Tower of Fantasy: How Long is the Estimated Repair Time?

Tower of Fantasy players has stumbled across a certain feature that can bring a bit of a halt to progress for certain components of the experience. This will no doubt become a topic of much discussion across the community in the approaching days and will get a lot of attention. If you have come across timers in the experience such as a repair timer then this article is for you. It will take you through everything you need to know about how long the estimated repair time in Tower of Fantasy will be.

Estimated Repair Time in Tower of Fantasy

You will stumble across timers for particular resources such as chests if you have been collecting a lot of items and resources recently in the experience. After a while, you will likely run into a chest with a timer that will appear. You will have to wait a long time before you can actually open the chest or other objects with timers.

At the moment, some players have found timers that are around 62 hours. A massive amount of time to wait. This is going to be something that players will be chatting about very soon.

Can You Skip the Repair Time in Tower of Fantasy?

In terms of getting past the timer, unfortunately, there is no known way to skip the repair time in the experience. This means that you will have to wait for over two days in some cases in order to just access resources. Whether you opt to come back to the game in a few days and join the server again after the timer is complete is up to you.

There still thankfully is a lot of content outside the resource gathering but it can definitely halt players’ progress within the world.

Tower of Fantasy is available for everyone at this very moment and is playable for Android, IOS, and PC.