As part of Tower of Fantasy‘s new Aida Cafe event, players are able to win a wide array of rewards, such as Red Nuclei and Dark Crystals, by serving different customers, each of which will have their own preferences. With that said, the event also gives players the ability to cook a wide array of exclusive dishes, like the Apple Cake dessert, which is also one of Claudia‘s favorites. But how can you cook Apple Cake? Now, to answer that and more here’s how to cook Apple Cake in Tower of Fantasy.

How to make Apple Cake in Tower of Fantasy | Apple Cake Recipe

You can make an Apple Cake on Tower of Fantasy by first gathering at least one Apple, one set of Grapes, one Brown Rice, and one Poultry Egg. Once you have gathered all the ingredients, you just need to go to a cooking robot and then click on Creation to be able to select the ingredients to begin the process. It’s important to point out that, when cooking the dish for the first time, it is highly recommended that you make use of a total of 15 ingredients, as doing so will guarantee that the cooking process will be a success.

To recap, here are all the ingredients needed to cook an Apple Cake in Tower of Fantasy:

1x Apple.

1x Grape

1x Brwon Rice.

1x Poultry Egg.

Where to Find Apples in Tower of Fantasy

During the duration of the Aida Cafe event, you will be able to find apples by picking up fallen fruits while exploring the Astra region.

Now that you know how to cook one of her favorite desserts, don’t forget to also check out the best matrices for Claudia’s Guren Blade, the game’s new SSR weapon.

Tower of Fantasy‘s Aida Cafe event is set to run until September 28, 2022. You can currently play the game on PC, Android, and IOS.