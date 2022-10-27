In Paradox Interactive’s Victoria 3, players can once again pick their desired potency and then raise it in any way they see fit, which includes the ability to either create peaceful relations with allies or try to grow their domain by declaring war against other nations. With that said, if you plan on raising your nation to its full potential, knowing how and when to trade, as well as how to create trading routes is a must. But how can you do all that? Now, in order to help you grow both your nation’s influence and its economy, here’s how to trade and start a new trade route in Victoria 3.

Trading in Victoria 3: How to Trade and Start a New Trade Route

You can create Trade routes and trade with other countries in Victoria 3 in two distinct ways. The first of which can be done by going to the Markets tab and then going to Trade Routes. Once there, you will be able to create a new import or export route by clicking on either the New Import or the New Export Routes tabs respectively. Once you do that, you will be presented with a list of all materials. After selecting your desired material, you will then be presented with a full list of available markets. In order to create a trade route in Victoria 3, you just need to select your desired market, which will immediately create an active route between the nations.

You can also create an import or export route by simply opening your trade lens and then selecting either the Import or the Export Trading Routes options, which will allow you to immediately check out all the material available for either export or importation. Once you select your desired material, you will be able to easily create a route by simply selecting your desired market.

To recap, here’s how to trade and start a trade route in Victoria 3:

Become an independent nation (if needed).

Go to Markets.

Open the Trade Market tab.

Select either the New Import Route or the New Export Route tabs.

Select your desired resource.

Pick which market you wish to trade with to immediately create an active trade route.

How to End a Trade Route

Once you establish a trade route, you will be able to end it at any time by clicking on the X located on the tab. You will also be able to check out all the statistics of your route, such as the demand, how much bureaucracy is needed in order to keep going, and other specifics of the route by clicking on the active route icon under the Trade Routes tab.

If you are just starting, you can actually perform many actions in the game by using Console commands and chests. We also highly recommend that you check out our overview of the game’s user interface, which can be, in all sincerity, really overwhelming at first.

You can currently play Victoria 3 exclusively on PC, via Steam.