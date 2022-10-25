Victoria 3 cheats are a fun mechanic to use to spice up your game. If you want access to them, you will need to open the command console in the game. Gamers will need to know how to open the command prompt, what commands you can give, and what cheats are available in the game. For that reason, you will want to read on. Here are all Victoria 3 console commands and cheats.

Activating Cheats and Commands in Victoria 3

Before you can enter in any commands or cheats, you need to be able to open the command console. To do so, press the “~” key on your keyboard. However, the command console will only appear when you have debug mode active in Victoria 3.

You will need to launch options for Victoria 3 to activate debug mode in the game. You can do so by opening the game’s settings through the game’s official launcher. Open the game’s settings and select the “Open Game in Debug Mode,” then launch Victoria 3.

Once you have the mode active in Victoria 3, you can use cheats by opening the command console and copy or type in the commands as they appear down below and hit enter to activate them.

Every Cheat and Command in Victoria 3

Here are all the cheats and commands you can put into the command console in Victoria 3:

Commands:

annex (country tag)

Using this command changes a law in a country

Adds war support with a certain country.

Displays game version.

forces the game to screenshot.

sets pollution level to whatever is the chosen amount.

What it does: adds approval rating with a certain interest group.

Adds clout rating with a certain interest group.

Adds a certain amount of loyalist population to your country.

Adds a certain amount of radical population to your country.

Adds relations with a certain country.

Makes AI agree to all proposals and offers made by the player nation.

It allows you to play as a country if you place the country’s tag after the tag command.

Using this command toggles migration skipping

Using this command opens a setting GUI

Using this command allows the player to spawn an entity at certain coordinates or state regions.

Using this command gives players a treaty port in a sepcifized state region.

Allows players to test objectives

Using this command changes the game’s language to a chosen one.

shows total active population.

provides a list of comands for the user

Enables ai in the game.

Disables ai in the game.

This commands gives a specified technology to your country

Using this command allows players to set the devastation level of a specified region.

Using this command changes a building’s wage to a new chosen rate.

Enables or disables province borders.

Enables the game’s portrait editor.

Disables secessions in Victoria 3

Disables revolutions in Victoria 3

Makes a province or state region owned by a specified country.

kills a chosen character

adds money to the player’s treasury

Enables ignoring government support

Toggles Victoria 3’s observe mode

Changes the population size of the given type to a given factor.

Cheats:

fastinstitutions

Enables fast institutions mode.

Enables fast interests mode.

Enables fast enact mode.

Enables fast mobilize mode.

Enables fast search mode.

Enables fast revolution mode.

Enables fast travels mode.

enables fast hire mode.

Victoria 3 is available now for PC on Steam.

- This article was updated on October 25th, 2022