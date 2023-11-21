Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections Tier List: Best Naruto x Boruto Fighters Ranked

Image: Cyberconnect2

Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections has over 150 characters for players to choose from in battles, many are familiar faces of the original Naruto story and other fresh faces from Boruto.

They all have engaging strengths and compelling weaknesses that change how they can be played in online matchups with other skilled players. Here is a Tier list from A to E showing which characters are the best to play and experiment with in the battle modes.

Tier S: The Strongest Fighters to Play

These are the strongest and most dynamic warriors to play in the game. With powerful jutsus that can shred health in moments, endless combos that can be chained to effective techniques, and even more impressive team-ups that can work together.

These are the pinnacle of strength both in the game and in the world of Naruto and can give players some of the best fighting moments in the game or are hilariously one-sided to a fault.

Naruto Uzumaki (Sage Mode, Shinobi World War, Six Paths, Baryon)

Sasuke Uchiha (Rinnegan, Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan)

Kaguya

Minato Namikaze, Fourth Hokage

Kawaki

Hiruzen, Third Hokage

Kakashi (Shippuden, Gaiden, Part 1)

Tsunade

Itachi (Akatsuki)

Nagato

Madara

Ashura

Indra

Tier A: Strong but Balanced

While not as overpowered as the A-tier list, these characters are fairly strong with great ninjutsu attacks and combos that keep their opponents at bay. They are good fighters for players who are itching to either build up their experience in the game and learn more complex playstyles before utilizing the much more powerful characters available.

Because many of them are balanced in strength they’re also great for practicing on ultimate jutsus and ultimate team jutsus.

Naruto (Shippuden, Hokage)

Sasuke (Taka, wandering Shinobi)

Sakura (Allied Shinobi Forces)

Hinata (Shippduen, Shinobi World War)

Gaara (Kazekage, Shinobi War)

Zabuza

Might Guy

A the Raikage

Kimimaru

Boro

Killer B

Rock Lee (Part 1, Shippuden)

Kisame

Jigen

Delta



Itachi (Anbu)

Obito (All Variations)

Hidan

Kakuzu

Boruto (All variations)

Hashirama, the first Hokage

Tobirama, the second Hokage

Neji (part 1, Shippuden)

Tier B: The Middle-Class Fighters

Now these are the characters you’re bound to start with in the beginning. Through tutorials and the first levels and parts of history mode, these are your introductions to the game.

From the different playstyles that are defensive or aggressive, even the ultimate jutsus tend to not be incredibly flashy or intense. These characters are best described as the basic fighters and tutorial mode characters.

Naruto (Part 1)

Sasuke (Part 1, Cursed Mark)

Ino (Shippuden)

Shikamaru (Part 1, Shippuden)

Koji Kashin

Kiba (Part 1, Shippuden)

Asuma

Mifune

Sai

Jiraiya

Gaara (Part 1)

Chiyo

Hinata (Part 1)

Deidara

Sasori

Hanabi

Mitsuki

Sarada

Kankuro (Shippuden)

Orochimaru

Hanzo

Tier C: Weak and Unwieldy Characters

By the point you have grown accustomed to the game and had built up your personal experience to play some of the best characters and develop the best teams and learn the best jutsus, you’re bound to notice there are most characters you haven’t played as or noticed before. These tend to get left out or are unwieldy on their own.

They are mostly at their best as support fighters whose jutsus pair well with your main fighter along with being a part of the ultimate team jutsu.

Ino (part 1)

Choji (Part 1)

Kankuro (Part 1)

Temari (Part 1, Shippuden)

Tenten (Part 1)

Kabuto

Utakata

Rin

Kushina

Suigetsu

Jugo

Gengetsu the Mizukage

Yugito

Shisui

Iruka

Shino (Part 1, Shippuden)

Tier D: The Bottom of The Barrel Roster.

Basically, filler fighters made solely to be support teammates for ultimate team jutsus. On their own, they’re unremarkable, don’t add anything new combo-wise, and are rarely a part of more than one unique team for ultimate team jutsus.

Kidomaru

Jirobo

Danzo

Ukon and Sakon

Mecha-Naruto

Tayuya

Mu the Tshuchikage

Karin

Konohamaru

Tenten (Shippuden)

- This article was updated on November 21st, 2023