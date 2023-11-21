All Combination Techniques In Naruto x Boroto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections

image: Naurto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Connections

When you engage in the epic battles of Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections, your team of powerful ninjas may have a lot of personal connections that allow them to coordinate powerful attacks. This is known as combination techniques or Team Ultimate Jutsu.

What are Combination Techniques in Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections

When you set up the right teams in battles, you will be able to initiate these devastating attacks, in which the characters come together for a massive attack that delivers punishing amounts of damage along with being an epic and sometimes comedic spectacle that references aspects of the series.

Practice makes perfect but with the proper control scheme fit for your gameplay style, you can set up everything you’ll need to make some fun fights online or against the computer.

These are tricky to trigger and require picking the right team up that already exists in the series along with storing 40% of your chakra and filling up the Storm Gauge to maximum. Once the conditions are right, you can initiate the Combination Technique by triple tapping the chakra load button (Triangle for Playstation, Y for Xbox, and X for Switch) and pressing the attack button (Circle for Playstation, B for Xbox, and A for Switch).

This will trigger one of the flashiest and most dynamic attacks of the entire game and there are dozens of combinations to pick from.

List of the Combination Techniques and The Teams That Use Them

Here is a list of all of the current ones known as well as several new techniques introduced to the game. Many of them are carried in from the previous Ultimate Ninja installments, but there are a few new ones.

Team Combination Jutsu Techniques Characters in the respective Team Rasengan Ensemble Kawaki and Naruto Uzumaki Twin Striking Palms Boruto, Naruto, and Hinata Cherry Blossom Thunderclap Sarada, Sasuke, Sakura Konoha: True Thousand Hokage Hands All the past Hokage, from 1st to 6th Might of the Hyuga Clan Neji, Hinata, and Hanabi Hell Dark Formation The Sound four True Flames of the Flaming Mountain Jigen, Koji, Delta, and Boro Ino-Shika-Cho Ino, Shikamaru, and Chouji Guy and Kakashi’s Lightning Beast Guy and Kakashi Obito and Kakashi together Again Obito and Kakashi Rasengan Unison Boruto and Kawaki Gentle Insect Fang Hinata, Kiba, and Shino accelerated armed revolving heaven Neji, Rock Lee, Tenten Tailed Beast Charge Any combination of the Jinchuriki Gentle Step Tailed Beast Twin Lion Fists Naruto and Hinata Konoha Joseki Formation Shikamaru and Asuma Seven Swords of Bloody Mist Kisame and Zabuza Road to Boruto Boruto, Sarada, and Mitsuki Newly invented Lightning Swift Rasengan Boruto and Sarada Super Uzumaki Rasengan Naruto and Boruto Cold Attack of the Demon Blade Zabuza and Haku Horror of Akatsuki Any three members of the Akatsuki group Pair’s Kamui Kakashi and Obito (both younger) Sexy Reverse Harem Sai, Naruto, and Sasuke Majestic Attire Sword Strike Naruto (Hokage) and Sasuke (Wanderer) Six Paths: Shinra Tenkyo Naruto (Six Paths) and Sasuke (Rinnegan) Kagutsuchi Rasengan Naruto and Sasuke from the Last Naruto the Movie Fiery Paper Star of God Pain and Konan Ultimate Death Beyond Terror Hidan and Kakuzu Collaboration Ultimate Art Deidara and Sasori Heavenly Insertion Hammering Star Madara and Obito Problem Children of the Academy Naruto and Konohamaru Amaterasu: Dual Layer Sasuke and Itachi Liger Two Platoon bomb Killer B and A Trinity Minato, young Kakashi, and young Obito Inheritance of the Will of Fire The first three Hokage, Hashirama, Tobirama, and Hiruzen Tailed Beast Combo Minato and Naruto Teamwork is outstanding Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura from Part 1 Fire Leaping Windhole The Legendary Sanin Jiraya, Tsunade, and Orochimaru Turbulent Four Seasons Shisui and Itachi Rivaling Wills Hashimara and Madara Wind and Lightning Release Naruto and Sasuke New: Summoning Three-way Deadlock Naruto, Sasuke and Sakura

- This article was updated on November 21st, 2023