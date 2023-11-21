All Combination Techniques In Naruto x Boroto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections

November 21st, 2023 by Guillermo Rosario
When you engage in the epic battles of Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections, your team of powerful ninjas may have a lot of personal connections that allow them to coordinate powerful attacks. This is known as combination techniques or Team Ultimate Jutsu.

What are Combination Techniques in Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections

When you set up the right teams in battles, you will be able to initiate these devastating attacks, in which the characters come together for a massive attack that delivers punishing amounts of damage along with being an epic and sometimes comedic spectacle that references aspects of the series.

Practice makes perfect but with the proper control scheme fit for your gameplay style, you can set up everything you’ll need to make some fun fights online or against the computer.

These are tricky to trigger and require picking the right team up that already exists in the series along with storing 40% of your chakra and filling up the Storm Gauge to maximum. Once the conditions are right, you can initiate the Combination Technique by triple tapping the chakra load button (Triangle for Playstation, Y for Xbox, and X for Switch) and pressing the attack button (Circle for Playstation, B for Xbox, and A for Switch).

This will trigger one of the flashiest and most dynamic attacks of the entire game and there are dozens of combinations to pick from.

List of the Combination Techniques and The Teams That Use Them

Here is a list of all of the current ones known as well as several new techniques introduced to the game. Many of them are carried in from the previous Ultimate Ninja installments, but there are a few new ones.

Team Combination Jutsu TechniquesCharacters in the respective Team
Rasengan EnsembleKawaki and Naruto
Uzumaki Twin Striking PalmsBoruto, Naruto, and Hinata
Cherry Blossom ThunderclapSarada, Sasuke, Sakura
Konoha: True Thousand Hokage HandsAll the past Hokage, from 1st to 6th
Might of the Hyuga ClanNeji, Hinata, and Hanabi
Hell Dark FormationThe Sound four
True Flames of the Flaming MountainJigen, Koji, Delta, and Boro
Ino-Shika-ChoIno, Shikamaru, and Chouji
Guy and Kakashi’s Lightning BeastGuy and Kakashi
Obito and Kakashi together AgainObito and Kakashi
Rasengan UnisonBoruto and Kawaki
Gentle Insect FangHinata, Kiba, and Shino
accelerated armed revolving heavenNeji, Rock Lee, Tenten
Tailed Beast ChargeAny combination of the Jinchuriki
Gentle Step Tailed Beast Twin Lion FistsNaruto and Hinata
Konoha Joseki FormationShikamaru and Asuma
Seven Swords of Bloody MistKisame and Zabuza
Road to BorutoBoruto, Sarada, and Mitsuki
Newly invented Lightning Swift RasenganBoruto and Sarada
Super Uzumaki RasenganNaruto and Boruto
Cold Attack of the Demon BladeZabuza and Haku
Horror of AkatsukiAny three members of the Akatsuki group
Pair’s KamuiKakashi and Obito (both younger)
Sexy Reverse HaremSai, Naruto, and Sasuke
Majestic Attire Sword StrikeNaruto (Hokage) and Sasuke (Wanderer)
Six Paths: Shinra TenkyoNaruto (Six Paths) and Sasuke (Rinnegan)
Kagutsuchi RasenganNaruto and Sasuke from the Last Naruto the Movie
Fiery Paper Star of GodPain and Konan
Ultimate Death Beyond TerrorHidan and Kakuzu
Collaboration Ultimate ArtDeidara and Sasori
Heavenly Insertion Hammering StarMadara and Obito
Problem Children of the AcademyNaruto and Konohamaru
Amaterasu: Dual LayerSasuke and Itachi
Liger Two Platoon bombKiller B and A
TrinityMinato, young Kakashi, and young Obito
Inheritance of the Will of FireThe first three Hokage, Hashirama, Tobirama, and Hiruzen
Tailed Beast Combo Minato and Naruto
Teamwork is outstandingNaruto, Sasuke, and Sakura from Part 1
Fire Leaping WindholeThe Legendary Sanin Jiraya, Tsunade, and Orochimaru
Turbulent Four SeasonsShisui and Itachi
Rivaling WillsHashimara and Madara
Wind and Lightning ReleaseNaruto and Sasuke
New: Summoning Three-way DeadlockNaruto, Sasuke and Sakura

