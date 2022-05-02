Ultimate Valorant Crosshair Guide: Pro Player Codes and Best Settings

Customizing and optimizing your crosshair in Valorant can dramatically improve your aim, and plenty of players spend a ton of time fiddling with their crosshair settings. Ultimately, everyone has their own preferences for crosshair color, width, and layout, but some people just want to copy what the pros are using. Thankfully, you can just import a crosshair code to copy a pro player’s exact crosshair settings if that’s the route you want to take. Here’s everything you need to know about crosshairs in Valorant.

Best Valorant Crosshair Settings

The best Valorant crosshair settings are the ones that you’re comfortable with. It sounds cliche, but everyone has different needs and wants when it comes to crosshairs. Do you want one that pops with bright colors? Or do you want one that’s just a minimal dot that lets you see more of your environment without distractions?

Still, most players will be happy with these crosshair settings:

Colour: Cyan

Cyan Outlines: On/1/1

On/1/1 Center Dot: Off

Off Inner Lines: 1/8/2/5

1/8/2/5 Outer Lines: 0/0/0/0

0/0/0/0 Fade/Movement/Firing Error: Off/Off/Off

These are the settings used by famous Twitch streamer and all-around FPS champion Shroud, so they’ll definitely help your aim. This crosshair is static, so it won’t move to account for spread when firing. It’s designed for precise one taps and small bursts. If you have decent fundamentals, it should help you hit more shots.

Valorant Crosshair Codes From Pro Players

Of course, you could always take inspiration from another professional Valorant player’s crosshair and import their settings into your game. You can use these codes to copy the crosshairs of pro teams like Fnatic, Optic, and more.

Sentinel TenZ Crosshair Code

TenZ: 0;s;1;P;c;5;h;0;m;1;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;4;o;1

Team Liquid screaM Crosshair Code

screaM: 0;P;c;5;o;1;d;1;z;3;0t;1;0l;1;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

DRX Crosshair Codes

DRX stax: 0;P;c;4;h;0;f;0;s;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

DRX Rb: 0;s;1;P;c;5;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;o;1

DRX Zest: 0;s;1;P;c;1;o;1;f;0;0l;4;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

DRX BuZz: 0;P;c;5;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

DRX MaKo: 0;s;1;P;c;1;o;1;f;0;0l;4;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Fnatic Crosshair Codes

Fnatic Boaster: 0;s;1;P;c;1;o;1;d;1;0l;0;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;S;c;1;o;1

Fnatic Mistic: 0;s;1;P;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Fnatic Magnum: 0;s;1;P;c;1;o;1;d;1;z;3;0t;0;0l;0;0o;0;0a;0;1t;0;1l;0;1a;0;S;c;1;s;0.762;o;1

Fnatic Derke: 0;s;1;P;o;1;d;1;f;0;s;0;0t;0;0l;1;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;1;1o;0;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0;S;o;1

KRU Crosshair Codes

KRU NagZ: 0;s;1;P;c;1;o;1;d;1;0l;0;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;S;c;1;o;1

KRU Klaus: 0;P;c;1;o;1;0t;1;0l;3;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1a;0

KRU Mazino: 0;P;c;1;h;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

KRU delz1k: 0;P;c;1;o;0;f;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

KRU keznit: 0;P;c;4;h;0;0b;0;1l;4;1o;2;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

Optic Crosshair Codes

OpTic FNS: 0;P;c;1;o;1;0l;3;0o;5;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

OpTic Victor: 0;P;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

OpTic crashies: 0;s;1;P;c;1;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

OpTic yay: 0;P;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Paper Rex Crosshair Codes

Paper Rex Jinggg: 0;s;1;P;c;1;o;1;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;5

Paper Rex mindfreak: 0;P;c;1;o;0.723;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Paper Rex f0rsakeN: 0;s;1;P;o;1;0t;1;0l;1;0o;4;0a;1;0f;0;1t;1;1l;1;1o;3;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0;S;c;0;o;1

Paper Rex Benkai: 0;P;c;5;o;1;d;1;f;0;0t;0;0l;0;0o;0;0a;0;0f;0;1b;0

Paper Rex d4v41: 0;s;1;P;h;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

The Guard Crosshair Codes

The Guard neT: 0;P;c;1;h;0;m;1;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;6;1l;0;1o;3;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0

The Guard valyn: 0;s;1;P;h;0;f;0;0l;5;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

The Guard trent: 0;P;c;5;h;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0

The Guard Sayaplayer: 0;s;1;P;c;1;0t;1;0l;3;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;1;s;0.75;o;1

The Guard JonahP: 0;P;c;5;o;1;0t;1;0l;3;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

How to Use Crosshair Codes in Valorant

To import a crosshair code into Valorant, just follow these steps:

Go to the Settings menu from the main menu. Select Crosshair. Click “Import Profile Code.” Copy and paste the desired code into the field. Click “Import.”

That’ll carry over all the necessary crosshair settings into your Valorant client. Now get out there and shoot like the pros!

