Ultimate Valorant Settings Guide: Maximize FPS With These Graphics Settings

Valorant has grown exponentially since its release with it gaining popularity for its excellence in the field of gameplay and map design/aesthetics. It combines exciting combat with unique features and mechanics that make the experience stand out from the rest of the pack. Notably, players will want to ensure that they receive the best experience while playing through the game and this can be done by making sure that the best settings are activated to maximize Valorant FPS as a whole along with other setting improvements. This guide article will take you through the process of how to do that.

The Benefits of Improving FPS and What It Actually Is

Players in the community will be familiar with the term FPS as it stands for frames per second and it simply represents how smoothly a game will run. In terms of what the benefits of an increased frame rate are, the following will be of note. Having more frames held in a single second, the smoother the overall motion will be for the player. If there is a lower frame rate the game will appear much slower and detract from the user experience. In general, games commonly will have FPS in the range of 30-60 FPS, anything lower would likely be classed as a bug and anything higher would be a great gain in terms of the user experience.

Thus, in terms of Valorant, an increased FPS will allow players a smoother gameplay experience and furthermore give players a slight tactical advantage due to the fact that players will likely have a faster response time with more frames per second leading to increased win rates.

It is clearly a win-win all around for optimizing your settings. If you’re looking for some extra Valorant rewards to pick up before booting up the game to start changing the settings, check out our guide on how to get Amazon Prime rewards in the game when they are available to collect.

How to Maximize Valorant’s FPS

Firstly, to increase Valorant’s FPS you can start in the game’s settings. Navigate through the settings menu and ensure that the ‘Display Mode’ is set to fullscreen. Limit FPS should also be of course turned off to make sure that there is no cap on how many frames per second you have. V-Sync should furthermore be turned off.

These settings are the ones that won’t cause any significant change to your main gameplay experience except increase the FPS. However, if you are looking to maximize the FPS to the furthest it can go, these settings can also be turned to low, none, or off, they are as follows: Detail quality, material quality, texture quality, enhanced gun skin visuals, shadows, and anti-aliasing. You will notice a change when you alter these settings so if you are just looking for a little boost in FPS it would be recommended not to change these particular settings.

Before testing these new settings with your favorite agents, you can also alter settings outwith the game to ensure the best FPS possible. If you are someone who has a lot of programs open at once on your PC then you may find that your FPS is significantly reduced even with the other settings active. In this case, simply close down any programs that you are not using while playing and you will likely find an increase in that important FPS.

Furthermore, navigate to the power settings for your PC or laptop and make sure the setting is set to ‘Maximum Performance’.

Will you be making use of changing the settings mentioned in this article to maximize FPS for Valorant?

Valorant is available now on PC.