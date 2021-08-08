How to Unlock Hidden Aspects in Hades (Upgrade Weapons)

For each weapon in Hades there are hidden abilities that can be unlocked. These Hidden Aspects are one of the thing that you must be working towards as you progress through the game as they offer powerful features in the weapons themselves. In this guide we’ll explain exactly how to unlock the Hidden Aspects in Hades.

Hades Hidden Aspects Unlock What You Need to Know

First off, the Hidden Aspects are unlocked in a very specific manner for each weapon. You will need to have a few different requirements met

Get the Fated List of Minor Prophecies – House Contractor

Unlock All Weapons

Reach the final boss

Start With Guan Yu (Eternal Spear)

If you can’t get the character to give waking phrase start your run and quit out

Using keepsakes can help characters show up on your run

If you’re having trouble collecting Titan Blood, check out this guide.

Aspect of Guan Yu – Eternal Spear

Hidden Aspect for Eternal Spear

Invest 5 Titan Blood into non-Zagreus aspects

Speak with Achilles until getting Waking Phrase

Head back to weapon room

Guan Yu should be your first Hidden Aspect to unlock and it is tied to the Spear.

It is done so by investing 5 Titan Blood into your weapons. These aspects need to be non-Zagreus aspects. As you will notice the first Aspect in any weapon is the Zagreus aspect, make sure you invest the Titan Blood in one of the other two aspects.

Once you’ve invested the five Titan Blood you will need to continue to chat with Achilles back at the main hub. You might need to chat with Achilles multiple times to get the right dialog, but once you do you can go back to the weapons room where the hidden aspect of the spear will be revealed.

Eternal Spear Hidden Ability Aspect of Guan Yu – gives you the ability to charge the spear. This allows you to fire a spinning blade which both damages enemies and heals you with each you make.

Aspect of Arthur – Stygian Blade

5 Titan Blood into Stygian Blade

Speak with Nix for Waking Phrase

Return to Weapons Room to reveal hidden aspect

The Aspect of Arthur requires that you invest 5 Titan Blood into any aspects for the Stygian Blade. Once you’ve invested the Titan Blood you will need to speak with Nyx in the main hub until you get the waking phrase. Again, once you get the phrase you can head back to the weapons room which you can then access the hidden aspect for the Stygian Blade.

Stygian Blade Hidden Ability: Grants Holy Excalibur Special which creates a defensive aura that slows foes. Increase max life by + 50.

Aspect of Beowulf – Shield of Chaos

5 Titan Blood in Shield of Chaos

Speak with Chaos for Waking Phrase with Shield Equipped

Return to Weapons Room to reveal hidden aspect

The Aspect of Beowulf requires that you invest 5 Titan Blood into the Shield of Chaos. Once you’ve invested the Titan Blood you will then need to speak with Chaos until you get the waking message for the Hidden Aspect. Like the others, once you get this waking phrase from Chaos head back to the weapons room to unlock the Aspect of Beowulf.

Shield of Chaos Hidden Ability Grants a special heavy attack and a special cast move called Bull Rush where each loaded cast fires at the end of the move.

Aspect of Rama – Heart Seeking Bow

5 Titan Blood into Heart Seeking Bow

Speak with Artemis for Waking Phrase with Bow Equipped

Return to Weapons Room to reveal hidden aspect

The Aspect of Rama requires that you invest 5 Titan Blood into the Heart Seeking Bow. Once you’ve invested the Titan Blood you will then need to speak with Artemis until you get the waking phrase from them. Since Artemis is pretty random you can use the Artemis keepsake to make sure she shows up on your run. (Adamant Arrowhead).

Heart Seeking Bow Hidden Ability grants wide heavy attack bouncing triple shot Special which afflicts foes. Enemies hit by the special take damage when you attack any foe for the next 7 seconds.

Aspect of Gilgamesh – Twin Fists

5 Titan Blood into Twin Fists

Speak with Asterius until you get waking phrase with fists equipped

Return to Weapons Room to reveal hidden aspect

The Aspect of Gilgamesh requires that you invest 5 Titan Blood into the Twin Fists. Once you’ve done this you will need to speak with the Asterius, the Bull of Minos. They can only be found in Elysium in the mini-boss level prior to the end boss fight.

Twin Fists Hidden Aspect – Heavy Attack + 2 rapid dash charges. Dash Uppercut inflicts Maim.

Aspect of Lucifer – Adamant Rail

5 Titan Blood in Adamant Rail

Speak with Zeus to get waking phrase (use Thunder Signet)

Return to Weapons Room to reveal hidden aspect

The Aspect of Lucifer requires that you invest 5 Titan Blood into the Adamant Rail. Once you’ve done this you need to speak with Zeus with the rail equipped. To force Zeus to show up and get the waking phrase you can use the Thunder Signet keepsake to get the dialog quicker.

Adamant Rail Hidden Ability – Beam Attack deals ramping damage. Special launches Hellfire which is destructible bombs that stagger foes and explode in large blast.

And that’s how to unlock the Hidden Weapon Aspects in Hades. Of course, if you’re just looking to upgrade weapons with standard aspects you can do so by adding Titan Blood to them in any of the unlocked aspects.