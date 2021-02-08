Valheim – How to Get Fine Wood

One of the activities that will take most of your time in Valheim, is cutting down trees of all kinds, including Birch and Oak trees. These certain trees provide the exceptional Fine Wood, which unlocks a plethora of upgraded items, compared to what you should have by that time.

There is plenty of flora within the huge biomes of the game, but there are certain farmable objects (like these before mentioned trees) that you simply can’t figure out why you can’t gather them yet. Using your trusty axe doesn’t seem to work, and the reason is rather simple.

Make yourself a Bronze Axe to start gathering Fine Wood.

If you start hitting Birch and Oak trees with your rusty axe, you will receive a pop-up message that says ‘Too Hard‘. The moment this shows up, you understand something is wrong here. And to correct it, you will need to create a Bronze Axe, which allows you to cut down those sturdy trees.

Getting a Bronze Axe is not that hard, but you first need to advance through Bronze Age. In order to get some bronze to do so, you must gather Copper Ores and Tin Ores. Both of those materials can be found in the Black Forest biome in veins and river banks, by using a Pickaxe. Afterwards, if you haven’t already, you need to create two very important structures, the Kiln and the Smelter.

Throw in your wood to the kiln, in order to make some coal and then use that coal to fuel your smelter. Put your ores into it, and they will be crafted into ingots. Using your gathered tin and smelted copper into a Forge, you can combine them into Bronze, which is the main ingredient for our awesome axe. The following are needed to craft one:

8 Bronze

4 Wood

2 Leather Scraps

If you are too eager to wait for those ingredients to be cooked up, take a look here to see how you can speed up this process.

There you have it, you are now a proud owner of a Bronze Axe, ready to chop down some Birch and Oak trees and gather yourself as much as Fine Wood you need. There is a certain method that you can get Fine Wood way earlier than this if you are willing to give it a try, so feel free to check it out in our article here.

Valheim is now available through Steam Early Access.