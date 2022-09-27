Valkyre Elysium puts players in the shoes of a new Valkyrie, as she must rise among the ruin of the world in an effort to avoid the end. With that said, for the delight of all Trophy hunters, the game features a pretty straightforward trophy list. But how many trophies does Valkyrie Elysium have, and more importantly, how can you unlock each of them?

This article contains spoilers regarding the ending of Valkyrie Elysium, as well as its bosses.

Valkyrie Elysium Trophy List: All Trophies and How to Unlock Them

In total, you can earn 46 trophies in Valkyrie Elysium, which can be earned by performing specific actions, unlocking all collectibles and skills, mastering all weapons, and seeing all endings. It is also important to point out that transferring your data from the demo will automatically unlock all trophies earned there.

With that said, here’s the full Valkyrie Elysium trophy list, as well as how to unlock each individual trophy:

Creator : Unlock every Trophy.

: Complete the first chapter. Champions of the Divine : Complete the second chapter.

: Complete the third chapter. Victims of the Gods : Complete the fourth chapter.

: Complete the fifth chapter. Evil Arises : Complete the sixth chapter.

: Complete the seventh chapter. The Truth Unmasked : Complete the eighth chapter.

: Complete the ninth chapter. Twilight of the All-Father : Defeat Odin.

: Defeat Fenrir. A Momentary Escape : Agreed to Armand’s Offer.

: Unlock and complete all available endings. Talk of the Dead : Complete a subquest.

: Complete 10 subquests. Superstar of the Dead : Complete 20 subquests.

: Complete all subquests. A Loyal Servant : Achieve an S Rank on any quest.

: Get an S Rank on all quests (main and sub). An Impure Soul : Purify a monster.

: Purity a Naglfar. Combo Master : Perform a 300-hit Combo.

: Kill an enemy by throwing them into a pit or from a cliff. Lightning Strike : Kill two enemies with one Lightning Bolt.

: Strike an enemy with a Soul Burst level 3. Soul Steal : Perform a Soul Steal while on the air.

: Land a Nibelung Valest level 1 attack. Vestige of a Soul : Obtain a Hollow Blossom.

: Obtain every Hollow Blossom. A Mysterious Flower : Obtain a Verdant Blossom.

: Obtain all Verdant Blossoms. Rune Novice : Get a Ruin.

: Obtain every Rune in the game. Weapons Collector : Get every weapon (Pre-order and Deluxe Edition bonuses do not count).

: Fully upgrade all weapons. Weapons Master : Reach SSS proficiency with every weapon.

: Unlock all Divine Arts. Skill Master : Learn all skills.

: Learn all Einherjar skills. Elysumania : Unlock all items.

: Discover an Einherjar Memory. Fellowship of Souls : Discover all Einherjar Memories.

: Complete the game on Normal. High-Tier God: Complete the game on Hard.

Valkyrie Elysium is set to be released on September 29, 2022, exclusively for the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4. The game’s PC version is set to be released on November 11, 2022, exclusively on Steam.