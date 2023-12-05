Valorant: Best Gekko Bind Lineups and Setups

Image: Riot Games

Valorant’s Bind is massive. Given the size of the map, it’s all about using the numerous corners and alleyways to your advantage. Gekko is the agent to equip for this purpose.

With his Mosh Pit ability, you can catch enemies off-guard and deal some serious damage. This article will walk you through the best Gekko Bind lineups and setups.

What are the Best Gekko Bind Lineups and Setups in Valorant?

A Lobby

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

At A Lobby, get into the right corner of the wall next to the doorway to the Attacker Side Spawn. Aim above yourself right at the gap between the two leaves. Once you have the aim down, throw your Mosh. It will land perfectly at A site. Alternatively, you can jump on the box and then on the platform next to it at the same spot. Aim your crosshair at the leaf above you.

A Allleyway

You can also get into the corner of the alleyway coming down from A Bath. Aim your crosshair at the tip of the leaves above you, on the left side. Fire your Mosh Pit. It will land perfectly on the bench at A site.

From the same spot, you can stand on top of the small crates. Aim your crosshair at the metal rod sticking out from the dish on top of the building before you. Upon firing your Mosh Pit, it will go over the walls and land at A Site.

B Short

When you go down B Short from B Window, get into the corner next to the boxes. Place your HUD line on top of the fence before you. The Mosh will land in the back of B site which is not a location, where most players expect to be attacked.

From the same spot, you can attack the front of the site as well. Simply place the HUD line in between your Dizzy and the Ultimate on the can of the building on your left. You can try lining your HUD Line on the spot where the wire meets the roof of the building on your left. This time the Mosh will land towards the back of the site, next to the wall in the middle.

B Long

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

At B Long, stand on top of the rock, next to the wall. Make sure you’re as close to the wall as possible. Aim your crosshair at the lower corner of the roof above you. The Mosh will land before the boxes at the B site.

B Hall

When I am defending B site, I like to go into B Hall and shoot a Mosh Pit through the window. It will bounce off and land towards the back of B site, taking care of any enemies trying to take the site for themselves. Make sure to practice these shots a couple of times before the real deal.

- This article was updated on December 5th, 2023