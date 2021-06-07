Valorant Origin Skin Leak: Everything We Know

Valorant is best known for both its similarities and differences to competitor Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and its wide array of cosmetic items. Every few weeks, the team brings forth a new batch of skins for players to get their hands on, each bringing either something unique or bringing back something loved by the community. With the skin bundle set to switch on June 9, fans may be wondering what Riot Games has in store next. Thanks to some leaks this morning, we have an idea of just what might be on the way for the first-person shooter. Here’s everything we know so far about the Valorant Origin skin leak.

Valorant Origin Skin Leak – What Weapons are Featured?

Origin Bundle Skins | #VALORANT ~ Origin Vandal

~ Origin Frenzy

~ Origin Operator

~ Origin Bucky pic.twitter.com/AU7YvS42WL — Mike – Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) June 7, 2021

Most important of all, what weapons is the skin line going to feature? Thanks to the leak, we’ve got four in-game images which can be found on the Valorant Leaks & Info Twitter page. These weapons are the Vandal, Operator, Frenzy, and Bucky. You can see from the above images (despite them being low resolution) that each one is distinct but easily recognizable as those four guns.

How Do They Look in Game?

Normally, you may expect a leak to not show this sort of information. As you can see above though, Spanish YouTuber DiegoteTV got an exclusive interview with the Valorant team that gave an exclusive look at these skins. They mostly feature a black and bronze color scheme, combined with green emissive lights, and of course feature various animations being higher-tier weapons. For example with the Frenzy, part of the magazine holder pops out of the weapon as you reload, adding for some great VFX. That’s not even mentioning that, with this new skin line, Riot is testing out some more impactful weapon sounds. In my opinion, at least, it sounds very crisp and clean, but you can be the judge of that.

The final kill animation is even more interesting, as a sort of teleporter appears to take the deceased enemy out of battle. It’s almost reminiscent of Star Trek, which can offer both comedic value alongside the visual flair and satisfaction.

How Much Will it Cost?

If you’re already sold, you may be wondering how much the bundle will cost? We don’t have exact numbers, though most in the community are guessing within the 6000 Valorant point range. Regardless, we’ll know more once the skin line is released on June 9.

Overall, are you excited about the Valorant Origin skin line? Which weapon are you most excited to get your hands on? Let me know!