Update 2.06 has arrived for Valorant, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added this patch. As this update is following the end of the Valorant Masters tournament, Riot Games is looking to make good on some of the promises in previous weeks. A few other quality of life features have been added as well, further optimizing the free-to-play title. If you’re a fan of Yoru or Viper, you’ll be excited to hear what’s in store. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with Valorant update 2.06!

Valorant Update 2.06 Patch Notes

Viper

Toxin (passive)

Enemies that cross through Viper’s Poison Cloud, Toxic Screen, or Viper’s Pit are instantly inflicted with at least 50 decay. Their decay level increases the longer they remain in contact with toxin.

While in cloud, Decay over time decreased 15 >>> 10

When out of Viper’s cloud, delay before health regen decreased 2.5 >>> 1.5

Poison Cloud (Q)

Can now immediately be redeployed when picked up, but grants a temporary charge instead of a permanent charge

If active when Viper dies, Poison Cloud now remains up for an additional 2 seconds, or until Viper runs out of fuel.

Pickup distance increased 200 >>> 400

Toxic Screen (E)

If active when Viper dies, Toxic Screen now remains up for an additional 2 seconds before deactivating

Full blind distance from the wall increased to better match the blind distance from the edge of smokes

Snakebite (C)

Equip time decreased 1.1 >>> .8

Practice Tools

In custom games with cheats and infinite abilities enabled, Viper can hold down “activate” on Poison Cloud and Toxic Screen to recall them

In custom games with cheats and infinite abilities enabled, Poison Cloud’s landing location is shown on the minimap while equipped

Yoru

Blindside (Q)

Flash activation time decreased 0.8>>> 0.6 seconds

Flash duration increased from 1.1>>>1.5

Gatecrash (E)

Gatecrash is no longer refreshed on kills and is instead replenished every 35 seconds

Lifetime of the Gatecrash fragment increased 20 seconds >>> 30 seconds

The range at which the Gatecrash fragment is revealed from stealth decreased 7m >>> 4m

Visuals for visibility range added to the moving fragment

Dimensional Drift (X)

Ult Points reduced 7 >>> 6

Yoru can now reactivate Gatecrash while in Dimensional Drift

Killjoy

Nanoswarm (C)

Killjoy can now pick up deployed Nanoswarm grenades during the buy phase to get the charge back

Bucky

Primary fire (left-click) bullet spread decreased 3.4 >>> 2.6

Decreased spread on Alt-fire (right-click) 3.4 >>> 2.0

Updated damage curve for both primary and alt-fire

Reduced amount of pellets in a right click shot from 15 >>> 5

Escalation

Raze’s Showstopper now comes with two Blast Pack Charges which refill when you touch the ground. Practice those boosts!

Snowball Launcher now comes with Skates—the increased mobility should give you an edge against the generally more lethal weapons.

Big Knife now comes with one Tailwind (Jett Dash) charge which refills on kill. Close all the gaps!

Loadout variations will be a bit of a surprise, and they’ll show up rarely.

Competitive Updates

You can now view a person’s career from the in-game Leaderboard

Quality of Life

To improve legibility, the megamap now consistently uses a mouse pointer instead of a crosshair for map pings

Head Related Transfer Function (HRTF)

Added an audio toggle located in the Audio settings panel to enable HRTF

HRTF allows players wearing headphones to play audio in a simulated surround sound audio space.

Currently, only footsteps, reloads, and Deathmatch respawns will be rendered in 3D with HRTF enabled.

It’s recommended that players please turn off any other “3D Audio” processing while using this feature.

Bugs

Agents

Fixed Raze’s Boombot blowing up when it hit the Spike if she was on defender side

Fixed unintentional delay when deactivating Viper’s Poison Orb or Toxic Screen

Fixed Yoru’s 1P audio on Gatecrash sometimes playing twice when casting the teleport

Fixed issue where it looks like Astra is casting a Star but doesn’t actually create one when targeting close to another Star

Fixed issue with Astra’s Star targeting being unreliable on stairs and slopes

Fixed players not being removed from possessables when their base Agent is detained

Fixed issue where Cypher’s Spycam broke Sage’s Barrier Orb when placed close to it. We see your tricks.

Fixed issue where Omen’s targeting world could have Astra’s materials if he had spectated her

Fixed Reyna and Yoru taking decay damage while intangible

QoL

Fixed an issue where spectating Astra could cause Omen’s Dark Cover Phased World map to display as pink.

Competitive

Fixed a bug that was causing Act Rank badges to show your top wins out of order

Fixed a bug that was showing the “Hide Act Rank” button when viewing a friend’s career

Fixed a bug where Party leaders couldn’t kick Observers from a Custom Game lobby

Fixed a bug that caused the last round’s Combat Score to not properly display sometimes

Social

Fixed a bug where AFK warnings were not being displayed at the end-of-game screen.

Fixed a bug where comms-banned players were not receiving the explanatory message indicating that they will not be able to queue for ranked while the comms ban is in effect

A timer has been added to indicate how long until queue restricted players can queue in ranked games again after receiving a penalty

Fixed a bug where team voice chat indicators sometimes did not appear at the end of the round

Fixed a bug where players previously could not type special characters and certain punctuation in the comment field on the Report a Player menu

Fixed a bug where matches that ended through vanguard’s cheater detection would wrongfully penalize innocent players for being AFK

Valorant update 2.06, as mentioned, is quite the beefy patch. These substantial changes to Viper are a game-changer for the character, who’s long reigned as one of the game’s worst agents. These are focused on ensuring she punishes enemies who choose to push through her utility while making sure those who escape recover without too much issue. Meanwhile, on Yoru’s front, these changes help significantly to bring his place up in the meta and strengthen his role as a unique duelist.

Valorant is available exclusively on PC. For more information regarding the changes, be sure to check the official blog post.