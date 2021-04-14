Update 2.07 has arrived for Valorant, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. As this follows update 2.06, a massive patch including a whole host of changes to Viper and Yoru, this week’s update is rather small. Some changes to Astra and Raze are worth noting though, along with some other odd bugs being corrected. It’s nothing substantial but is still worth keeping in mind. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with Valorant update 2.07.

Valorant Update 2.07 Patch Notes

Astra

Gravity Well

Now pulls Agents that are defusing the Spike

If they are pulled out of defuse range, the defuse will be interrupted

Raze



Audio cues added to indicate when she’s boosted in the air from Blast Pack

Explosion and Showstopper launching VFX updated so they are less obscuring and clear out of the play space faster

Viper



Fixed a bug when calculating if damage taken while decayed should be lethal for players with armor. Most noticeably, this was causing Marshall shots when the target was decayed 50 to reduce the enemy to 1 health instead of killing them.

Quality of Life

Improved feel of ping wheel selection tool; this should now feel more predictable to use

Cypher Tripwires now display to Observers with associated team color

Bugs

Fixed issue where spectators and observers could sometimes see incorrect aim vectors for scoped-in sniper rifles when switching between views. The incorrect view would settle to the correct position over about 1 second. The correct view now immediately shows.

Agents

Yoru can no longer plant the Spike after using Gatecrash while his Dimensional Shift is active

Fixed an unintended dome in the sky that Astra saw if she came out of Astral form while Omen is ulting

Fixed a bug where placing Killjoy’s turret next to Sage’s Barrier Orb would sometimes break it

Cypher can no longer place Spycam in Cyber Cage projectiles

Fixed issue where Killjoy’s disabled Alarmbots would chase far away targets that ran by them when it was re-enabled

Fixed issue where Skye’s Guiding Light appeared to go underground when thrown directly down

Competitive

Fixed various localization issues with the server selector and the promotion screen

Fixed a bug that was causing the Match History filter to function incorrectly

Social

Fixed a bug where players would have to restart client to rid themselves of their competitive queue restriction after their restriction ended

Fixed a bug where some players were not penalized for being AFK after a match ended during remakes

Fixed a bug where players using a Russian keyboard were having issues with party push to talk

Fixed a bug where players who swapped to Thai keyboard had their voice chat settings reset

Overall, Valorant update 2.07 is a small one on scale, but there are some nice things worth noting. For example, Astra being able to deny an enemy defuse adds a lot of value to her kit, especially as someone who isn’t played too often these days. The Raze changes are nice as well, allowing Raze to not be quite as obnoxious as she once was. That’s of course combined with the rest of the bug fixes which, while nothing crazy, do fix some rather annoying issues here and there.

Valorant is available exclusively on PC. For more information regarding this update, check out the official blog post.