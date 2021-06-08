Valorant update 2.11 officially launched today, and here are all the changes and additions with this patch. As we’re on the patch before the huge wave that Episode 3 will bring (with a new agent no less), this week’s patch is very small. Though, that’s not to say it should be dismissed, as a few important changes have been made. You may also have noticed that this week skips from 2.09 to 2.11. We’re unsure as to why this is the case, but it’s likely to be something to do with internal developments. Regardless of why here’s everything that’s been changed with Valorant update 2.11!

Valorant Update 2.11 Patch Notes

Added a Leaderboard search bar to help you find players by name

Modes Updates

Replication is back as part of our modes rotation and will replace Escalation for now

Performance Updates

Improved Client framerate by 1% on average for medium to high spec machines by optimizing abilities, equipment, and weapons in the your inventory

Optimized Agent and Environment mesh clipping calculations

Game System Updates

Fixed fonts for various regional languages to improve readability

Updated ping wheel and radio wheel to ignore non-movement inputs while the wheel is displayed

Fixed an animation issue with abnormal hand positions while equipping weapons

Bugs

Fixed an issue where Reyna couldn’t sell then rebuy Dismiss ability during Buy Phase

Fixed a bug that was causing an infinite load symbol while viewing a friend’s career.

Fixed several Leaderboard UI bugs.

Known Issues

In the model viewer, a hitch is caused by the Sharpening setting interacting with MSAA. (the team suggests toggling off the Sharpening setting)

As you can tell, Valorant update 2.11 is really small in the grand scheme of things. With that being said, improvements to framerate on various machines is always a plus. That, and Replication swapping with Escalation should add in some variety for those who want something fresh. Otherwise, we’re looking at some standard bug fixes which, while nice, are nothing spectacular.

Valorant is available exclusively on PC. For more information regarding this update, check out the official site.