Update 2.09 has launched for Valorant, and here’s the full list of changes and additions with this patch. As compared to most updates, update 2.09 for Valorant actually brings out the big guns in terms of content. Not only does it give some big changes to Viper, but it even introduces a new mode to freshen things up. There’s a lot to love, so be sure to jump in and check out what’s new. Without further adieu, here’s everything that’s changed with Valorant update 2.09!

Valorant Update 2.09 Patch Notes

Viper

The instant decay inflicted when entering Viper’s smoke or crossing her wall, reduced 50 >>> 30

Mode Updates

Replication has gone live! If you want a full rundown of the mode, check out the official blog post.

Breeze

Blocked vision of the gaps above Mid-Wood Doors and A Metal Doors

Smoothed player collision in various locations

Game System Updates

Added tactical timeouts to Tournament Mode Custom Games

Improved the visual synchronization of bullet tracers and impact effects for Observers

Adjusted color of placeable utility on the minimap to match team color for Observers

Adjusted color of names in player loadout HUD to match team color

Spaced the End Game Phase and Pause Match Timer options in Custom Games to prevent misclicks

Improved feel on rope ascenders in high latency situations

Minor performance optimizations to UI in matches

Bugs

Added team colors for placed Agent abilities, for observers

Fixed issue where Astra’s Nebula was slightly offset once fully formed

Fixed bullet impacts on Sova’s Owl Drone wings appearing in the wrong locations

Fixed issues across multiple Agents with incorrect damage icons for abilities showing up in the killfeed

Fixed issue where Killjoy’s Nanoswarm audio would cut off if it was destroyed right after activation

Fixed an issue where Skye’s Seekers did not show how many enemies were affected in the combat report

Omen can no longer drop the Spike or weapons while casting From the Shadows

Fixed an issue where Killjoy’s Alarmbot would display flashed visual effects while invisible

Fixed an issue where weapons could be instantly reloaded after spamming orb pick ups

Fixed an issue where sound was lowered by 5dB

Fixed 1P snow impacts that occurred rarely in gunfights

Fixed a number of exploits around Breeze

Fixed an issue where players could sandwich themselves in between Sage’s wall and the Mechanical Doors on Breeze (or Ascent)

Fixed a bug that was causing a player’s leaderboard rank to not show up on their Act Rank badge

Fixed a bug that was showing the ranked rating threshold on the leaderboard for previous Acts

A pretty hefty patch, even if the patch notes are rather short. This change is big for Viper, as Riot felt that her stance in the meta was just too strong. She was a bit strong, being able to immediately make an opponent half HP just by using a single ability. On the other end of the spectrum, Replication should provide something fresh and similar to One for All from League of Legends. I’m personally excited for it, though most who play this game competitively likely won’t care for it.

Valorant is available exclusively on PC. For more information regarding this update, check out the official blog post.

- This article was updated on:May 11th, 2021