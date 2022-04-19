Vampire The Masquerade Bloodhunt: Is It Free To Play?

Are you planning to sink your teeth into this experience?

April 19th, 2022 by Gordon Bicker

Vampire: The Masquerade — Bloodhunt is set for release on the 27th of April and fans are eagerly awaiting to dive into the blood-lit streets to battle against other players with their vampiric abilities on hand. There is a lot to understand about the game and so learning more about it will certainly pave the way for you to take to those streets and rooftops in no time. Notably, one such point is players wondering if Vampire: The Masquerade — Bloodhunt is free to play, and if it is, why are prices showing on the storefronts. This guide article will take you through all of those details.

Is Vampire: The Masquerade — Bloodhunt Free To Play

The game will indeed be free to play and can be Preordered on PlayStation 5 and also wishlisted on Steam at this very moment. Not only that, but the game has been in Early Access for PC players so they will have been thoroughly working their way through the unique battle royale experience before the main release. Many people have been sharing their excit8ing experiences with the game so far so it certainly looks like the game will become a hit very soon!

However, people who are interested in getting the game would have likely noticed that the game still has a price attached for pre-ordering on PlayStation 5, however, this is only for a special edition with bonus pre-order content. In turn, if you are wanting to get the game for free without any of the extra preorder bonuses on offer, then you can wait until the release day and pick the game up for free at that point. With everything the game has to offer, there certainly will be a lot for you to fill your craving for more Vampire fuelled experiences once again.

Vampire: The Masquerade — Bloodhunt will be released on the 27th of April for PlayStation 5 and PC.

