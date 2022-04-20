Vampire The Masquerade Bloodhunt: Is The Founder’s Ultimate Edition Worth It?

Planning on preordering this version?

April 20th, 2022 by Gordon Bicker

Vampire-The-Masquerade-Bloodhunt-founders-ultimate-edition

Vampire: The Masquerade — Bloodhunt is going to be pouncing onto the storefronts next week entirely free to play for people across the world. however, for PS5 there is an exclusive edition with a range of bonuses that can be preordered at the moment. Notably, players are indeed wondering if the Vampire: The Masquerade — Bloodhunt Founder’s Ultimate Edition is worth it for purchasing and this guide article will explain all of that and what it will offer you.

Is The Founder’s Ultimate Edition Worth It For Vampire: The Masquerade — Bloodhunt?

There are a lot of bonuses that will be given to those who opt to purchase the game and preorder it for the edition on PlayStation 5. There are over 100 character customization options upfront without potentially grinding for them given to those who preorder among much more. Everything you will get for buying the edition is as follows:

  • 14 Outfits
  • 7 Tattoos for your character
  • 6 ‘Makeup Looks’
  • 2 Eye and hair colors
  • 2 Pieces of eyewear for you to equip for your character
  • 5 Piercings
  • 1000 Tokens which is the in-game currency
  • 36 Player Icons
  • 10 Character Emotes
  • 26 Player Card Backgrounds
  • PS5 exclusives which are all of ‘Epic Rarity’ in the form of the ‘Samurai Mask’, the ‘Headrush Outfit’, and the ‘Fast Forward’ Outfit. The Samurai Mask is an exclusive preorder bonus for PS5.

As can be observed, everything with the Founder’s Ultimate Edition is all cosmetic and thus there will be no alteration to your gameplay experience if you opt to just get the normal version of the game for free instead. The Founder’s Ultimate Edition will cost you around $59.99 (£49.99). The Founder’s Ultimate Edition will be worth it for you if you enjoy customizing your characters a lot and want to have a lot of options available upon starting the game.

Players have thoroughly enjoyed the game through early access so everything can rush into the experience next week with a lot of vampire fuelled excitement soon!

Vampire: The Masquerade — Bloodhunt will be released on the 27th of April for PlayStation 5 and PC.

- This article was updated on April 20th, 2022

