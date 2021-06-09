Update 3.69 has arrived for War Thunder, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Developer Gaijin Entertainment already released an update for War Thunder earlier this week, but now patch 3.69 is here for the console versions. To be more specific, changes are being made to the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game.

There is a fix for the Xbox version of the game in regards to how the HDR mode turns on even if people had turned it off. There is also a fix on PlayStation in regards to a crash occurring during a specific mission.

Lots of other improvements have also been made. You can read the full patch notes posted down below.

War Thunder Update 3.69 Patch Notes

Changelog

The driver in ground vehicles now switches gears more correctly when moving up or down a hill.

Phantom FG.1, Phantom FGR.2 – fixed missing texture on the AIM-9G/9D missile pylon.

OS2U-3 – fixed a bug with obstructed view for the gunner (report).

– fixed a bug with obstructed view for the gunner (report). A bug that caused the radial menu to not work when playing with a gamepad for some players by using control settings different from standard (flying out in an event, fire extinguisher, artillery strike) has been fixed.

A bug that in some camera positions showed tree branches and leaves without transparency has been fixed.

Aircraft model, damage model, characteristic and weaponry changes:

SA 313B Alouette II (Germany), SA 313B Alouette II (France) — fixed a bug where the MG sight might disappear whilst using the weapon selector.

Etendard IVM – fixed a bug where an antenna might remain when the tail is torn off.

– fixed a bug where an antenna might remain when the tail is torn off. Firefly FR.Mk.V – fixed a bug that prevented installation of 250 lb or 500 lb bombs separately from rockets (report).

– fixed a bug that prevented installation of 250 lb or 500 lb bombs separately from rockets (report). A.109EOA-2, A129CBT – fixed a bug that disabled stabilization from the gunner view in certain sectors.

– fixed a bug that disabled stabilization from the gunner view in certain sectors. SB-2 (all series) – bomb drop order has been corrected for DER-19 and DER-33 pylons.

– bomb drop order has been corrected for DER-19 and DER-33 pylons. MiG-21F-13 – the thickness of the headrest has been corrected to 16 mm.

– the thickness of the headrest has been corrected to 16 mm. Harrier GR.3, Jaguar GR.1, AV-8A, AV-8C, Phantom FG.1, FGR.2 — incorrect overload limit equal to 4G for launch AIM-9D and AIM-9G missiles has been revoked.

Flight model changes

MiG-23M – the maximum indicated air speed has been increased to 1,400 kph.

Ground vehicles model, damage model, characteristic and weaponry changes:

Ostwind, Ostwind II — fixed a bug that prevented part of the ammo rack from exploding even if the module had been destroyed (“blackened”).

— fixed a bug that prevented part of the ammo rack from exploding even if the module had been destroyed (“blackened”). M47, mKpz M47, M47 (Japan) – gun depression angle has been corrected from -5 to -10 degrees (report).

– gun depression angle has been corrected from -5 to -10 degrees (report). FV102 Striker — Issues causing an inability to fire ATGMs after the commander was killed has been fixed.

Fleets model, damage model, characteristic and weaponry changes:

IJN Yugumo – fixed insufficient draft.

– fixed insufficient draft. HMS Belfast, HMS Liverpool – the armour type on specific elements has been fixed.

– the armour type on specific elements has been fixed. USS Baltimore – fixed the type of armour decking.

– fixed the type of armour decking. S-204 Lang – MG34 machine gun changed to MG15.

Xbox

A bug that caused HDR mode to be active in the game on the Xbox Series X even though it had been turned off in the settings of the console or display has been fixed.

PS4

A client crash when starting A Test Flight In aircraft has been fixed.

VR

The game now launches correctly in VR mode using a WMR Headset with the Easy Anticheat checkbox enabled in the launcher.

For more details on this particular patch, you can visit the official website for the game. War Thunder is out now for the PC, Xbox and PlayStation platforms.