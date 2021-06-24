Game Guides

Warface Update 2.17 Patch Notes

Bug fixes and more

June 24th, 2021 by Damian Seeto

Warface-pic

Update 2.17 has arrived for Warface and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

It looks like maintenance for the game is going underway, although the update should be rolling out to all platforms later today.

The last update for Warface was patch 2.16 and this adjusted a lot of the weapons in the game. It looks like today’s patch isn’t very exciting as it’s mostly about bug fixes.

Servers will be down during maintenance, but you can start playing the game online again when it’s over. You can read the full patch notes posted down below.

Warface Update 2.17 Patch Notes

Change Log:

  • Updated game texts and descriptions;
  • Now the specs of removable attachments are not displayed in the weapon specifications;
  • Fixed a bug that could cause application crashes when navigating through the pages of the Battle Pass;
  • Fixed a bug due to which the Valkyrie skin could not be installed on the golden Tactical ax;
  • Fixed errors that could cause texture bugs on the “Karambit” knife skins;
  • Fixed some causes of freezes;
  • Improved visuals (illumination and shades) of the “Hawkrock” map for the Blitz mode.

For more on this update, you can visit the official website. Warface is out now for the PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch platforms.

- This article was updated on:June 24th, 2021

GAME DEALSGet Twitch Prime For Free Right Now and get in-game items, rewards, and free games

RELATED TOPICS :

You May Like
Best Minecraft Seeds June 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (June 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokémon GO – How to Beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra (June 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy
The Best Call of Duty: Warzone Operator Skins
Attack of the Fanboy