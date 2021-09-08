Warframe: How to Acquire Nidus Prime

Nidus Prime is finally out in Warframe, and fans are eagerly jumping on the hype train of this infested wonder. He harnesses the ravenous power of the infested, allowing him to lock down the battlefield, provide immense damage output, and even tank lethal damage. Nidus in his original form was already a force to be reckoned with, but now as a Prime, he’ll deliver even more havoc to his enemies.

Nidus Prime sports higher base stats compared to his original counterpart, making him a lot more tanky and a caster than he already was.

Farming Nidus Prime

Nidus Prime has been out as of Update 30.7, and his relics can be farmed in one of two ways. The first way, which many players are familiar with, is by playing endless missions, getting cache rewards in missions like Spy and Sabotage, or through syndicate rewards.

However, with the inclusion of Operation: Plague Star, his relics can be farmed in this event through killing the Hemocyte boss. Stack up on the relics here while you can, the event runs through September 30!

The following relics are required to acquire Nidus Prime, along with the rarity:

Lith N7

Nidus Prime Chassis Blueprint (Rare)

Meso B5

Nidus Prime Systems Blueprint (Common)

Neo N16

Nidus Prime Neuroptics Blueprint (Rare)

Axi A14

Nidus Prime Blueprint (Uncommon)

Nidus Prime Build Requirements

Nidus Prime Chassis

15,000 Credits

2 Tellurium

450 Plastids

1,425 Polymer Bundle

5,500 Alloy Plate

Nidus Prime Systems

15,000 Credits

2 Nitain Extract

3 Neurodes

1,250 Rubedo

3,800 Salvage

Nidus Prime Neuroptics

15,000 Credits

2 Argon Crystals

600 Cryotic

1,100 Circuits

4,975 Nano Spores

Nidus Prime

Fully built Neuroptics, Chassis, and Systems

5 Orokin Cells

Nidus Prime’s build requirements aren’t too demanding. The only issues some players might come across are Orokin Cells and Nitain Extract. Orokin Cells can easily be farmed through General Sargas Ruk on Tethys, Saturn, or in a Ceres survival mission. As for Nitain Extract, you can buy them in bundles of 5 from Nora Night via Nightwave.

Alternatively, you can purchase Nidus Prime fully built along with his signature weapons via the Prime Access Program on your respective platform.