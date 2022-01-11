Warframe Nihil’s Oubliette: What is it and How to Use it

Battle one of the most unique bosses in the game with this special item.

January 11th, 2022 by Elliott Gatica

Warframe-Nihils-Oubliette

The Glassmaker era may be over in Warframe’s Nightwave, but the crucial battle is still playable. For those who may have missed out on the episode, you can earn a special Orbiter decoration that grants you access to this battle. Here is all you need to know about the decoration, Nihil’s Oubliette, and how to use it in Warframe.

Warframe: What is Nihil’s Oubliette?

Nihil’s Oubliette is an orbiter decoration you can earn in Nightwave as part of the weekly wares. It’s just like any other statue you’d put in your Orbiter except you can interact with it once it’s placed. Before you can interact with it, you’ll need to purchase the “Enter Nihil’s Oubliette” key which is also part of the weekly wares.

Warframe-Nihils-Oubliette-Nightwave

If you were in the game long enough to have completed the Glassmaker Episode in Nightwave, you probably would have had this in your inventory after beating Nihil. This item is more for those who missed out on the event back then.

How to use the Oubliette

Once you have the item and the “Enter Nihil’s Oubliette” key, just interact with the statue and it’ll enter you into a boss fight. Loadouts do not matter here since your frame and its stats are all set at predetermined amounts. This boss fight is also going to be vastly different than the rest of what you’d normally face in Warframe.

Warframe-Interact-with-Oubliette

The Nihil Boss fight is one that revolves around proper platforming and making excellent use of parkour. It’ll get trickier the longer the fight progresses. Don’t worry if you fail the fight as it won’t eat up your key. The only time the key will actually be used is when you successfully defeat the boss.

Upon completion, you’ll be rewarded the Vitrica, an extremely powerful greatsword that rivals the damage output of something like a Gram Prime or Galatine Prime. If you already have the weapon, you’ll earn a Riven Mod instead.

Warframe is out now for free on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

