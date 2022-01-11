Warframe Rare Servofish: How to Find and Catch The Rare Fish in the Orb Vallis

Fishing in Warframe is one of those activities that may seem like a drag and break away from the fast-paced nature of the game. However, the resources you earn from doing so almost make it a necessity in the game. Particularly, if you want to increase your Nightwave standing in the ongoing Intermission episode, you may want to follow this guide. Here is how you can find and catch Rare Servofish in Warframe.

How to find and catch Rare Servofish in Warframe

First off, Servofish are a robotic type of aquatic wildlife that can only be found in the Orb Vallis on Venus. You’ll have to pay attention to the weather cycle going on out in the Orb Vallis as well. Certain species of Servofish will only spawn in certain bodies of water that depend on the weather. The weather periodically switches between warm and cold.

Then, you’ll want to gear up with proper equipment. Namely, you want to get your hands on a Shockprod or the Stunna Fishing Spear. Go with the latter since it has a secondary stun effect that can completely immobilize nearby fish, making it easier to catch them.

You should also stock up on several Luminous Dyes. These items are extremely useful in highlighting an entire fish in the water. This can be used in the other open worlds too. You can also obtain the Oxylus sentinel that has the Scan Aquatic Lifeforms precept mod that does the same thing as a Luminous Dye, but passively.

Lastly, and this is the optional part, stock up on lures specifically for the following Servofish:

Longwinder

Tromyzon

Charamote

Synathid

Bait isn’t necessary as you can find all types of Servofish if you look in the correct bodies of water at the right temperature cycle. Additionally, here is where you can locate these fish and during which temperature cycles.

Longwinder: Found in lakes in warm weather.

Found in lakes in warm weather. Tromyzon: Found in ponds in cold weather

Found in ponds in cold weather Charamote: Found in caves during all weather cycles

Found in caves during all weather cycles Synathid: Found in caves during all weather cycles

The aforementioned Servofish are the species that are considered rare by the game’s standards. They are also only found if you use bait or you search for them in hotspots.

As for the bodies of water, lakes are much larger bodies of water. Ponds are significantly smaller and disconnected from any other nearby bodies of water.

Hotspots are the areas in bodies of water that light up in a pattern resembling the Aurora Borealis. They come and go, so you have to make note of that as you try fishing.

Warframe is out now for free on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.