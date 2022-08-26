Warframe: Styanax Release Date, Abilities, and More

Styanax, the 50th frame coming to Warframe, is a significant one. Reaching the big 5-0, there have been shakeups in the Digital Extremes team. With the “old guard” of the development team moving onto the production of Soulframe, this one had to have a bit more flair than the rest. Here’s everything you need to know regarding Styanax in Warframe like his release date, ability kit, and more.

Styanax Release Date in Warframe

While there is no precise date of release for him, Styanax will be released sometime in September 2022. He’ll be available with the release of Veilbreaker, the next expansion coming to Warframe.

Styanax Abitilies

Styanax is inspired by ancient Greek mythology, so his kit will revolve around tanking damage and using his trusty spear to quell all who oppose him on the battlefield.

His first ability, Axios Javelin, is a projectile that is hurled at an enemy. If it collides with a wall or hard surface while impaling an enemy, it creates a vortex effect. The AoE effect will be good for crowd control.

His next ability, Tharros Strike, will be an exceptional ability to use in the late game. It reduces shields and armor to opponents in a radial area of effect. With every enemy hit, Styanax gains health back.

The third ability, Rally Point, regenerates energy and shields for nearby allies. Think of this as a mix between Hildryn’s and Harrow’s abilities. We do not know the exact stats for this, but it is looking promising.

Finally, Styanax’s ultimate is Final Stand. He jumps in and rains down a barrage of Axios Javelins. Enemies who are directly hit by the javelins take extra damage.

How to Get Styanax

Styanax will be available for free for the first two weeks starting on the day Veilbreaker drops. There doesn’t seem to be a level requirement or anything. Even as a new player, you can simply log in during that period and get a free Warframe.

After that, he’ll be available via farming in whatever the content will be regarding Veilbreaker. This means that you’ll have to be far enough into the game to have completed The New War and complete the new quest along with it.

Alternatively like all other non-prime Warframes, he’ll also be available in the shop, but cost platinum. We’ll keep you posted when the update drops so you can acquire more freebies like the Twitch drops we get occasionally.

Warframe is free to play now on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC.