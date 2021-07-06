Update 2.00 has arrived for Warframe and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This is not just a small update with a few bug fixes in it either, but a meaty update known as 30.5 overall that brings in the Sisters of Parvos. This follows up on update 30.1.0 from May. There is no shortage of content in this update, so we have provided the full patch notes for it. Here’s everything new with the Warframe update 2.00.

Warframe Update 2.00 Patch Notes

SISTERS OF PARVOS

Parvos Granum’s days of collecting grain are far behind him. His newest grand achievement, born of technology and a desire for family, has finally come to fruition. Modeled with the latest in Corpus advancements, the Sisters of Parvos are ready to claim their Sectors and your lives.

The Kuva Lich system, originally introduced in the Old Blood update on Halloween of 2019, has expanded to introduce a new faction! The Sisters of Parvos update will bring your own personal Corpus adversary to the Origin System. Those acquainted with the Kuva Lich system will find familiarity with the Sisters of Parvos, but with a full Corpus experience!

A new cinematic awaits those who have finished The Call of The Tempestarii and The War Within…

SISTERS OF PARVOS WEAPONS

Be on the lookout for these coveted weapons wielded by your Sister of Parvos! Bestowed by Parvos Granum himself, there are 8 weapons in all to obtain!

TENET ENVOY

This discreet rocket launcher is equally at home in a board meeting or on a casual outing. Aimed rockets are wire-guided for greater accuracy, but travel more slowly. The patented Granum Attaché System reloads the weapon when holstered.

TENET DIPLOS

Itemize and execute with this pair of auto-lock-on, homing-projectile pistols. Shoot from-hip for a more conventional pistol experience. The patented Granum Attaché System reloads the pistols when holstered.

TENET SPIREX

Dominate rivals with this pistol’s lightning fast rail-slugs. Head-shots speed up reload.

Primary Variants:

TENET TETRA

Parvosian upgrade of the classic Tetra. Slower fire rate but with a larger magazine. Can now alt fire entire clip as a large burst radius grenade launcher.

TENET FLUX RIFLE

Sister-modified Flux Rifle with increased fire rate and range. Recharge has been replaced with ammo clips to accommodate greater power needs.

TENET ARCA PLASMOR

Custom variant of a Corpus classic. Staggering blasts now ricochet and have greater range at the cost of a slower fire and reload speed. Surviving enemies are consumed with radiation.

Secondary Variants:

TENET CYCRON

This reengineered Cycron features a refracting energy disc that can split off the main target hitting up to 2 additional nearby targets.

TENET DETRON

Parvos Granum’s engineers have made this already ferocious hand-cannon, even more deadly with addition of an alternate fire mode that empties an entire clip in one devastating burst.

SISTERS OF PARVOS EPHEMERAS

Seven New Ephemeras sporting a distinctly Corpus Style are here!

SYBILLINA EPHEMERA

Information flows like live current through this Ephemera seized from a converted or vanquished Sister of Parvos.

ZARINA EPHEMERA

A blazingly regal Ephemera seized from a converted or vanquished Sister of Parvos.

GLORIANA EPHEMERA

An icily imperious Ephemera seized from a converted or vanquished Sister of Parvos.

LUCRETIA EPHEMERA

Hatch venomous plots in this Ephemera seized from a converted or vanquished Sister of Parvos.

HYPATIA EPHEMERA

A radiant Ephemera seized from a converted or vanquished Sister of Parvos.

KYRUNA EPHEMERA

A striking Ephemera seized from a converted or vanquished Sister of Parvos.

SOLENA EPHEMERA

A magnetically compelling Ephemera seized from a converted or vanquished Sister of Parvos.

HOUND COMPANIONS

Each Corpus Sister comes with their very own Hound. As an added reward for Vanquishing your Sister, you’ll earn her Hound as your own Companion! There’s more, though! Hounds are also Modular Companions and in addition to earning your Sister’s Hound, there’s also a chance at a separate Hound Component to start the process of creating your truly customized Hound Companion! Each Hound you come across can have a subset of different Components (think MOA Companion Crafting).

Hound Component Blueprints are tradeable. Visit Legs in Fortuna to assemble a Hound Companion with your Components! Here you can also Provide your Hound to Legs for 4K Solaris United Standing. This amount is higher in comparison to MOA Companions due to the acquisition flow required for a Hound.

*Building a Hound includes a weapon, therefore requiring 2 Companion Slots.

HOUND PRECEPTS

Hound Precepts are rewarded based on the Model, Bracket, and Stabilizer chosen at Legs in Fortuna.

*Precept stats below are at max rank.

Model Precepts:

Hec Model – Equilibrium Audit Precept Unleashes a series of shockwaves that knock down enemies within 15m and deal 300 damage.

Dorma Model – Repo Audit Precept Emits a magnetic pulse that disarms enemies within 30m.

Bhaira Model – Null Audit Precept Negates the aura and abilities on an Eximus enemy and transfers the aura to the Hound for 60s.



Bracket Precepts:

Urga Bracket – Diversified Denial Precept Fabricates 3 Specters that fight for 30s that each deal 85% of the Hounds damage.

Zubb Bracket – Evasive Denial Precept Teleports a safe distance away and engages a displacement field, gaining 75% chance to dodge enemy fire for 8s.

Cela Bracket – Reflex Denial Precept Generates a shield that reflects 90% damage taken (including friendly fire) in pulses over 10s as Magnetic Damage in a 12m radius.



Stabilizer Precepts:

Hinta Stabilizer – Synergized Prospectus Precept Fires a spark that seeks out the nearest enemy in 30m, dealing 300 Electricity Damage in a 10m radius. The spark ricochets up to 7x, seeking out the nearest enemy in 30m.

Wanz Stabilizer – Aerial Prospectus Precept Launches a beacon at an enemy within 27m that calls down an Orbital Strike dealing 1200 Blast Damage in a 7m radius.

Frak Stabilizer – Focused Prospectus Precept Fires a beam of energy that deals 900 Heat Damage over 4.5s.



HOUND WEAPONS

Melee Hound weapons are rewarded after claiming a completed Hound from the Foundry (when you’ve vanquished a Sister of Parvos) or when building a Hound at Legs in Fortuna. The Melee weapon type is dependent on the Hound’s Model.

Akaten (Hec Hound Model)

Hound melee attacks eviscerate with Puncture and Slash damage.

Batoten (Dorma Hound Model)

Hound melee attacks pierce hard with Impact and Puncture damage.

Lacerten (Bhaira Hound Model)

Hound melee attacks devastate with Impact and Slash damage.

NEW RESOURCE: SPECTRAL DEBRIS

Discharged specter particles form an inert dust that can be collected and re-energized for various robotic projects.

Errant Specters in the Granum Void have a chance to drop Spectral Debris. This Resource is used in the Hound Component crafting process.

NEW WARFRAME: YARELI

Always on the move, the vivacious Yareli commands the ocean’s fury. The original waverider.

PASSIVE: Yareli gains +100% Critical Chance for Secondary weapons when she has been moving for at least 1.5s.

SEA SNARES

Form three water globules that seek out enemies and expand on contact, simultaneously damaging and immobilizing their victims.

MERULINA

Summon Merulina, a rideable creature of the waves, and the inspiration for K-Driving. Merulina protects Yareli by absorbing a large portion of incoming damage.

*Subsumed Helminth Abilities cannot be used while Merulina is active.

AQUABLADES

Tear through foes with a trio of orbiting aquatic blades.

*Aquablades is Yareli’s Helminth Ability!

RIPTIDE

Drag enemies into a crushing maelstrom and then blow them away in a watery burst. Each enemy trapped in the vortex increases the burst’s damage.

Purchase Yareli in the in-game Market or earn the Yareli Blueprint from the Waverider Quest and her parts from the new VENTKIDS’ BASH LAB Dojo Room as Clan Tech!

YARELI QUEST – WAVERIDER

Tenno who have completed the Vox Solaris Quest will receive an Inbox from Roky upon login for the Waverider Quest. The Ventkids have a story to share – will you listen, Tenno?

If you purchase Yareli with Platinum, you will receive a Riven Mod as a Quest Reward in addition to the Yareli Blueprint and the Yareli Prex Card!

*For those who accidentally sell the Yareli Blueprint you can find another in Simaris’ Offerings once the Waverider Quest is complete.

** Yareli being able to switch to and from Operator while aboard Merulina is in progress for a future Hotfix.

*** Known Issue: Security Cameras cannot detect Yareli while she is on Merulina. This will be fixed.

KOMPRESSA

Launch a volley of virulent, hyper-pressurized, water globules that envelope targets and explode with torrential force. Yareli’s signature pistol.

Purchase the Kompressa in the in-game Market or from Ventkid Offerings for Standing.

MERULINA SYANDANA

Dance atop the waves with Yareli’s Signature Syandana.

Purchase the Merulina Syandana in the in-game Market!

YARELI PHYSALIA HELMET

An Alternate Helmet for Yareli!

Purchase the Yareli Physalia Helmet in the in-game Market or as part of future Nightwave Cred Offering rotations.

YARELI AGILE & NOBLE ANIMATIONS

Purchase these Animations from the in-game Market and equip them on any Warframe of your choosing!

Purchase the Yareli Agile & Noble Animations in the in-game Market!

WAVERIDER COLLECTION

The youthful sovereign of the sea arises from the waves, attired for battle. Includes Yareli Warframe, Yareli Physalia Helmet, Kompressa Pistol, Merulina Syandana, Waverider’s Heart Decoration, and 3-Day Affinity and Credit Boosters.

Purchase the Waverider Collection in the in-game Market! If you gift this Collection to a friend, you’ll receive a bonus copy of Waverider’s Heart Decoration!

NEW KUVA LICH WEAPONS

Snickety-snack, guess who’s back with more weapons? Kuva Liches!

Be on the lookout for Kuva Larvlings with the following new weapons:

KUVA HEK

Forged at the behest of the Worm Queen herself, this already powerful shotgun now has the additional ability to fire from all four barrels simultaneously.

KUVA GRATTLER

Reconfigured for maximum lethality, the Kuva Grattler still shatters targets with explosive shells, but now reaches maximum fire-rate instantaneously.

KUVA ZARR

An even stronger Zarr cannon to meet the demands of Kuva Liches. With stronger explosive barrages, and long-range flak shots.

LICH ADDITIONS, CHANGES & FIXES

Murmur Reduction

With the addition of the Sisters of Parvos to the Lich system we took another look at the overall Murmur requirement from a few angles: how the current Murmur requirement applied to Sisters and how it felt with the current Kuva Liches.

As a result, we’ve reduced the Murmur requirements so that getting all 3 Requiems solely by killing Thralls should be about 12-13 missions on average, down from 18-19 average.

Region Consistency for Matchmaking improvements

We have changed the way you progress against your Lich by having consistent Influence regions per level of your Lich!.

The problem we aim to solve here is scattered matchmaking for players seeking Murmurs overall. Players would often have the same goal but never cross paths due to their Liches separation across the Origin System.

The details of this change are:

1) Rank 1 Kuva Liches appear on Earth

2) Rank 2 Kuva Liches appear on Mars

3) Rank 3 Kuva Liches appear on Ceres

4) Rank 4 Kuva Liches appear on Sedna

5) Rank 5 Kuva Liches appear on the Kuva Fortress

*Please note: if you had an Active Lich before the Update, it’ll progress through its current occupation nodes before it adopts the new Region flow.

New Requiem Mod – OULL

Through endless faces, countless forms, a multitude unfolds.

(Mimics any Requiem Mod needed to complete a lethal sequence)

This new Oull Requiem Mod counts as the correct Requiem Sequence for whatever Parazon Requiem slot it is in when taking down a Lich or Sister of Parvos! Like other Requiem Mods, the Oull can be used successfully 3 times.

Earn this new Requiem as a 25% drop chance when your Kuva Lich or Sister of Parvos flees after you’ve used the correct Requiem Sequence. *This Requiem only drops for the person whose Lich/Sister is downed.

New REQUIEM ULTIMATUM

Take control of your nemesis with the new REQUIEM ULTIMATUM – a call too powerful to resist! A new Gear item that can be used to spawn your current active Kuva Lich or Sister on an Influence Node to bring the fight to you! Our intention here is to add an option to force the feud in your favor.

Earn this Requiem Ultimatum as a 25% drop chance when choosing to either Convert or Vanquish your Kuva Lich or Sister of Parvos. *This Requiem only drops for the person whose Lich/Sister is downed.

New Kuva Lich Showdown Flow

Do you and your Squad have what it takes to beat your Kuva Lich Showdown?

Kuva Liches have also received the new boss showdown flow in Railjack! Your Kuva Lich will now flee to their Galleon once you’ve weakened them with the correct Requiem sequence. Once you’ve unlocked their Requiem, a new showdown node will appear within the Saturn Proxima (minimum Intrinsic 5). You and any other Tenno who have weakened Liches will be able to seek out and destroy!

Our intent behind this change is to match our TennoCon 2019 Lich Showdown presentation. In doing this, we’ve also eliminated the randomness of that final showdown. These are guaranteed fights that you can gear up before you go in! Bring your best gear for the job.

Between reducing the required Murmurs, adding OULL, adding Requiem Ultimatums, and having this new flow, we have shortened the Kuva Lich cycle and added more control for all Tenno! The final fight is now on your terms, and we hope you enjoy the efforts to improve and simplify this system!

Kuva Lich (And Sister of Parvos) Valence Fusion QOL:

We have made Valence Fusion for Weapons more intuitive in this Update! We are inheriting the behaviour we added for Railjack which was much more clear to our players!

Prior to this Update, when you used Valence Fusion to combine two Kuva Lich weapons together in the Arsenal, the order of the weapons picked would determine which element the final bonus damage would be.

of the weapons picked would determine which the final bonus damage would be. In this update, when you combine two Kuva Lich weapons (or Sister Tenet weapons) together, you will have the option of which element you want to keep. The numerical stat of the element still combines using the same logic as previously. This is intended to reduce confusion about the end result you will get, and to make it easier to keep a desired element. Now you don’t need to fuse twice to restore your initial element type if you are combining weapons with different elements.

The numerical stat of the element still combines using the same logic as previously.

Adaptive Damage Scaling Changes for Liches:

Throughout our boss design history, we have added things like diminishing returns and damage mitigation techniques like armor or damage attenuation. In the time since we’ve launched the Kuva Liches, we’ve made adjustments to how we handle player damage vs. Liches. We’ve done things like add allowing Status Effects and attenuate damage to try and create a balanced combat experience. Like many bosses in Warframe, Liches have some damage modifiers applied to them.

We found a bug in the damage attenuation code, and have fixed it and polished the attenuation for Kuva Liches.

This system generally targets the scenario of very high damage things like the Void Rig’s Arquebex vs. a Kuva Lich, a scenario that is now possible due to the final showdown being based in Railjack. When we were testing this Voidrig Vs Lichout, our Liches barely lasted a second and we realized the damage attenuation code could use some review! We found bugs to fix and things to tweak to account for these new scenarios. Our only intention is to give you a fight that lasts more than mere seconds – happy hunting and may your teamwork and gear lead you to victory! We will be closely reviewing this to ensure we strike the right balance of a fight that requires teamwork and consistent offensive gameplay to beat, but also doesn’t feel impossible. Feedback is welcome!

General Lich Changes & Fixes:

Updated the Lich Tutorial screen to include new Lich flow and Sisters related information.

Changed the “Captured Liches” category to “Converted Adversaries” in the Trade window.

If you do not have any Kuva Lich or Sisters of Parvos history in your Codex, a pop-up message will appear to tell you that you have not encountered any.

Added new Kuva Lich transmissions for the following scenarios: Lich Defeated Player Taunt Lich Downed Player Lich Kills Player

Fixed failing Requiem Mods sequence affecting the appearance of other players’ Kuva Liches.

Fixed holding the Parazon as if it was a sidearm if a Host migration occurred during the Kuva Lich Parazon stab animation.

Fixed instances where Parazon would become invisible or not animating during Kuva Lich attempts.

Fixed getting stuck in other players’ Kuva Lich stab cinematics.

PARAZON REWORK

Parazon attacks were introduced in The Old Blood as a way to Mercy kill enemies. This stylish and universal blade has had a clear role in all things Liches, but their role in the game at large has been hard to play around. There are problems in need of solving, and the below outlines how we’ve done just that!

The problem with Mercy kills is they are hard to pull off, making engagement with the system far too low! Mercy kills only have a chance to trigger when an enemy’s health is 20% HP or less. In practice, you really never know if it’s going to happen. And if it does, it is often too late! You’ve riddled them with Status effects, a Squadmate casts an Ability, or your Kavat might be feeling extra bloodthirsty, and you cannot get in for the Mercy kill.

We are changing their design, adding new Mods (thanks Design Council!), and refreshing the system.

The change is based on a core principle: We want to make them more reliable and more strategic so you can actively decide if you want to use a Mercy kill or not.

Our change is rooted in the following:

A Mercy Kill opportunity is guaranteed when an enemy gets below 40% (60% for Corpus, but requires all Shields being stripped), but only on SPECIFIC units in each faction.

The units are:

All humanoid Eximus

Grineer Heavy Gunners Bombards

Corpus Scrambus Nullifiers

Infested Ancients



And the logic is rooted in the following common scenario:

Imagine you see a heavy gunner in the distance. You have “Blood for Energy” on your Parazon. You see you need some Energy, so you start shooting the heavy gunner knowing full well once she’s at 40%, she will be open for a Mercy kill and the Energy could be yours!

You can plan and decide!

This also means that Impact Status Effect is changing:

Before: Impact Status Effects used to increase the chance that the random Mercy kill opportunity would happen.

After: Impact Status Effects increases the Mercy Kill threshold range on eligible enemies. So instead of triggering at 40% on the list above, you can apply Impact Status to do a Mercy kill sooner (4% per Status)… up to 80%. Meaning, applying a lot of Impact Status quickly makes an enemy VIP more quickly susceptible to a Mercy Kill. Impact would then be a build strategy for getting the VIPs out of the fight!

But what about really high levels you ask?

We have made changes to this since our original Developer Workshop.

Up until level 150, the Parazon Finisher triggers at 40% Health remaining.

After that, every 5 levels reduces the threshold by 1%, down to a minimum of 10%! Eligible Enemy Health bars will have a notch on them to indicate these thresholds..

This change was made to make it more clear to our players, as well as still approach guaranteed kills at high levels with an amount of balance.

In addition, since Parazons were reworked, Zephyr’s Airburst no longer overlaps with finishers.

VOID STORM REWARDS UPDATE & NEW TENET MELEE WEAPONS

Long lost CORRUPTED HOLOKEYS have been discovered in the raging Void Storms! Millions of these Holokeys were lost to the Void when Parvos Granum’s flagship was bombed. Perrin Sequence’s own Ergo Glast has a strong desire for these artifacts, and is offering up new Granum weapon technology for them (Syndicate alliance not required)!

Each Proxima Void Storm can reward Corrupted Holokeys as Common mission rewards. These replace the End of Mission Void Trace rewards from Void Storms.

EARTH VOID STORM

2x Corrupted Holokey: Common 37.50%

VENUS VOID STORM

2x Corrupted Holokey: Common 37.50%

SATURN VOID STORM

4x Corrupted Holokey: Common 37.50%

NEPTUNE VOID STORM

3x Corrupted Holokey: Common 37.50%

PLUTO VOID STORM

5x Corrupted Holokey: Common 37.50%

VEIL PROXIMA VOID STORM

6x Corrupted Holokey: Common 37.50%

Visit Ergo Glast in a Relay and view his new weekly Merchandise. Every week Ergo will have 1x version of each new Tenet Melee weapon with its additional bonus Damage / Elemental for 40 Corrupted Holokeys.

By visiting Ergo each week with Corrupted Holokeys in hand you can collect them all to Valence Transfer week over week until you get the best possible version of each weapon. If collecting is more your style then Ergo will always have something in stock!

Ergo Glast’s Merchandise:

TENET AGENDUS

Drive the agenda with this massive impact hammer. Heavy attacks launch devastating energy disks.

TENET EXEC

Leverage bleeding-edge Granum tech with this massive heavy blade. Slam sends forth a cascading set of three shockwaves, while Heavy Slam unleashes a swath of shockwaves.

TENET LIVIA

The sleek lines of the Granum Attaché case conceal a infinitely sharp two-handed blade. Blocked attacks have a chance to increase the blocking angle. Note: The Granum Attaché system pauses the combo timer when holstered. Similar to the Xoris, if you have a Melee weapon with infinite combo duration, pseudo-melee abilities consume the Combo on use.

TENET GRIGORI

On Heavy Slide Attack this Corpus scythe launches a spinning energy disk that ricochets throughout the battlefield. Its lifetime is derived from the size of the Combo Counter. Note: The Granum Attaché system pauses the combo timer when holstered. Similar to the Xoris, if you have a Melee weapon with infinite combo duration, pseudo-melee abilities consume the Combo on use.

RAILJACK ADDITIONS, CHANGES & FIXES

RAILJACK COMMAND RANK 10: Introducing Elite Crewmates! Stronger crew members become available for recruitment from Ticker. These Elite Crewmates have two more Competency Points and they have a random trait based on which of their Competencies have the most points. For example: If their Gunnery skills have the most Competency Points, this Crew member could have “50% more damage with Zetki weapons”. If their Piloting skills have the most Competency Points, this Crew member could have “Increase effectiveness of Lavan engines by 25%”. So on and so forth!

Corpus Spy and Survival missions have been added into the Corpus Proxima regions! With these additional game modes come completely new reward tables including the new AMBASSADOR weapon (see below), Ash Components, Railjack Mods, Parazon Mods, and much more! Head to warframe.com/droptables for the full scoop! You’ll notice that some Corpus Railjack mission nodes have been shuffled, and 1 additional Corpus node has been added per region to accommodate these: Venus Proxima: New Survival Node, Luckless Expanse Orvin-Haarc is now a Spy Node (Was Exterminate) Neptune Proxima: New Spy Node, Brom Cluster Enkidu Ice Drifts is now a Survival Node (Was Volatile) Pluto Proxima: New Survival Node, Fenton’s Field Peregrine Axis is now a Spy Node (Was Orphix)

Railjack Crew Members now have a more relaxed behaviour when not in mission.

Fixed Crew Members getting stuck in turrets after attempting to give them another order while they were still getting into the gun.

Fixed a case where Crew Pilots would just stop if all targets were too far away.

Fixed being unable to use the Tactical Map while in Crewship pilot seats.

Fixed script error when using ‘On Call’ Crew Members.

Fixed infinite load from Dry Dock on the second Railjack mission after Host migration and successful first mission.

Fixed an issue where the objective transmissions would repeat the one from the first mission when doing back to back Railjack missions.

Fixed softlock when entering a Railjack mission with the Nightwave screen is opened from the Star Chart.

Fixed cargo train entry objective marker not updating position after ejecting each car in Corpus Railjack missions.

Fixed Kuva Lich weapons overlapping over UI in the Crew management screens.

Fixed Crew Members’ barks missing lip syncs.

Fixed the “Press (Button) to open the Tactical Menu” prompt appearing on accounts with no ranks in Tactical Intrinsics.

Fixed the Railjack’s Hull meter in the HUD not updating while you are in the Forge screen.

Fixed Capital Ship waypoint in Railjack Defense missions persisting in space after completion.

Fixed the Rising Tide quest not being marked as completed after purchasing Railjack in the in-game Market without relogin.

Fixed camera detaching if a Client tries to switch to Operator as they are leaving a Railjack mission POI.

Fixed no mod popup occurring when players pick up a Railjack mod in mission.

Fixed Host migration while streaming into a mission causing an infinite load tunnel.

Fixed seeing the Drydock in a yellow box from the front of the Railjack window when entering the loading tunnel to a mission.

Fixed an issue where Clients could sometimes be unable to fire the Forward Artillery weapons.

Fixed script error that could occur when extracting from a Railjack Survival mission.

Fixed a bunch of non-squad members appearing in Railjack in Relay Dry Docks for a bit.

Fixed Railjack weapons not firing at times.

Fixed On Call Crew members appearing like Mr. Potato Head with mixed body and head parts.

Fixed Specters not despawning when returning to the Dojo after completing a Railjack mission.

NEW WEAPON: AMBASSADOR

Bring negotiations to an instant conclusion with this Corpus assault rifle. Switch effortlessly between charged sniper shots and rapid-fire electrical assault mode. Parts and Blueprints are found in the new Corpus Railjack Survival nodes.

NEW PARAZON MODS

5 New Parazon Mods are here! Find them all today to add new power and Utility to your Parazon!

Power Drain (on Mercy) – 100% chance for next ability cast to gain +50% Ability Strength.

– 100% chance for next ability cast to gain +50% Ability Strength. Malicious Code (on Mercy) – 50% chance for enemies within 15m to cower in fear for 8 seconds.

– 50% chance for enemies within 15m to cower in fear for 8 seconds. Hard Reset – Execute 3 Mercy Kills within 40 seconds to revive a fallen Sentinel or Companion.

Design Council Contributions:

Swift Mercy – Speed of Mercy kills increased by 50%.

– Speed of Mercy kills increased by 50%. Firewall – Reduces damage by 75% during hacking.

These new Parazon mods can be collected by completing Corpus Railjack Spy missions.

NEW EMBER PYRAXIS SKIN

Ember refined to her most searing elemental form, the primordial flame. Concept designed by Debbysheen!

VOLCA SYANDANA

Ember’s Fourth Law of Thermodynamics: look good doing it.

FLAMETHROWER PLAZM SKIN

A flamethrower skin that’s twice as hot as the carnage it contains.

Find the Ember Pyraxis Skin, Volca Syandana and Flamethrower Plazm Skin in the in-game Market.

NEW SYNDICATE OFFERINGS

The Syndicates you know and love have expanded their Offerings!

Each Syndicate has added respective Armor Sets to showcase your loyalty! Including Ostron Armor from Hok in Cetus, and Solaris Armor from Rude Zuud in Fortuna! That’s 8 unique Armor sets in total to collect! The most ever released in a single Update!

PLUS, each Syndicate (excluding Ostron and Solaris) has new Emotes based on familiar Railjack Crew animations!

All of these new Offerings are Tradable!

NEW STEEL PATH HONORS

Teshin has expanded his Steel Path Honors!

Veiled Riven Cipher (one a week) This cipher can be consumed to identify the selected Veiled Riven to bypass its Challenge. Replaces Transmute/Cycle button in Mod Segment when a Veiled Riven is selected.



New Shotgun Mod – Counterbalance -60% Weapon Recoil

Noggle Statue – Teshin

Orokin Tea Set (Decoration) This Orokin Antique once belonged to a powerful Dax.

In Action Glyphs Gauss in Action Grendel in Action Xaku in Action Protea in Action

Primary Arcane Adapter (see MELEE / PRIMARY BALANCE CHANGES below) Fuses with a Primary weapon to unlock the Arcane Slot. STEEL PATH access is required to see this Arcane Slot in your Modding Screen as not to confuse new players.

Secondary Arcane Adapter (see MELEE / PRIMARY BALANCE CHANGES below) Fuses with a Secondary weapon to unlock the Arcane Slot. STEEL PATH access is required to see this Arcane Slot in your Modding Screen as not to confuse new players.



STEEL PATH & LOOT CHANGES

In the Deimos Arcana update, we made several changes to the Steel Path and the acquisition of Steel Essence. Our stated goals were to move away from long endurance missions as the most efficient way to collect Steel Essence, while also reducing randomness. After observing player trends, a loot strategy involving both of these elements has come up once again, making regular unoptimized Steel Path play feel less worthwhile.

With the number of new Steel Path rewards being introduced in this update, we wanted to address those strategies, while also bringing up the lower average. We hope these changes reinforce one of this update’s main themes – you should be able to play the game however you want, without feeling forced into prevalent strategies.

Acolytes will now spawn more frequently during Steel Path missions, resulting in more Steel Essence being dropped overall!

Steel Path Incursions will each offer a reward of 5 Steel Essence, increased from 3.

Steel Essence will now remain on the ground for 5 minutes before disappearing. If the UI marker is blinking, be sure to get it before it’s gone!

For consistency, Vitus Essence follows the same rules and will remain on the ground for 5 minutes before disappearing.

Acolytes will now be teleported to a safe location if pulled into water. This fixes Itzal’s Cosmic Crush pulling Acolytes into water volumes where they instantly died.

Fixed Acolyte spawns becoming extremely slow or stopping altogether in specific Steel Path mission types – most commonly reproduced in Disruption or Survival.

Acolytes will now drop 1 of 6 New Arcanes on death!

PRIMARY MERCILESS

On Kill:

+30% Damage for 4s. Stacks up to 12x.

+30% Reload Speed

+100% Ammo Max

PRIMARY DEADHEAD

On Headshot Kill:

120% Damage for 24s. Stacks up to 3x.

+30% to Headshot Multiplier.

-50% Weapon Recoil

PRIMARY DEXTERITY

On Melee Kill:

+60% Damage for 20s. Stacks up to 6x.

+60% Holster Speed.

+7.5s Combo Duration.

SECONDARY MERCILESS

On Kill:

+30% Damage for 4s. Stacks up to 12x.

+30% Reload Speed

+100% Ammo Max

SECONDARY DEADHEAD

On Headshot Kill:

120% Damage for 24s. Stacks up to 3x.

+30% to Headshot Multiplier.

-50% Weapon Recoil

SECONDARY DEXTERITY

On Melee Kill:

+60% Damage for 20s.

Stacks up to 6x.

+60% Holster Speed.

+7.5s Combo Duration.

MELEE / PRIMARY BALANCE CHANGES

The Arsenal Divide

Tenno,

When choosing weapons for a mission, the Tenno have a lot to consider…

Which weapons are strong enough for me to fight at this level?

Which weapons are best against this faction?

Which weapons are the most efficient and easy to use?

Which weapons do I have the most fun with?

Which Mods make these weapons perform best?

The average player will ask themselves at least one of these questions (usually more) before making a selection. Not all weapons are built equal, but ideally there are several answers to each query, so that Tenno can make their own choices from a variety of options and keep things fresh. If one category of weapons outclasses all the others, or makes them feel redundant, then we as developers want to step in to make sure choice exists for the sake of fun.

Enter melee weapons, and equally importantly, the Mods you can use on them. Tenno have spent years sharpening their blades, but as a result, we’ve seen Primary and Secondary weapons collecting rust. And the longer we avoid addressing it, the worse this divide will become.

We are changing Melee and Primary in for the singular purpose of making the combat experience more balanced, especially at high level play (Steel Path, etc).

Generally speaking, we feel that gun stats are in a good place, but it’s the Mods that are lacking. Inversely, some Melee Mods are too strong. We intend to address these issues in two ways: firstly, careful nerfs to a handful of Melee Mods; secondly, by offering greater strength for the rest of your Arsenal with Primary and Secondary Arcanes and new Galvanized Mods.

Our goal is to encourage you to use your entire Arsenal in-mission. Switching between Primary, Secondary, and Melee weapons should feel like valid and strategic options, in contrast to the uncontested Melee dominance that exists in the current meta. We want Melee to be fun and powerful as you rip and tear your way through the solar system but we want players to have that same level of fun and power with Primary and Secondary weapons should that be their preference.

The option to choose is key here — one that is lessened by the current divide between Melee and everything else. Our approach to lessen this divide will be through changes to existing Mods, the addition of new Mods, as well as introducing new Primary and Secondary Weapon Upgrades.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Melee Mod Nerfs

Weapon Changes

Primary and Secondary Weapon Arcanes

Galvanized Mods

Login Items

Melee Mod Nerfs

We have 5 categories of changes coming:

Berserker

Bloodrush

Condition Overload

Glaives

Kuva Nukor

Berserker:

Attack Speed increases for Melee are part of what makes it so dominant. This is especially true when the conditions to reach animation-breaking Attack Speed are as simple as current Berserker: ‘on Critical Hit’. Infinite Attack-Speed Uptime is possible with a single Mod, and the result is animation noise with no distinction between hits, coupled with massive Damage output.

We still want to support the ability to increase your Melee Attack Speed and Damage Output, just not to the levels you currently can.

Berserker is changing from:

+30% Attack Speed (Max 75%) for 24s on Critical Hit

To:

Berserker Fury, cannot stack with Fury.

On Melee Kill:

+35% Attack Speed (Max 70%) for 10s. Stacks up to 2x.

This is important because:

– It decouples it from Critical Chance.

– Adds a more defined ramp up using ‘On Kill’ instead of On Crit (which frequently meant 0 to ‘Max’ in one swing hitting 3 enemies).

– Renamed to Berserker Fury to communicate that it can no longer be equipped with Fury / Primed Fury.

Blood Rush:

Blood Rush’s maximum value is being lowered.This changes the achievability of consistent Red Crits from just one Mod (on most Melee weapons, some High-Critical exceptions), and now additional help will be needed via Mods, Arcanes, or Warframe abilities to achieve consistent Red Crits.

One Mod alone generally delivering the best tier of Criticals felt too powerful.

Blood Rush is changing from:

+60% Critical Chance stacks with Combo Multiplier

To

+40% Critical Chance stacks with Combo Multiplier

Condition Overload:

Condition Overload’s maximum value is being lowered. It’s been some time since we originally changed this Mod, and in this time we’ve decided we’re still not happy with the way this goes up against other Damage Mods (namely Primed Pressure Point). We’ve reduced this to 80% to make it almost as good as Primed Pressure Point, and 3 Status Types back to where it was originally. It remains true that even though the maximum potential damage is lower now, we think it is still an extremely powerful Mod in its latest iteration.

There should now be a more meaningful choice: do you want front loaded damage or a build up from multiple Status Types?

Condition Overload is changing from:

+120% Melee Damage per Status Type affecting the target.

To

+80% Melee Damage per Status Type affecting the target.

Weapon Changes

Glaives

In late 2020, we reworked the Glaive melee class to be more powerful and comfortable to use. Overall, we feel these changes had their intended effect as weapons like the Glaive Prime skyrocketed from obscurity to the top of the pile with their newfound ability to inflict huge damage using heavy attacks.

However, these changes also introduced a common issue: players with high melee attack speed would sometimes accidentally throw their Glaives when trying to perform simple melee strikes, and the “catch and release” mechanic sometimes resulted in multiple unintended throws. In reviewing our Melee system, we felt it was a good opportunity to address this concern, while also doing a balancing pass to reflect the power in this newly reworked melee class.

That said, our two changes to Glaives go hand in hand:

First, the heavy attack wind-up speed is being increased from 0.6 seconds to 1.2 seconds. With more time on the wind-up, it is much harder to accidentally throw when you are trying to swing.

With this increased wind-up speed, players are also more capable of performing quick throws. Right now the damage on quick throws is very close to fully charged, so in order to encourage more meaningful choice, our second change is to reduce quick throw damage to approximately 50% of the maximum charge. Exact number changes are as follows:

Cerata

Direct Hit Damage from 366 to 201

Radial Damage from 549 to 333

Falcor

Direct Hit Damage from 460 to 250

Radial Damage from 690 to 345

Glaive

Direct Hit Damage from 210 to 116

Radial Damage from 315 to 190

Glaive Prime

Direct Hit Damage from 328 to 180

Radial Damage from 492 to 296

Halikar

Direct Hit Damage from 298 to 163

Radial Damage from 447 to 225

Halikar Wraith

Direct Hit Damage from 503 to 263

Radial Damage from 621 to 329

Kestrel

Direct Hit Damage from 168 to 92

Radial Damage from 252 to 126

Orvius

Direct Hit Damage from 390 to 215

Radial Damage from to 520 to 293

Pathocyst

Direct Hit Damage from 524 to 288

Radial Damage from 786 to 393

Xoris

Direct Hit Damage from 240 to 120

Radial Damage from 480 to 250

Kuva Nukor

We are indeed touching 1 non-Melee item in the series of Nerfs, and likely to no one’s surprise it’s the Kuva Nukor. It’s a dominant Secondary with incredible power, which is warranted given its acquisition. It’ll keep all of its signature behaviour, but the general output is being notched down slightly with the following change:

– Chains targets reduced to 2 from 4

Vermisplicer

Reduced the Vermisplicers tendril chains from 5 to 3.

After the original publication of our Dev Workshop, we observed and noted that the Vermisplicer’s behaviour is very similar to the Kuva Nukor. To this end, we wanted to ensure we were consistent in handling the beam chain weapons in this update.

Onward to Primary & Secondary…

With all the information about how we are lessening power in some ways, let’s move onto the way we are increasing the power available to Primary & Secondary weapon options.

Primary and Secondary Weapon Arcanes

We are going to start with the biggest change: You can now add Arcane Slots (name not final) to your Primary and Secondary weapons, and fill the Slots with new Arcanes that enhance and reward diverse gameplay.

Our entire approach to making Guns a comparable choice in your Arsenal orbits around the notion that Gunplay is fundamentally more varied than Melee: there are pinpoint accuracy guns, AOE guns, and high fire rate Guns (and everything in between). There’s reload times, magazine sizes, and more. We want to make these varied options better at what they do by rewarding you for using them well – thus, Arcanes!

Because the Gunplay falloff is more of a late-game problem, these new Upgrades will be earned through late-game content systems — namely, the Steel Path. You’ll be able to get the Arcane Slot Unlockers from Steel Path Honors, whereas the Arcanes themselves drop from Acolytes in the Steel Path! The spawn frequency of Acolytes is also being increased, meaning you’ll get more Steel Essence, as well as more chances for the Arcane you want. All Acolytes will drop them!

There are 6 Arcanes (3 Primary, 3 Secondary) that you’ll be able to rank up and put to put into the new Slots:

PRIMARY:

The first Primary Arcane is designed with Primary weapons that perform well as AOE or high rate-of-fire weapons. This Arcane will reward kills with the following stats at Max rank:

PRIMARY MERCILESS

On Kill:

+30% Damage for 4s. Stacks up to 12x.

+30% Reload Speed

+100% Ammo Max

The more you kill, the more damage you can build up. Groovy!

The second Primary Arcane is designed with high precision weapons in mind. Make your Headshots count for greater performance (excluding AOE headshots)!:

PRIMARY DEADHEAD

On Headshot Kill:

120% Damage for 24s. Stacks up to 3x.

+30% to Headshot Multiplier.

-50% Weapon Recoil

The final Primary Arcane is designed with using your full loadout in mind, enter Melee synergy:

PRIMARY DEXTERITY

On Melee Kill: +60% Damage for 20s. Stacks up to 6x. +60% Holster Speed. +7.5s Combo Duration.

SECONDARY:

Secondary Weapons will receive the same options as Primary Weapons for their Arcanes, but with their own version. In practice, you’d be able to equip yourself with a Precision Secondary like the Knell, a high-fire rate Primary like the Grakata, and select the Arcane that will reward each play style best!

The stats are the same for the Secondary versions of the New Arcanes:

SECONDARY MERCILESS

On Kill:

+30% Damage for 4s. Stacks up to 12x.

+30% Reload Speed

+100% Ammo Max

SECONDARY DEADHEAD

On Headshot Kill:

120% Damage for 24s. Stacks up to 3x.

+30% to Headshot Multiplier.

-50% Weapon Recoil

SECONDARY DEXTERITY

On Melee Kill: +60% Damage for 20s. Stacks up to 6x. +60% Holster Speed. +7.5s Combo Duration.

Ultimately each Arcane stacks up to the same amount of damage, but it’s how you choose to get there that counts. Precision? Spray and Pray? Melee synergy? Your choice!

The “Arcane Adapters themselves are an item you’ll need to install on the weapons you want to take further, and you can find the Primary and Secondary Arcane Adapters in the Steel Path Honors. The Arcanes themselves drop from Acolytes on The Steel Path.

Galvanized Mods

Our observation that Arsenal imbalance becomes obvious at higher level content means that we want your progression to this content to matter for your power level. We want to give you the tools to progress to optimal play with a new series of Mods: Galvanized Mods!

The general approach to these Galvanized Mods is that the unconditional upgrade is not quite as good as the non-Galvanized original, but the On Kill conditional increases them well above and beyond what is available with ‘conventional’ Mods in your Arsenal. These will be available from Arbitrations for Vitus Essence.

New Galvanized Mods: Galvanized Crosshairs Galvanized Diffusion Galvanized Shot Galvanized Scope Galvanized Chamber Galvanized Aptitude Galvanized Hell Galvanized Acceleration Galvanized Savvy



General Beam Weapon Mod Change:

Ruinous Extension and Sinister Reach are now slottable in the Exilus slot and their text changed from “+X Range” to “+X Beam Length”

Why: While we are in the revision process for all things Mods, some well reasoned suggestions made it aboard!

Login Items

As with many of our large-scale reworks and changes in the past, we want to honour the investment of time and resources our players have put into their Arsenal! Since these changes are both wide-sweeping and precise, we have a general login inbox planned for all players, with a few bonuses for those who meet certain conditions.

With the release of Update 30.5: Sisters of Parvos, players will receive the following upon login:

All Players Mastery Rank 5 and above will receive 5 x Built Forma. All Players Mastery Rank 5 and above will receive a 3-Day Affinity Booster. Any Player who owns a Kuva Nukor will receive an extra 2 x Built Forma. All Players who owned ANY Lich Weapon at any point OR have a Converted Lich OR have an active Lich get 1x Requiem Ultimatum (a new item to taunt a Lich or Sister into battle)! Players who have Converted a Kuva lich OR vanquished a Kuva Lich will get OULL, which is a Requiem Wildcard Mod!

In closing…

The delivery of these changes is rooted in our goals, and if we miss the mark we’ll be watching for what to tweak. Keep in mind what our goals and visions are when you give feedback after playing!

GENERAL MOD CHANGES

Critical Delay – Critical Chance from 187% to 200% -36% fire rate to -20% fire rate

Creeping Bullseye – Critical Chance from 187% to 200% -36% fire rate to -20% fire rate

Critical Deceleration – Critical Chance from 48% to 200% -30% fire rate to -20% fire rate can no longer stack with Blunderbuss/Primed Blunderbuss*** If we release that… ;) Maybe.

Cautious Shot increased from 90% to 100%

DECONSTRUCTOR MELEE MODDING CHANGES:

The Sisters of Parvos update will bring three new Modular Hound Companions, each with a unique Melee weapon. While reviewing these Companion Weapons, we noticed the Helios-old problem that there’s a lot of Melee Mods that you can equip, but don’t really function on companion Melee. There’s also some ‘invisible gear hopping’ where if you put Mods on your Deconstructor (or Prime), they carry over to your Melee which is a many-year-old oversight we’ve lived with, but are approaching changes more thoroughly with this Update and as a result we’re patching up this behaviour.

These are mostly Mods that deal with combos or heavy attacks, since Companions do not have these features as well as other certain outliers. As a result the following Mods will be incompatible with the upcoming three Hound weapons and retroactively will no longer work with the Deconstructor and Deconstructor Prime:

Amalgam Organ Shatter

Corrupt Charge

Enduring Strike

Body Count

Blood Rush

Dispatch Overdrive

Drifting Contact

Energy Channel

Finishing Touch

Focus Energy

Focused Defense

Guardian Derision

Killing Blow

Life Strike

Maiming Strike

Parry

Quickening

Reflex Coil

Relentless Combination

Seismic Wave

True Punishment

Weeping Wounds

Gladiator Might

Gladiator Rush

Gladiator Vice

Carnis Mandible

Jugulus Barbs

Saxum Thorax

Motus Impact

Proton Snap

Tek Gravity

Strain Infection

HELMINTH UPDATES:

You can now go up to Rank 15, and so much more! When it comes to the level cap increase to Helminth (from 10 to 15), we are introducing Invigorations at the same time, which will give around triple the XP of Subsumes. They should help you rank up as you invigorate your Arsenal over time.

This is similar to other MMOs, you won’t retroactively get leveled up for past play when the Helminth level cap increases.

NEW HELMINTH SYSTEM: HELMINTH INVIGORATIONS

Son has been busy developing new bio-technologies for Helminth. Visit SON in the Necralisk on DEIMOS to obtain the New Helminth Invigoration Segment Blueprint required to upgrade your Helminth to perform a new operation: Invigorations!

Helminth Invigorations are here! Take a seat, Tenno. Helminth has some flavours of the week!

Every week, your Helminth will have an Affinity toward 3 Warframes. You can interact with Helminth with these Warframes to gain select Weekly Buffs (one Offensive and one Utility/Defense)! For example:

Zephyr: 200% Power Strength and Immune To Status

Atlas: 200% Primary Critical Chance and +1000 Armor

Excalibur: 250% Melee Damage and 75% power Efficiency

Once you infuse the Invigoration, it lasts the week before the power of the Helminth wears off. Check back each week to see what options your Helminth has for you!

The Helminth takes note of your interactions – for every 10 Invigorations you do, you’ll be able to Select what Warframe receives the next buff!

NEW HELMINTH ABILITIES

With the help of our trusty Design Council, the Helminth has been injected with new Helminth Abilities! Each one unlocks at one of the new Helminth Ranks (11,12,13,14,15)!

PARASITIC ARMOR (Rank 11) Sacrifice Shields to reinforce Armor for a period of time.

HIDEOUS RESISTANCE (Rank 12) Grant yourself immunity to Status effects.

VORACIOUS METASTASIS (Rank 13) Consume Energy to heal yourself and grant matching Energy to each ally.

SICKENING PULSE (Rank 14) Emit a pulse that adds stacks to Status Effects already afflicting enemies, except Bleed, Heat, and Toxin effects which are duplicated with fresh timers. Not affected by Power Strength.

GOLDEN INSTINCT (Rank 15) Send out a short-lived Void Spark that is drawn toward the nearest Medallion, Ayatan Sculpture, rare crate, unscanned Kuria or unscanned Fragment.



COMPANION SYSTEM SIMPLIFICATION

The Companion System has received a much awaited overhaul! The Companion System has undergone many iterations: DNA Decay rate reductions, adding the option to ‘Consign’, removing the negative effects from a lack of Loyalty or Integrity, removing Stasis completely – the list goes on!

The below are our continued efforts to streamline the Companion System structure that is now almost 7 years old! With a combination of Community feedback and internal desires we’ve changed the following:

Genetic Aging Regressing

Within the Incubator you can now choose to “Regress Genetic Aging” of an existing Mature Companion back to their non-mature state (puppy, kitten, etc). Keep in mind that this unequips said Companion (if it was equipped) and it’s Armor/cosmetics are removed. At any time you can choose to Mature said Companion at which it will revert to its former Mature state with its existing Levels, stats, and Armor/cosmetics intact. There’s no limit to how many times you can Regress your Companion!

Stability & Loyalty Removal

We have removed the DNA Integrity and Loyalty groups from the Companion Management Screen, and removed DNA Stabilizers from the Market. Previously only the Nutrio Incubator Upgrade Segment could eliminate DNA degradation. No more Stability or Loyalty degrading!

Damage Resistance Mod Math Changes:

The following changes occurred due to the following scenario being shared:

A player reported that combining Umbral Mods + Adaptation + Lightning Rod on any Warframe made them fully immune to all damage from the Hydrolyst Eidolon.

Prior to this discovery, we already made sure we couldn’t reach 100% Damage Resistance because that would just be excessive in all cases. You can see this in action when we capped the ‘In Air’ Damage Resistance Mods. Even though the Mods theoretically could reach 100% Damage Resistance, there is a hard cap at 90%.

In response and to avoid future oversights, we have changed the way Damage Resistance works. It now works on ‘Damage Remaining’ instead of having all the Modifiers combined and operating at once.

Example:

Consider the case of:

4x 25% Damage Resistance Mods:

WAS: (25% + 25% + 25% + 25%) = 100% Damage Reduction

0.75 x 0.75 x 0.75 x 0.75 = 31.5% damage taken AKA 68.5% damage reduction

NEW DEIMOS ENEMY: JUGULUS REX

These enhanced enemies don’t appear for just anyone! Locate and solve the Cenote Pit Monster puzzle in the depths of the Cambion Drift to call forth the Jugulus Rex.

Jugulus Rex enemies drop the Necramech Mods from Operation: Orphix Venom:

Necramech Deflection

Necramech Rebuke

Necramech Repair

Necramech Enemy Sense

Necramech Augur

Necramech Rage

Necramech Aviator

NEW DOJO ROOM

Introducing the new VENTKIDS’ BASH LAB! Throw on some skeg and bash out a primo Ventkid design or the latest gizmo they nicked from Nef. Here you can find the Yareli Chassis, Neuroptics, and Systems Research!

New Community Glyphs and Displays

In anticipation of Sisters of Parvos, we commissioned 5 community fan artists to create 3 new Glyphs and 2 new Displays which are now in-game! Acquire these pieces with Platinum individually or as part of the Sisters of Parvos Community Art Pack in the Market! The pieces will also be available via Twitch Drops Campaign beginning soon – stay tuned!

Vala Community Glyph by FrostyNovaPrime

Gara Prime Community Glyph by SpaceWaifu

Yareli Community Glyph by Joriale

Yareli Community Display by Trash_Frame

Vala and Parvos Community Display by Finlaena

NEW: Take 25% Less Damage = Only take 75% Damage

WARFRAME COMPANION APP UPDATE 4.14.0

New features and quality of life upgrades make their way to the Warframe Companion App, available on Android & iOS devices! On top of letting you build & claim Foundry items, deploy Drones, read the Codex and more, the Companion App now includes…

SYNDICATE SUPPORT View current Standing, Active Syndicate Alerts, and Medallions.

FEATURED CLANS SUPPORT View the current group of Clans featured on your platform.

BARO KI’TEER RELAY IMPROVEMENTS Added ability to swipe between Baro’s TennoCon Relay and regularly weekly Relay, granting access to both versions.

(iOS) UPDATED BUTTON POSITIONS Confirmation & Cancel buttons relocated for consistency and clarity.



GENERAL ADDITIONS

Legendary Rank 1 is now available for eligible Tenno thanks to the new Warframe Yareli and the abundance of weapons in this Update! Mastery Ranks beyond 30 are considered/titled as “Legendary 1”, “Legendary 2”, etc.

New Melee weapon: Cadus A lone Tenno once used this staff to fight back a horde of Infested. Find the Cadus Blueprint in the in-game Market for Credits!

New HARROW CRUCIS HELMET! An alternate helmet for Harrow, minister of the Void’s veiled verses. Find this Helmet in the in-game Market or as part of future Nightwave Cred Offering rotations.

Added a new Mouse Cursor option inspired by Yareli! To equip, go to Options > Interface > UI Customization.

Added custom spin whoosh sounds and updated animations for the Kaszas Arch-Melee weapon.

New Challenges Squad Goals Attain Command Rank 10 Meeting Adjourned Acquire all Sisters of Parvos Weapons Strategic Development Complete all Corpus Proxima Railjack Nodes



ARBITRATIONS CHANGES

Doubled the Vitus Essence drop rate from Arbitration Drones to 6% from 3%!

Vitus Essence will now remain on the ground for 5 minutes before disappearing. If the UI marker is blinking, be sure to get it before it’s gone!

GENERAL CHANGES

Ammo Chain will now give Mausolon 1800 Ammo pool instead of 1799.

Adjusted the Infested screen FX (Jordas Golem, Cambion Drift Fass pool FX) to be more orange, as the previous red was being mistaken for blood/Health damage.

Renamed ‘REGALIA’ to ‘SIGILS’ to aid in New Player understanding.

Updated all of New Loka’s mouth shapes for the visemes to improve the overall quality.

Updated all of Nora Night’s visemes so it uses all the correct mouth shapes.

Added ‘Available Sessions’ icons to Friends list to indicate when players are available to join.

Updated Flux Rifle muzzle FX.

Updated the Clan ‘View Permissions’ pop-up.

Added “Ready for Ascension” and “Accession Ceremony in Progress:” information as a on-hover popup in the Clan management window.

Improved shading and shape definition of Operator faces.

The Archwing Galvanized Blade Mod has been renamed to Conductive Blade so that it doesn’t get confused with the new Steel Path Galvanized Mods.

Updated Boon’s visemes – better lipsyncing for our favorite K-Driving rebel.

Updated the Trade error message to “Failed to make offer; your trade partner already owns one or more of these items and cannot receive a duplicate.” when attempting to Trade a Skin that a player already owns.

Added ability to hover over currencies in the top right bar for their names and descriptions.

Added missing charge/reload sound FX from Ground Archwing Guns to the Space versions.

Players can now install an Orokin Catalyst / Orokin Reactor onto ungilded Modular items, specifically: Kitguns (Primary + Secondary) Zaw (Melee) Modular Companions (Moas + Hounds) Being unable to install a Reactor or Catalyst onto an ungilded modular item significantly slowed down progression on new Modular items. Players who were willing to make the investment into Modular items weren’t able to Mod them to their full capacity, which left their new gear feeling very underpowered. So we have removed that restriction!

Change armed camera offsets when riding the K-Drive to allow for easier view of combat.

Updated Sequence Burn Spectra Mod from +Range to +Beam Length.

All K-Drives can now do a grind Slam Shockwave! Bomb the landin’ K-Drive Mod will now buff the Damage and Range of the Shockwave.

Added small and large grind slam FX and set the default Board to its original orange for K-Drives.

OPTIMIZATIONS:

General system micro-optimizations.

Optimized Dojo initialization time.

Made micro-optimizations to world-state synchronization.

Made some micro-optimizations to object creation code.

Made micro-optimizations to Void Storm missions.

Made micro-optimizations to kill tracking.

Improved pixel-sharpness of the Launcher on high-resolution displays.

Fixed potential small memory leaks throughout the game.

Optimized memory footprint for all platforms.

Optimized an effect texture to save 300K of RAM.

Optimized memory footprint in the Orb Vallis.

Optimized memory footprint when spawning enemies.

Optimized when opening up the Gear Wheel.

Optimized memory footprint in all levels.

Made Ayatan Sculptures dynamically load if needed rather than keeping all loaded all the time to save ~3.5MB.

Optimized plant and foliage rendering for all platforms.

Optimized away 2MB of heap memory for all platforms.

Optimized code-size slightly for all platforms.

Optimized memory use for all platforms.

Made systemic micro-optimizations throughout the game.

Made optimizations to HUD with missions that have blinking markers.

CONTROLLER CHANGES & FIXES:

Fixed World State Tabs and button prompt icons for Steel Path overlapping when using a controller.

Fixed being unable to open the Crew Contracts menu at Ticker in Fortuna when using a controller. The right trigger is now called out to access the contracts.

Fixed being unable to reliably select a mission node in Navigation while using a controller.

FIXES:

Fixed functionality loss when Void Dashing in the air while playing The Index.

Fixed Excalibur’s Furious Javelin buff becoming permanent and stacking on itself by manipulating recasting and buff timer.

Fixed harmless script error that could occur after a host migration during a Kuva Lich showdown.

Fixed Reactant not appearing for squad members when both players are using Necramechs or K-Drives.

Fixed several Corpus Archwing enemy types not attacking or repositioning at certain ranges in Archwing missions.

Fixed Warframe or weapon becoming invisible during Jackal Assassination mission (Venus – Fossa) when standing close to the wall in either of the hologram display objects to the right/left of the main entrance wall.

Fixed some of Atlas Karst and Nidus Phryke materials.

Fixed top-of-screen health bar positions appearing/disappearing when HUD scale is not set to 100.

Fixed ability info popup for Warframes in the in-game Market appearing way too high.

Fixed crash while loading back to the Orbiter from the Dojo.

Fixed Companions stopping mid-animation when loading in and out of Deimos.

Fixed being unable to select ‘Confirm’ in the Helminth Configuration options after selecting an ability to be replaced.

Fixed Clan Alliance text potentially extending outside the UI container.

Fixed the description for the Conclave Martial Fury mod being misleading. Was “+20% Fire Rate, -50% Power Rate” now: “+20% Attack Speed, -50% Energy Rate”.

Fixed Synth Set mods reverting to a single mod bonus after death.

Fixed a script error that would occur if you tried to rip the limbs off of an enemy.

Fixed the interact prompt appearing for players visiting other player Orbiters when approaching their Sentinel station.

Fixed not being able to switch to your Secondary while on K-Drive.

Fixed not being able to use certain Specters while on K-Drive (Clem, Ancient healer, etc).

Fixed ceiling gaps in Fortuna.

Fixed crash when opening Abilities screen in the Arsenal.

Fixed script error when attempting to change graphics preset using arrows in Options.

Fixed ‘Preview Gilded’ not showing correct colors/textures for MOA companions at Legs in Fortuna.

Fixed Ivara Prowl being able to gain Energy from sources like Trinity’s Energy Vampire and Energy Restores when other abilities cannot.

Fixed Gammacor beam offsets when riding a K-Drive.

Fixed mod flickering up and down when attempting to upgrade it at the mod segment.

Fixed being unable to click or drag the Helminth Metamorphosis menu’s scroll bar.

Fixed Grineer enemies getting stuck in implacements when you flank them and they attempt to turn to face you.

Fixed shells not ejecting correctly from the Corinth while aiming.

Fixed map hole near the Cerebrum Magna in the Cambion Drift.

Fixed the Paradiso and Sigma Series Chest and Shoulder Plates floating away from Atlas Prime with the Blade of the Lotus skin equipped.

Fixed script error with Wukong’s Passive.

Fixed drifting hand animation issues with Mother in the Cambion Drift when she exits her pod.

Fixed ‘Today’s Special’ is not visible from Legs or Roky in Fortuna.

Fixed a rare edge case of context actions auto-activating after transferring back from the Operator.

Fixed script error with spawn teleports.

Fixed GPU particle’s mesh emission not scaling properly.

Fixed ‘Copy Warframe Colors’ not working for Conclave Loadouts.

Fixed Affinity numbers not showing while riding K-Drives.

Fixed being unable to fire Secondary weapon while sprinting on K-Drive. It will now work similarly to when you are on foot, shooting simply brings you to cruising speeds.

Fixed Warframe ability level ups displaying as 255 when it occurs on K-Drive.

Possible fixes for a variety of rare crashes.

Fixed the snow and smoke flickering against each other near the extraction zone in the Corpus Ice Planet tileset. This also fixes flickering during the extraction cinematic.

Fixed map hole in the Grineer Settlement tileset.

Fixed a crash that could occur when running with debug drivers on a Windows 7 machine.

Fixed a harmless script error that would occur if you ran over a Ghoul’s grave with a K-Drive.

Fixed the Flux Rifle beam’s impact sounds.

Fixed script error related to Nezha’s Divine Spears.

Fixed detonating a Glaive early can lead to automatic charge up after catch.

Fixed Glaive automatically throwing after heavy slam if caught in mid-air.

Fixed your Warframe blinking in and out of invisibility when the Unairu Void Shadow is active.

Fixed missing Necramech landing sounds when transitioning from jump to run/walk.

Fixed Lex Prime’s clip being offset and rotated horizontally with the Lex Conclave skin equipped.

Fixed the Terra Trenchers not doing more than one melee hit in their combo.

Fixed being unable to roll, jump, shoot, use context action, etc for an extended period of time when knocked off of K-Drive.

Fixed script error with Mirage’s Prism and Eclipse.

Fixed some cases of inconsistent game times between Host and Client after host migration (eg. Wisp being invisible after jumping after host migration).

Fixed Kuva Lich not leveling up if you get disconnected from the internet before using Parazon on Lich.

Fixed K-Drive booster appearing stretched on the rail to the right of the Fortuna elevator in the Orb Vallis.

Fixed a green orb appearing at the Warframe’s legs after picking up points in the Index.

Fixed objects floating outside the Defense pod in the Stephano, Uranus Defense mission.

Fixed inability to color customize the Crania Ephemera.

Fixed Frostfall Ephemera missing its ice skin FX.

Fixed Manic Bombards not choosing to use their guns unless you’re out of reach and also throwing imaginary grenades.

Fixed Inertia Dampeners not increasing K-Drive trick multiplier.

Fixed ability to spin the camera around when you’re capturing a Capture Target.

Fixed Host having stronger stagger compared to Clients when using Cautious Shot.

Fixed strange orb appearing in the Operator while in Void Mode while playing Index missions.

Fixed the Kuza and Hellkite Liset Skins using the incorrect icons in the in-game Market.

Fixed some of the Helminth Ability icons appearing invisible with the light UI themes (Orokin, Tenno & Nidus).

Fixed Squad menu not reopening if you mouse too far across it.

Fixed some Syandanas and Armor attachments not sitting correctly on Crew Members.

Fixed Railjack Host being unable to use Navigation after host migration in Free Flight.

Fixed a random mod appearing when opening and closing the pause menu while in the Railjack Pilot seat.

Fixed the Grineer platform in the POIs in Railjack missions having multiple seams across its outer surface.

Fixed Dargyn Pilots not appearing as expected and with overly vivid colors.

Fixed ‘Add Friend’ auto focusing on message instead of Name.

Fixed Alliance permissions screen displaying incorrectly in a bunch of languages.

Fixed Mastery Rank icons in the End of Mission player tooltip screen appearing incorrectly tinted.

Fixed Railjack engine sounds playing when inspecting Railjack items in the in-game Market.

Fixed the Residual Boils FX missing range circle on low graphics default.

Fixed camera detaching from Warframe after switching to Operator over teleport volumes.

Fixed some rare animation pops when riding K-Drive.

Fixed script error that could occur if you joined in progress while an enemy NPC cast Magnetize.

Fixed Nekros’ Shadows of the Dead clones counting as enemies killed in the Mastery Rank 30 test.

Fixed Nihil’s Oubliette mission appearing on top of Taranis Node in the Void.

Fixed buff notification for Arcane Energize and Grace showing up as a cooldown instead of an upgrade duration. It now appears as a debuff.

Fixed SMAA with Bloom causing black boxes on Kuva Siphon.

Fixed issues with extraction marker pulse color in mini map.

Fixed the War’s Energy color appearing blue instead of red.

Fixed an issue where the endless Defense checkpoint wouldn’t clear between missions.

Fixed Magnus magazine not ejecting properly during reload while riding K-Drive.

Fixed a few nooks missing collisions in the Corpus Gas City Defense missions.

Fixed being unable to use the Xoris as a melee weapon after detonating it while Chroma’s Spectral Scream is active.

Fixed the Archgun Ace Mod not applying its buff while in Necramech.

Fixed flashing textures on floor in the Grineer Sealab tileset.

Fixed script error with Wukong’s Celestial Twin.

Fixed script error with Mirage’s Eclipse.

Fixed issues with white squares appearing in the UI.

Fixed Protea’s Blaze Artillery trying to target untargetable enemies.

It’ll likely take you awhile to comb through the bevy of patch notes above for this latest update to Warframe. There is so much here due to it being a major update for the Sisters of Parvos, so make sure to check out all of the new content and fixes above.

Warframe is available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. For more information regarding this patch, visit the official Warframe website.