Update 1.99 has arrived for Warframe and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. On the actual Warframe side, this patch is known as Interim Update 30.1.0, though the amount of content varies between consoles and PC. The PC version has been getting multiple hotfixes ranging from 29.10.5 to now 30.1.0, so those on PC won’t get much in this update. However, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch will be getting all of those updates in one, along with some new content as well. The patch for PS4 itself is known as 1.99, while PS5 is known as 01.007.000 Here’s everything new with Warframe update 1.99.

Warframe Update 1.99 Patch Notes

NEW TENNOGEN BUNDLES

Discover stunning new Tenno-designed Customizations in TennoGen Round 20: Part 1, including Skins for Protea, Grendel and Revenant! Hop in-game and visit the in-game Market to browse the collection.

TennoGen Bundle LVIII

Octavia Youkai Skin by Hitsu San

Jotunheim’s Music Shoulder Armor by Mz-3

Jotunheim’s Music Syandana by Mz-3

Octavia Giocoso Helmet by blazingcobalt & Fari

Protea Kollapsar Skin by led2012

TennoGen Bundle LIX

Revenant Draugen Skin by Goosmo

Baruuk Shiraan Skin by Lubox

Grendel Moloch Skin by Vulbjorn, the graphical walrus

Inaros Ozymandias Skin by matzan481

Praesidum Operator Accessory by HariPear & lukinu_u

TennoGen Bundle LX

Nidus Technocyst Skin by Master Noob

Ion Shoulder Armor by Yatus & HugoPolo

Raigo Chest Armor by led2012 & lex182

Kuther Machete Skin by lukinu_u & HEILAH

Dogma Two-Handed Nikana Skin by Felix Leonhart

PlayStation Specific Notes:

Fixes:

Fixed Portuguese text overlapping in the email account signup page in Options.

All Console Platforms:

Purchasing the Mirage Oneiro Skin will also give her Agile and Noble Animation Sets. This is how it was originally meant to launch, but that ended up not being the case! So we have fixed the issue for this update and will be running the following scripts to compensate those in these two scenarios: If you purchased the Mirage Oneiro Skin prior to this update we will be running a script shortly after the update is live to give you the Animations Sets. If you purchased the Skin AND the Animations Sets separately prior to this update, we will be running a script to refund the Animation Sets purchase.

Fixed erroneous prompts in the Crew UI with a Controller.

Fixed attempting to search for a Mod in the Plexus by using the Left Stick on a controller not activating the search bar.

Fixed cases where you were unable to strafe while in Archwing when using a controller.

Fixed issue where consoles wouldn’t display counted Twitch Drop items properly.

Fixed bindings for Railjack controls showing incorrect button callouts for Rank 10 Piloting Intrinsic.

Railjack Changes & Fixes:

Changed how Fire Hazards impact Railjack Armaments: instead of making Forward Artillery and Ordnance require 2 charges per shot they now lock-on at half-speed. Regular Turrets are left unchanged with Heat Accretion cool down being half-speed when your Railjack has a Fire Hazard.

Added the Nautilus Blueprint and Components to Rotation B and C of Corpus Railjack Defense on Neptune. This was added to give endless-mission minded players a way to acquire the Sentinel without having to only do non-endless missions.

Reduced the visual dominance and frequency of Void Storms and Void Sinks:

This was highly requested player feedback! The visual noise of Void Storms was proving to be quite distracting and difficult to manage. We have made the following changes to improve your ability to focus on objectives and not overwhelming visual distractions. Decreased the strength of the camera shake and increased the time between shakes (ultimately making shakes occur far less). Fixed condition that prevented Void Sinks from overflowing over the max setting per level. Reduced the intensity of the visual effects while you are within the explosion radius of a Void Sink, and made the visual directional so that now you can tell which direction the threat is. Reduced the maximum number of active Void Sinks that can exist if you are playing Solo. Dramatically decreased the number of Void Sinks that can spawn inside either Railjack or POIs/Capital Ships/Crewships. Void Sinks and Void Storms now stop spawning after mission completion to prevent players/Railjack from dying post mission.

Reduced the brightness of the Elite Harpi’s dash move.

Reduced the frequency of defensive electrical shocks while you’re attacking a Priority Target during Corpus Railjack missions (even more when it’s also a Void Storm!)

Reduced spawn rate of anti-hacking rings when multiple players are inside the Point of Interest in Corpus Railjack.

The Void Fissure and Void Storm World State Window has been split up to negate having to scroll extensively through the list. Void Fissure WSW will remain on the normal Star Chart and Void Storm WSW has been moved to the Railjack Star Chart.

The Forward Artillery weapon swapping mechanic support functionality is here! When pressing ‘Triangle’ to ‘Switch Weapon’, you can now use the Turret Armaments while in the Forward Artillery seat! This functionality has been given a proper UI pass as well as sounds.

Void Sinks will no longer damage Railjack Crew or Companions (or Defense objectives, etc).

Crewship Health Bars now disappear once a given Crewship is in the destruction phase so you know when to stop shooting.

Added a new Railjack ‘Wear & Tear’ slider to the Customizations options for the interior! Similar to the Wear & Tear slider for the exterior of the Railjack, this slider adjusts the level of erosion that the interior reflects. In addition, we’ve added a coloring option for the exposed metal erosion (similar to the Orbiter Interior Wear & Tear)!

Railjack Pause menu now offers a “Return to Dojo” option that returns you to the Dry Dock instead of “Abort Mission” which would rudely kick you straight back to your Orbiter.

Added respective Kuva Lich ability information to the Kuva Lich details tooltip and the Crew selection screen Lich tooltip

Updated various Capital Corpus Ships Missile Volley effects to be more Corpus-y.

Lensflare on Tempestarii Railjack skin will now update when hovering over customizations.

(Spoiler) music will still play in Call of the Tempestarii even if the music slider is down.

Fixed Clients becoming locked in Railack after Host aborts the mission and migrates.

Fixed launching the Necramech from the Archwing Slingshot via well timed Transference.

Fixed waypoint issues within the Corpus Ice Mines.

Fixed Mission Progress Credits appearing to be multiplied exponentially when entering a Railjack turret while having the mission progress screen open. This is a visual bug only.

Fixed some spot-loads related to the Railjack Plexus.

Fixed early Crewship meltdown not swapping the player inside back to their Warframe before booting them to space, which could result in a slew of issues when punted out as the Operator.

Fixed Aurex Vertec enemy backpacks having incorrect textures that also read ‘Walnut’. They really wanted you to know what color their backpacks were.

Fixed a script error that could occur when a Crewship is destroyed right as a player Archwing Slingshots into it.

Railjack Drifting sound is no longer restarted as long as you keep Drifting.

Fixed Turret becoming unusable if a player enters it and aborts the mission.

Fixed a functionality loss when attempting to Hire Crew from Ticker when you’re at the maximum Crew capacity of 33.

Fixed broken camera angles occurring after being Teleported into the Corpus Capital Ship while you were in the Archwing Slingshot.

Fixed Void Sink spawn discrepancies if the Host was in a different location than the other squadmates.

Fixed Clients never getting Corrupted enemies if the Host isn’t encountering corruptible enemies in Void Storm missions. This was most commonly seen when the Host would stay on the Railjack while Clients boarded Crewships, POIs, Capital Ships, etc.

Fixed cases of ‘Your teammate needs help to open a door’ prompt lingering for the duration of the mission.

Fixed overly loud alarm sounds in Corpus Railjack Loot Dungeons.

Fixed being unable to complete the ‘Install Cephalon Cy’ stage of the Rising Tide Quest if you had played a Railjack mission hosted by someone who already owns a Railjack.

Fixed custom HUD elements of warframes not being visible on loading into a new Railjack mission if they were using a railjack seat during loading tunnel.

Fixed Sentient Anomaly missions overriding a chosen Void Storm mission in the Veil Proxima if they are sharing the same node.

Fixed context action missing for Clients to enter Railjack from Dry Dock after returning from a successful Railjack mission.

Fixed Mirage’s Hall of Mirror clones behaving oddly when cast before exiting the Railjack and then reentering.

Fixed a bug that could break a number of Railjack encounters if you entered a loading tunnel as the Operator.

Fixed cases of missing Railjack load tunnel FX.

Fixed missing HUD if you launched your Railjack from your Orbiter as your Operator.

Fixed a script error that could occur if a TERRA EMBATTOR MOA were killed as it was winding up a mortar attack.

Fixed crashes related to enemy Crewships.

Fixed a Railjack mission join-in-progress crash.

Fixed a crash in the Tactical Menu when the spectated player disconnects.

Fixed a rare crash if you had Corpus Ice Sleds and Boarding parties happen at the same time.

Fixed End of Mission screen getting stuck if you left a Railjack Defense mission and travelled directly to another Railjack mission (i.e. didn’t return to Dry Dock in between).

Fixed the Corpus Capital Ship entrance door context action disappearing if you didn’t make it before Cy started his airlock countdown. This resulted in other squadmates being unable to enter the Capital Ship after the countdown – they can now come join the party!

Fixed getting teleported back to the Railjack during Cys airlock countdown in the Capital Ship.

Fixed Clients unable to Pilot the Railjack if the Host is Piloting it while they join-in-progress.

Fixed Clients unable to vote for the next Railjack mission after just completing a Railjack mission.

Fixed Client Railjack Ammo not receiving full ammo load at mission start if you launch a Railjack mission from Orbiter as a squad.

Fixed when Hildryn exits and re-enters the Railjack with Larkspur equipped as her Archwing Weapon, the max Artillery/Missile count will increase by 300, allowing the accumulated missiles to increase past their intended cap.

Fixed players without a Railjack being able to launch Railjack missions from Orbiter Star Chart.

Fixed cases of Crew member transmissions getting mixed on for Crew members of the same Syndicate alignment.

Fixed the ‘Reset Defaults’ button on the Crew appearance screen not resetting the equipment and only resetting the color.

Fixed Crew attachment selection being inconsistent for second chosen limb (Right Arm after Left Arm, etc).

Fixed Red Veil aligned Crew members not holding their daggers in the Crew selection screen.

Fixed Crew Equip, Train, Equip etc options not obeying Menu Scale changes.

Fixed Railjack Plating not being indicated as equipped which can lead to accidentally Scraping it. As reported here: https://forums.warframe.com/topic/1253287-update-29100-bug-hunting-megathread-read-first-post/page/27/?tab=comments#comment-12082170

Fixed progression stop when attempting to do Railjack missions in succession, which resulted in main mission objectives not spawning.

Fixed receiving the Corpus “Loot Cave” rewards when using the ‘Return to Dojo’ option without actually completing the mission.

Fixed a functionality loss when activating the Railjack Forge while in Zephyr’s Tail Wind Hover.

Forge context action will now be hidden while your Hovering.

Fixed Crew doing way more than 27% extra damage when using Worm’s Torrent, Granum’s Nemesis, or Sentient Scalpel Mod.

Fixed Onslaught Matrix/Protective Shots Mods stacking when you repeatedly equip it in the Plexus.

Fixed Railjack Mod rewards appearing cut off in the End of Mission screen.

Fixed a script error when using the Archwing Slingshot.

Fixed functionality loss when failing the Falling Glory node.

Fixed inability to Mod your Plexus until you own a Railjack. The intended flow here is when you complete The Archwing Quest and are awarded your Plexus, you can Mod it and join others on their Railjack missions to help out until you get yourself a Railjack. You’ll now be able to Mod it, but won’t be able to see Railjack stats unless you actually own one, as the Plexus doesn’t have any Railjack data to pull from yet.

Fixed the reward script for Grineer Railjack Missile Platforms and Shipkiller Platforms firing up to 7 times for one completed Point of Interest. Visually the reward popup UI only appeared once, but then later on at the End of Mission screen you would see a reward duplication up to 7 times in some cases.

Fixed Railjack remaining invulnerable when ‘Aborting to Dry Dock’ inside the Capital Ship airlock and launching a new mission.

Fixed a few more cases of Onslaught Matrix/Protective Shots Mods stacking.

Fixed newer Corpus Railjack Armament Wreckage reward UI not doing the fancy left side “slide out” notification when picked up.

Fixed a script error that would occur when entering Railjack loading tunnel and leaving certain types of Corpus hazards behind.

Fixed a script error occurring when attempting to pilot an enemy Crewship.

Fixed a Crash associated with Void Storms.

Fixed Vala moving their mouth during Call of the Tempestarii end screen because of a crew member transmission.

Fixed a script error when starting a Void Storm mission that’s just about to expire.

Fixed Grineer Crewship pilot weapon not having any muzzle flashes when fired from pilot seat and no external firing positions in space.

Fixed a hitch in the Codex if you select Call of the Tempestarii quest before completing the Deadlock Protocol.

Fixed a crash that could occur when trying to launch a solo Railjack mission as a client.

Fixed several crashes that could occur from aborting a Railjack mission.

Fixed several crashes throughout the Call of the Tempestarii quest.

Fixed a prog stop in Call of the Tempestarii that could occur from using the Parazon while playing as Operator.

Fixed incorrect localization in part of Call of the Tempestarii quest.

Fixed Call of the Tempestarii quest granting additional final rewards for repeated playthroughs.

Fixed floaty Lich heads appearing near the end of Call of the Tempestarii quest.

Fixed a script error that could occur when using Seeker Volley.

Fixed a loss of functionality associated with existing the Railjack right as a Cinematic starts.

Fixed black screen on clients after attempting to enter Corpus Freightlinker after one or more tugs were ejected.

Fixed a crash when trying to load solo Call of the Tempestarii missions while on another player’s Railjack.

Fixed crash when entering Railjack (potentially) and when boarding/leaving a Crewship.

Fixed a crash caused by encounters trying to activate after already leaving the mission.

Fixed a crash that could occur when leaving Void Storm mission.

Fixed an issue where the ‘Countermeasures’ stage of ‘Call of the Tempestarii’ may present the wrong button prompt.

Fixed an issue with overlay and Tactical maps not working if you are using the ‘Large’ map view.

Fixed getting on the pilot seat before fully entering the mission displaying the Warframe ability HUD.

Fixed issues with Corpus Crewship engines and doors not properly lighting.

Fixed being permanently stuck in a Void Tunnel if you start a mission from a Dojo, but choose to go to a Relay.

Fixed missions not properly starting and the Railjack being in a dormant state if a Client does an incomplete load due to having a slower console than the Host.

Fixed a crash that could occur when you quit to Dojo during ‘Call of the Tempestarii’.

Fixed Clients not seeing Crew mates if they joined while the mission was in progress and the Crew mate was on the Turret.

Fixed Railjack enemies not triggering Void Sinks.

Fixed a script error when loading into a Void Storm just before it expired.

Fixed a crash when a Client joins a Railjack mission while the current players are on-board the Corpus Capital Ship.

Fixed a crash if Void Sinks triggered too early.

Fixed Clients becoming stuck in the loading screen if a Host migration occurred when other players were in Archwing, Necramech, and Operator mode.

Fixed Clients joining a Void Storm in progress being prompted to select a Lith Relic for a Neptune Void Storm instead of a Neo Relic.

Fixed Crew Appearance weapon Skin choices not saving.

Fixed a script error when using an ‘On Call’ Crew member.

Fixed a functionality loss if in Sevagoth preadeath Shadow form while on an enemy Crewship that explodes.

Fixed Point of Interest/Loot Dungeon rewards not appearing with UI fanfare at the time of Mission Success.This fixes the UI fanfare appearing as you were warping away from the mission, which could cause confusion as to if you even received your reward.

Fixed resetting Crew Competency points kicking you out of the Train screen.

Fixed the Configure Railjack UI persisting while viewing the Mods Tutorial.

Sevagoth Changes and Fixes:

Increased Sevagoth’s Armor from 110 to 150.

Added functionality to now ‘Hold’ Sevagoth’s Reap on cast to speed up the Shadow by 2x.

Made improvements towards Sevagoth’s Reap movement to alleviate the Shadow becoming stuck in numerous situations. He may still get stuck in some cases, but his movement should be less jerky and should no longer try to dig his head into a wall.

Sevagoth’s Gloom now consumes 0.75 Energy per second (base) for each enemy within Glooms range. Equip Efficiency Mods (Streamline, etc) to reduce! The Energy cost is prevented from increasing to 1.5 per enemy as the radius grows, and drain is capped at a maximum of 10 enemies.

Added custom sound when entering Sevagoth’ pre-death Tombstone.

Fixed Sevagoth’s Shadow breaking Railjack Battle Mods icon and button callout.

Fixed Sevagoth gaining permanent invisibility if temporary effect expires while in Shadow form.

Fixed incorrect loadout showing when Mod Linking a loadout for Sevagoth’s Shadow.

Fixed Sevagoth’s Gloom not working when Subsumed onto Lavos. It will use Duration instead of Drain.

Fixed Sevagoth’s Shadow form not disappearing if you enter your Arsenal.

Fixed Sevagoth not being able to use two colors on his emissives.

Fixed a crash that could occur if Helios attempted to scan while playing as Sevagoth.

Fixed items picked up by Sevagoth’s Shadow being duplicated whenever you switch to him.

Fixed an issue with accounts that created a Kuva Lich using Sevagoth’s Shadow and vanquished a Lich with such a progenitor. All players in this case will have their affected weapon with 55% Impact Damage.

Fixed Larvlings being killed by Sevagoth’s Shadow using his Shadow as the progenitor instead of Sevagoth himself. Also fixed a crash that could be caused by Liches generated by Sevagoth’s Shadow.

Fixed a crash when using Sevagoth.

Fixed a crash caused by Sevagoth’s passive.

Fixed Client FoV settings getting reset after using Sevagoth’s Shadow.

Fixed using Sevagoth’s Shadow Consume ability on squadmates (with friendly fire on) in the Simulacrum causing their Warframe/Operator to go invisible and possible loss of functionality.

Changes:

You can now trade Cambion Drift Fish!

Sentient Scouts in Uranus now stay until they’ve been scanned by you instead of leaving after they’ve scanned 2 bodies, giving you the best chance at scanning them. An optional objective marker is now placed on them when within range.

Teshin’s weekly item is now placed at the beginning of his “Steel Path Honours” list.

Updated Shock Absorber Mod description to reflect its actual function: +20% Physical Damage Resistance (At Max Rank). We have also changed its categorization as an Exilus Mod into a normal Mod. Contrary to its previous description of “+20% Damage Resistance on Knockdown” it did not require knockdown to give resistance. This has seemed to be the case since its release and due to its relatively low discussion rates it was a complete oversight that it was not working as described. When deciding whether to match the description text or existing effect, we considered that unlike Mods like Diamond Skin and Flame Repellent which provide damage type specific resistances, Shock Absorber, which covered all Physical Damage types, was considered an Exilus. So we have removed its Exilus classification as it better fits in with the other damage resistance Mods. Upon login, if you have Shock Absorber equipped in the Exilus Slot it will simply give you a popup warning “This Slot is reserved for Exilus Mods” when you open the upgrade screen. You will have to remove it manually from there.

Hidden Messages Quest communications will now automatically open the Inbox.

Increased the size of the Scintillant to make it easier to pick up/see.

Updated all of the Toroid descriptions to include their drop sources in The Orb Vallis.

Added functionality to Aim Glide in Relays! After adding the Dry Dock to certain Relays there became some Aim Gliding inconsistencies, and the out of bound areas in the Dry Dock proved cumbersome when attempting to traverse the same way you would in your Clan Dry Dock.

Added the option for players to start the Jackal/Razorback boss fight after 30 seconds if no other players reach them.

The Epitaph Blueprint is now tradeable.

Added updated wrist-mounted weapon animations (ie Gammacor, Epitaph, Atomos, etc). Also fixes weird wrist angled animations.

The Hydroid statue in the Larunda Relay now reacts with Mastery Rank 30 Blessings! For those who don’t know, when Blessing in the appropriate Relay the statue changes to reflect your current Warframe!

Numerous Chat Emojis have received a face lift!

When linking an owned Veiled Riven Mod it will now be displayed as ‘Veiled [type] Riven Mod’ to distinguish it from linking the base Riven Mod type.

Swapped the crafting requirement of Control Module for Gallium in Rhino Systems Blueprint to ease early player acquisition.

Polished some of Mirage Oneiro’s custom weapon idle animations.

Added a ‘None’ option to Backdrops in the Dojo so you can go back to default.

Reduced the range of Self Stagger from the Zakti Prime area-of-effect.

Gift of the Lotus Alerts will now have a checkmark in the World State Window to indicate their completion.

Optimizations:

Ongoing micro-optimizations to improve overall game performance.

Made some micro-optimizations to core gameplay scripts.

Fixes:

Fixed rare case of being stuck on the Day 950 Daily Tribute.

Fixed Damage type icons (and any other icons) not appearing in World State Window Sortie descriptions.

Fixed a bug that would prevent certain Clans from changing Tier.

Fixed certain Syandana and Warframe combinations resulting in seeing floating black squares.

Fixed refreshing Hydroid’s Tidal Impunity removing knock down prevention.

Fixed Nightwatch Napalm not counting kills caused by the lingering fireball as Ogris kills for the purposes of awarding Affinity.

Fixed some more cases of low level Disruption Syndicate missions spawning enemies below level 15.

Fixed a crash that could occur when opening Arsenal.

Fixed rare case of an inability to acquire a Pet.

Fixed “Focus Earned” UI incorrectly showing the amount of Focus earned within its duration only in Elite/Sanctuary Onslaught.

Fixed the Machete not being visible when ‘View when Holstered’ is enabled.

Fixed Quest “MISSIONS TASKS” list in the Codex being scrolled to the beginning as opposed to the most recent when returning to the Orbiter while mid-Quest.

Fixed an issue with Inaros’s Agile animation set.

Fixed arrows on Mirage variants and idle to follow the bow.

Fixed an issue that would occur when a player tries to select a new mission after a host migration occurs.

Fixed a crash caused by Wukong’s passive.

Fixed issues with the mix adjustment of Gauss’ Mach Rush and Redline abilities to reduce spam in the context of tight quarter situations.

Fixed a crash that could occur when trying to show item information popup.

Fixed a rough level transition in the new user experience.

Fixed crashes related to host migration.

Fixed crashes related to level streaming between missions.

Fixed incorrect ordering in title strings in certain languages.

Fixed [PH] strings in the World State Window for Razorback.

Fixed an overlap issue in the UI in the Dojo menus.

Fixed crashes that could occur in the Grineer Shipyards on Ceres.

Fixed holes in the Despot Syandana. As reported here: https://forums.warframe.com/topic/1258997-major-texture-holes-on-despot-cape-syandana-update-414/

Fixed missing labels on weekly missions in the World State Panel.

Fixed progression stopper in the Kuva Fortress tileset if a Client joins the mission after the initial gate is opened.

Fixed rapidly selecting between weapon options during the Awakening tutorial will result in temporary weapon functionality loss.

Fixed ability to equip the Synth Charge Mod to Epitaph. Epitaph does not meet the magazine size requirement for Synth Charge.

Fixed cases of waypoint markers breaking when in Archwing or Titania’s Razorwing, notably on Deimos.

Fixed rare case of having negative Argon Crystals.

Fixed Cambion Drift Esophage fast-travel screen fade being applied to all players (not just the player using it).

Fixed the Plains of Eidolon ‘Capture the Grineer Commander’ bonus objective failing without players actually killing any other enemies.

Fixed the Plains of Eidolon ‘Drone Escort’ Drone starting to move without hacking it.

Fixed Tusk Heavy Gunners aiming into the ground sometimes with their grattler and not swapping back to it from their Kohmak when you put some distance between you.

Fixed cases of Tau Resist not reducing damage against Sentients at all.

Fixed causing self damage when using the Sigma & Octantis Heavy Attack while airborne.

Fixed Ironbride Mod screen displaying incorrectly when having Khora equipped.

Fixed lingering damage fields from mind controlled NPCs (eg. Napalm’s fire effect) fail to damage anyone.

Fixed the coolant/core cell being shown as inserted in the wrong place during Corpus Ship Sabotage missions.

Fixed missing geometry sections along the spine of the Mirage Oneiro Skin.

Fixed a hitch during the ‘Awakening’ Quest.

Fixed Gauss’ Redline meter sound plays repeatedly if your drain & fill rates are close enough to keep it cycling back and forth around the redline.

Fixed Eidolon spawn sound continuing to play if entering Cetus while spawn / despawn is happening.

Fixed missing dialog during some Vitruvian cut scenes.

Fixed Nova Rifle animation having unnatural movements.

Fixed Darvo calling out for your Secondary weapon during the Vor’s Prize Quest despite not actually being able to by design.

Fixed a crash that could occur when abruptly leaving a mission with Nekros’ Shadows of the Dead active.

Fixed only traveling 50% of the intended distance when casting Hydroids Tidal Surge with Fire Walker active (via Helminth Subsume and in place of Undertow).

Fixed Hydroid’s Tentacle Swarm timer disappearing when casting Tentacle Swarm then Transferring to the Operator.

Fixed Lavos’ armbands blocking view while aiming down sights with wrist mounted secondary weapons (Epitaph notably).

Fixed cases where the Relay Blessing UI did not appear for some players.

Fixed Archwing Quest transmissions being out of sync when progressing through the final stage of the Quest too fast.

Fixed incorrect instructions and in-mission hints during the Archwing Quest.

Fixed misaligned Kuva Lich Chest Armor on Atlas Prime and Atlas Karst.

Fixed the Feasting Hamster Glyph being stretched vertically.

Fixed Eximus enemies no longer having drops due to the recent move of Oberon & Ash Blueprints to Railjack. For now, Eximus drop tables will reflect their normal variants. We’re experimenting with some other potential drop avenues and making improvements to Eximus overall on the heels of this change.

Fixed scenario where you could force the Acolytes to spawn in a Cambion Drift Steel Path mission at level 30 instead of the intended Steel Path level 100+.

Fixed scenario where dying while in Voidrig’s Guard Mode could prevent player movement.

Fixed enemies unable to target Titania when Reave (via Helminth Subsume) is cast while Razorwing is active.

Fixed Melee Guidance not being affected by Aura Strength Mods. This was causing Ash’s Blade Storm clones (also likely Mirage & Equinox clones) to give you temporary Melee Combo Duration buffs from their auras.

Fixed Deimos Captura Scenes found in hidden areas under Deimos not being Sellable or Tradable.

Fixed incorrect wording for the Deimos Heart Captura Scene description.

Fixed Necramech and Archgun Affinity gained not displaying for the Host player if Necramech was dead at the time of mission completion.

Fixed ally Specters getting stuck in perpetual weapon swap animations.

Fixed World State Window always displaying that there are 5 Steel Path Incursions, despite completing some/all.

Fixed Zephyr getting stuck in her Divebomb animation when going through a Sanctuary Onslaught portal.

Fixed Mission Progress screen showing incorrect amount of Standing earned after completing a Bounty phase.

Fixed the Nautilus Wings Sentinel Attachment not respecting chosen Energy color.

Fixed typing while Extracting from a mission causes text to appear both in the Chat and the End Of Mission rewards search bar.

Fixed incorrect ingame Market icon for the Baza Prime Stock.

Fixed missing breed type for Vasca Kavat Imprints.

Fixed text in the Leverian dioramas being very difficult to read when using a light UI Theme (ie. Nidus, Orokin, Tenno).

Fixed the Imperator Festive Syandana attaching to Octavia Prime’s back, not her neck like the other Imperator Syandanas.

Fixed audio issues with the Morgha Alt Fire.

Fixed a progression stopper in The War Within Quest if you have a Nautilus equipped during the ‘Purge Precept’ phase. As reported here: https://forums.warframe.com/topic/1255508-quest-the-war-within-kepping-getting-killed-by-nautilus/ We’ve also adjusted the overall Sentinel firing frequency during that phase to avoid excessive deaths.

Fixed UI notification for Mastery Rank 30 Blessings not being broadcasted to all players in the Relay.

Fixed multiple bugs with the Blessing Altar: Fixed Altar getting into wacky poses. Fixed Altar disappearing when the Blesser left. Fixed the Blessing effects stacking if multiple players Blessed the Relay in a short time frame.

Fixed some Masks sold by Nakak in Cetus appearing as the default Operator hood icon rather than their own original icons.

Fixed a server-side error that would prevent viewing certain Clans in the Profile view.

Fixed a bug that would leave the Navigation squad voting UI in a bad state after certain types of Matchmaking errors.

Fixed Captain Vor’s Seer pistol firing bullet from his Cronus sword hand.

Fixed the Plains of Eidolon ‘Eliminate nearby enemies’ bonus objective never having a chance to fail.

Fixed Navigation getting into a bad state the first mission selected after an error.

Fixed Warframe turning into a laffy taffy wacky inflatable tube man after boarding K-Drive in the Cold Below Captura Scene.

Fixed Wisp not raising her arm when firing the Epitaph.

Fixed the Perla skin showing as a Dual Pistol skin for single pistols even after you purchase the bundle. The Single and Dual versions of the skin are now distinctly labeled. Also made it more clear from the bundle page that you get both a Single and Dual version of the Skin.

Fixed Clan and Alliance Emblems and Sigils when viewing someone else’s Profile

Fixed the Clan Sigil not displaying on your Operator.

Fixed the protective tentacles not appearing overtop the Hives in Cambion Drift.

Fixed inability to complete the Heart of Deimos Quest due to no enemies spawning.

Fixed a harmless script error that could occur for Clients with a poor network connection joining a mission with a Voidrig in Guard Mode.

Fixed a script error occurring when Blessing in a Relay.

Fixed script errors that could occur in Cambion Drift Hive encounters.

Fixed a script error occurring during the Vox Solaris Quest when attempting to detonate the K-bomb.

Fixed a script error when casting Mirage’s Sleight of Hand ability.

Fixed script error related to the Sentient omnidirectional laser attack.

Fixed a harmless script error that could be caused when a Chesa Kubrow attempts to Neutralize an enemy.

Fixed script errors that could occur if you killed a Battalyst mid-disco.

Fixed a harmless script error that could occur when killing a Mitosid.

Fixed a harmless script error if the Bailiff Defector was killed in the Gift of the Lotus Defense alert.

Fixed a script error that could break your HUD.

Fixed a harmless script error that could occur during certain Eidolon Bounties when something died from a level hazard.

Fixed a harmless script error that could occur if you left the Cambion Drift and returned to the Necralisk right when Vome or Fass was emerging.

Fixed numerous script errors when spawning a Necramech.

Fixed a script error while using Wukong’s Celestial Twin.

As you can see, this latest patch is absolutely huge when it comes to content. The patch size itself isn’t that big though, coming in at about 420 MB on PS4 and 1.2 GB on PS5. There is a lot of new content and a variety of fixes in this update, so make sure to read everything included above if you are interested. Otherwise, you can just dive back into the game and see if you notice anything new yourself since there is so much involved with this update.

Warframe is available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. For more information regarding this patch, visit the official Warframe forums.