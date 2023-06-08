Warhaven: Release Date, Platforms, and Trailer

Image: Nexon

The free-to-play genre is a hit for all gamers, and we have another one on the horizon. Warhaven is a PVP experience in a medieval world that allows players to partake in a 16 vs. 16 matchup. It will be a fast-paced experience that any competitive gamer can enjoy. Here is everything you need to know about Warhaven: the release date, platform availability, and gameplay trailer.

Release Date and Platform Availability for Warhaven

Warhaven has yet to have an official release date, but Nexon has confirmed it will release in Fall 2023. While we wait patiently for fall to come, players interested in the competitive game can play for free from June 19 to June 26 during Steam Next Fest.

As for platform availability, it looks that Warhaven will be a PC exclusive for the time being and easily accessible through Steam. It is still being determined whether or not Warhaven will make an appearance on consoles — but at the time of writing, this seems unlikely at launch.

Warhaven Gameplay Trailer

The gameplay trailer at the Summer Games Fest presented much to look forward to in the free-to-play game. With fast-paced gameplay and unique abilities, a ton of customization is available to the players. If you are interested in what will come for Warhaven — check out the gameplay trailer below.

Video: Warhaven Youtube Channel

Nexon has confirmed that players can choose their soldiers and lead their teams to victory. The Steam description explains that the game will require a lot of communication between teammates to figure out tactics for ending up on the other side with a victory. By the sounds of it, it will be a great game that focuses on teamwork. It also states, “Soldiers who excel are rewarded with the chance to incarnate as an avatar of the Immortals, mighty gods who dominate the battlefield.” It is unsure what that statement means, but we will all find out when we try the game out during Steam Next Fest in late June 2023.

- This article was updated on June 8th, 2023