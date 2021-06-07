Warzone and Cold War Season 4 Reveal: How to Watch the Live Event

The Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 4 reveal event has officially been announced, and you can tune into the event to learn about the new weapons, maps, and modes coming to the games in the next update. While it’s not a dedicated Call of Duty stream, Summer Game Fest will be showcasing the new season for both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War during its Kickoff Live event ahead of E3. Season 3 only has a few days left before it comes to an end, so fans are understandably hungry for more information regarding the next season. Here’s everything you need to know about the Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 4 reveal event.

How to Watch the Warzone/Black Ops Cold War Season 4 Reveal Event

The Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 4 reveal will take place on Thursday, June 10 at 11 AM PT/2 PM ET at the Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live event. Summer Game Fest is an annual event packed with reveals and updates for popular video games, and Warzone and Black Ops Cold War are two of the biggest titles of this year’s event. The event will feature other games as well, so there are no guarantees that Cold War and Warzone will be shown at the beginning. You can watch the stream live on the Summer Game Fest website.

Thursday, don't miss the world premiere first look at @CallofDuty Season 4 during #SummerGameFest Kickoff Live, streaming everywhere at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET / 6 pm GMT at https://t.co/1ZwAhZ66ie pic.twitter.com/2szA3NT2Dy — Summer Game Fest – LIVE This Thursday (@summergamefest) June 7, 2021

Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 3 began back in April, just a few short weeks before modern-day Verdansk was nuked and replaced with Verdansk ’84. The Season 3 Reloaded update arrived last month and brought the ’80s Action Heroes Event to the game, but now it’s time to focus on the upcoming Season 4. Not much is known about the upcoming season, but developer Raven Software has teased multiple quality of life improvements like an update to Black Ops Cold War optics and reticles. The new season will also feature new maps, modes, and weapons for both games like usual, but these new additions have yet to be revealed.

Season 3 is set to end on June 15, so you won’t have to wait long to get your hands on all the new content coming in Season 4. The reveal at Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live will most likely just be a trailer, but a full overview of the new season will probably be released shortly after the reveal that shows what will be available at launch and what will be available mid-season. There’s no word on how long the Summer Game Fest stream will last or when Call of Duty will be shown during the event, but you can always check back here after the event has concluded to get a rundown of all the new things that were announced.

Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War are available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.