The 80’s Action Heroes event has officially begun in Call of Duty: Warzone, bringing new Rambo and John McClane Operators to the game along with new locations and challenges. While you can earn some free rewards by completing event challenges and checking out the new POIs in Verdansk, the main highlights of the event are the Rambo and John McClane skins. You have to purchase these from the store, but they come with a ton of additional items like weapon blueprints, finishing moves, and more. These characters are only available for a limited time, so you’ll have to act fast if you want to add these Operators to your Warzone roster. Here’s how to get Rambo and John McClane in Call of Duty: Warzone.

How to Get Rambo and John McClane in Warzone

To get Rambo and John McClane, you must purchase their respective bundles from the Warzone store. These bundles are priced at 2,400 COD Points and are only available from May 19 to June 18. Both bundles are Tracer Packs as well, so the weapon blueprints they include will fire colorful tracer rounds. Unlike previous crossover skins from past events like the Haunting of Verdansk, Rambo and John McClane are entirely unique Operators, not just skins for existing characters. The Rambo Operator Bundle includes the following items.

Rambo Operator

Two finishing moves Combat Kill Leap Shot

Three weapon blueprints “Bloodstained” Assault Rifle “Rambo Classic” LMG “Rambo’s Knife” Knife

“Jungle Combat Calling Card

Headband Engaged Emblem

Rambo Special Forces Watch

Amulet Charm

Once purchased, you can use these items in both Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

The Die Hard Operator Bundle will also be available in the store alongside the Rambo bundle. This bundle includes the John McClane Operator along with some other Die Hard themed cosmetic items. It will be available from May 19 to June 18, just like the Rambo bundle. The Die Hard Operator Bundle includes the following items.

John McClane Operator

Three weapon blueprints “Plaza Security” Assault Rifle “Hostage Situation” Tactical Rifle “Shattered Plans” SMG

Finishing move Hidden Gun

Duct Tight Calling Card

Coordinated Attack Emblem

McClane’s Watch

Detective Badge Charm

Once purchased, you can use these items in both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War.

The 80’s Action Heroes event is only available for a limited time in Call of Duty: Warzone, so be sure to purchase the Rambo and Die Hard bundles soon if you want these characters. The event will have other challenges and reward you can partake in, but the only way to get the skins is the buy them from the store. It’s unclear if these skins will ever return to the Warzone store, so this may be your only chance to get them.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.