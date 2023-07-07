Warzone DMZ Cut the Head Mission Guide: Encryption Key and Laptop Locations

image: Activision

In order to complete Phalanx’s Cut the Head Mission in Warzone DMZ, players need to first get an Encryption Key and then use it in order to get access to 4 Laptops within Vondel’s Market area. But there’s a catch, as you must access all laptops in 2 minutes before extracting safely with the key. Now, so that you can complete the mission on your first try, here’s a step-by-step guide to how to get the Encryption Key and the location of all the laptops needed to complete the Cut the Head Mission in Warzone DMZ.

How to Get the Encryption Key in DMZ

You can get the Encryption Key needed to complete the Cut the Head Mission in DMZ by heading to any buy Station in Vondel and then heading to Barter. Once there, you will be able to exchange one Stronghold Keycard, one Trowing Knife, one inflatable Decoy, and one smoke Grenade for the key.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Throwing Knife, Inflatable Decoy, and Smoke Grenade can be selected as part of your loadout before dropping into Vondel. You will be able to get the Keycard by either purchasing it for $5,000 if available, by looting the corpses of elite enemies, or by taking it to the field after extracting with one.

All Cut the Head Market Laptop Locations

After acquiring the Encryption Key and then using another Stronghold Key to enter the Nieuwde Stardtpoort area inside the Market, you will be able to find the first laptop close to the main door leading to the bar. The second one can then be found on the left side of the club’s bar table, close to a medical cabinet.

The third and fourth ones, on the other hand, can be found on the second floor of the area (the Billards floor), at the top of a pool table in the room behind the stars, and at the top of a couch close to the rail facing the first floor.

To recap, you can check out the exact location of all laptops part of the Cut the Head Mission in Warzone DMZ in the image below:

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As we mentioned above, after interacting with all laptops, you just need to get out of the area and extract while in possession of the Encryption Key in order to complete the mission.

This guide was made while playing Call of Duty Warzone DMZ on PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on July 7th, 2023