Warzone DMZ Fire Dept. Dorm Key Location: Where to Find and Use

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

Throughout your travels through the streets of Voldel, you will undoubtedly come across a wide array of locked buildings and areas, each leading you to great findings. But even among the game’s locked areas, very few are as tricky to explore as the Fire Department, which demands you to have two distinct keys. Now, so that you can truly say you unlocked all of the secrets of Vondel’s Fire Department building, here’s where to find both the Fire Dept. Dorm Key and the area it unlocks Warzone DMZ.

Fire Dept. Dorm Key Location: Where to Find The Fire Dept. Key in Warzone DMZ

Like most keys leading to the locked locations in Warzone DMZ, both the Fire Dept. and the Fire Dept. Dorm Key can be acquired by opening crates and the like all over the map, completing HVT Contracts featuring it, and killing players with the item on their backpacks (not recommended).

For the Fire Dept. Dorm Key specifically, we managed to get it by defeating a High Priority Target in the Zoo area.

Related: Where to Find and Use the Stadium Key in Warzone 2 DMZ

Fire Dept. Dorm Location

As you may have guessed, you will be able to find the Fire Dept. Room by first heading to the Fire Department Building. The building can be found in the southwest portion of Vondel (sector C6), in the spot marked below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

After using the Fire Dept. Key to enter the building, you will be able to find the door leading to the Fire Dept. Dorm by heading to the second floor. Once there, the door will be the second one (left to right) facing you on the opposite wall. You will be able to unlock the door by simply interacting with it while in possession of the Fire Dept. Dorm Key.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

Where to Find the Golden Iso Hemlock in Warzone DMZ

We were able to find the Golden Iso Hemlock in Warzone DMZ on the top of a pool table located on the second floor of the Fire Dept. building. The table will be featured in the living room area, right of the locked Fire Dept. Dorm room.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

This guide was made while playing Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: Warzone DMZ on PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on June 20th, 2023