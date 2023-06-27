Warzone DMZ | How to Complete Night Operation Mission

Check out a step-by-step guide on how to complete the Night Operation Mission in Warzone DMZ.

June 27th, 2023 by Franklin Bellone Borges
Although many of the faction missions featured as part of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s Warzone DMZ mode are pretty straightforward, a few like the White Lotus Tier 2 Night Operation Mission can be especially tricky. Now, so that you can complete the mission and earn the favor of the faction as fast as possible, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to complete the Night Operation Mission in Warzone DMZ.

How to Complete Night Operation Mission in Warzone DMZ

In order to complete the White Lotus Tier 2 Night Operation Mission in Warzone DMZ, you will need to first collect two IR Bacons from the Dead Drop featured in the Al Sharim Pass area. Al Sharim Pass will be located in sector G5 and between Mawizeh Marshlands and Ahkdar Village.

More specifically, once at Al Sharim Pass, you will be able to find the Dead Drop at the camp overseeing the area, in the spot showcased below.

  • Al-Sharim-Pass-Dead-Drop-Location-Map
  • Al-Sharim-Pass-Dead-Drop-Location
After getting both IR Beacons, you must now find and then place them on two distinct towers featured in the A.M City Construction Zone in order to complete the mission. But don’t worry, as you will be able to find both towers north of the Mawizeh Marshlands area and under sector G4. You can check out the exact location of both towers below.

  • A.M-City-Construction-Zone-North-and-South-Tower-locations-in-Warzone-DMZ
  • A.M-City-Construction-Zone-North-and-South-Tower-locations
After reaching each tower, you will be able to plant their respective beacon by heading to the pit located in their centers and then ascending to the upper levels. Once you do so, just continue up until you spot a marker like the one below. After planting both beacons, you will automatically complete the mission.

Warzone-DMZ-How-to-Complete-Night-Operation-Mission
This guide was made while playing Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: Warzone DMZ on PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on June 27th, 2023

