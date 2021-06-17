Warzone Red Doors: What Are They and Where Do They Go?

Strange red doors have started to appear across Verdansk in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4, and many players are wondering what these doors are and where they lead. These doors first appeared in the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War campaign, and now they’ve found their way into Warzone in the latest update. They contain great loot, but they make take you somewhere you don’t want to be. Here’s everything you need to know about the red doors in Call of Duty: Warzone.

What Are the Red Doors in Warzone?

When you enter a red door, you will be instantly teleported to a random location somewhere in Verdansk. There is no way to tell where you’ll end up. However, the rooms on the other side of the red doors contain a ton of great loot. You’ll find powerful weapons, useful items like gas masks and armor satchels, and even devastating killstreaks like an Advanced UAV or a Cluster Strike.

As for their locations, they appear to be random. While they most likely show up in the same few spots, they don’t always spawn in the same places every match. The red doors play an eerie high-pitched sound when you’re nearby and they have a distinct look that doesn’t match any of the normal doors in Verdansk, though, so you’ll definitely know when you’ve found one. Once more of the doors have been found, this article will be updated with a map of their locations.

Should You Go Through the Red Doors?

Going through a red door is a gamble, but most players will find the rewards to be worth it. The doors transport you to a random location on the map, so you could end up in a bad spot. However, they always take you to a room filled with crates and good loot. You essentially trade your position for better gear, and most Warzone players are always in search of better weapons. You’re basically guaranteed to find killstreaks and gas masks, too. If you come across one of the red doors, you should go absolutely through it.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.