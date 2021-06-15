Update 1.38 is nearly here for Call of Duty: Warzone, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This is the Season 4 update, bringing several new weapons, operators, and more to the game. Treyarch has already announced the patch notes for Black Ops Cold War’s latest update, and that update contains a sneak peek of some of the new weapons and operators coming to Warzone. Just like the Hunt for Adler event from Season 3, Warzone Season 4 will feature a limited-time event called Ground Fall during the first week of the season, so there will be plenty for players to see and do when the patch goes live. Here’s everything you need to know about Call of Duty: Warzone update 1.38.

Call of Duty: Warzone Update 1.38 Patch Notes

There are currently no patch notes for Call of Duty: Warzone update 1.38. This article will be updated once Raven Software releases patch notes for the Season 4 update. However, we already know about most of the major features coming in the next patch, so here’s an outline of what to expect in Warzone Season 4.

100 New Battle Pass tiers

New Points of Interest Satellite Crash Sites The Red Doors Hijacked Gulag Downtown Tower: Under New Management (Renamed Nakatomi Plaza)

Five New Weapons Throughout the Season MG 82 LMG C58 Assault Rifle Nail Gun Special/SMG OTs 9 SMG Mace Melee

“Ground Fall” Launch Week Limited-Time Event During Season Four’s launch week, players can participate in the new “Ground Fall” limited-time event in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone to complete challenges for exclusive rewards, including a new Epic Secondary Weapon Blueprint! The event ends June 24th, so make sure you complete those challenges before they’re gone for good.

Three New Operators Jackal (Warsaw Pact) Salah (NATO) Weaver (NATO)



When is the New Warzone Update?

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 will begin at 9 PM PT on June 16. The new update will be released 24 hours before the start of the new season at 9 PM PT on June 15, so Warzone players will have ample time to download and install the new patch before the season actually begins. The file size and other details have yet to be released, but this update is expected to be quite large.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Raven Software site.