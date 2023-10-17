Warzone UFO Location: How to Destroy the Anomalies and Deliver the Artifact in The Haunting

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Haunting event brought to Warzone a wide array of new features, going from Halloween-themed cosmetics to a series of new challenges that must be completed in order to get both highly valuable items and the new and exclusive Bloody Mess submachine gun. Among them, however, the UFO challenge can be considered one the trickiest to complete. Here’s where to find the UFO as well as how to both destroy the Anomalies and deliver the Artifact in Warzone The Haunting.

Warzone The Haunting UFO Location

You can find the UFO boss during Warzone‘s The Haunting Event by deploying into the Al-Mazrah map and then heading to the coastline of Sawah Village. The village will be located on the map’s southmost shores.

Although you will be able to highlight its location like in the image above, you will be able to easily navigate to the boss by heading towards the massive blue lightning-emitting anomaly you can see below.

How to Destroy the Anomalies

Upon reaching the boss area, you will only be able to summon the UFO after destroying the lightning-emitting anomaly there. You will be able to destroy the anomaly by simply shooting at it from a distance. Once destroyed, the orb will divide itself into three smaller anomalies (which will now actively follow and shoot at you), so focus your fire on destroying one at a time while staying mobile. After all orbs are destroyed, the UFO will appear.

How to Defeat the UFO in Warzone The Haunting

You will be able to defeat the UFO boss in Warzone The Haunting by dealing damage to it while using the environment in order to stay protected from its devastating laser. In my case, I was able to defeat the boss while as part of a 3-person team by entering the watchhouses in the area and then using it to stay protected while continuously firing at it.

Once defeated, the UFO will drop both the highly valuable body of its pilot, as well as a mysterious artifact.

Taking into account how players seem way keener to killing than teaming up in DMZ, I only recommend that you face the boss while part of a squad of at least 3 players (since you will very likely need to fend off hostile operators either during or after the boss is defeated). Wearing a 3-plate armor vest is also highly recommended. To make sure the fight goes smoothly, don’t forget to also bring a Munitions Box and two high magazine weapons.

How to Deliver the Artifact and Complete the UFO Challenge in Warzone DMZ

After defeating the boss, you will be able to deliver the artifact and complete the UFO Challenge by heading to the newly added portal marked on your map (the portal will stay marked for as long as a member of your squad has the artifact in their possession). The portal will be located on the deck of a cargo ship facing the village’s coastline. Once you spot the portal, drop the artifact there to complete the challenge.

This guide was made while playing Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: Warzone DMZ on PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on October 17th, 2023