Wasteland 3- Where to Find all Cyborg Chickens

In Wasteland 3, there are a total of five Cyborg Chickens players will need to find to unlock a special animal companion/ recruit in the game. As one is already in the Ranger HQ, players will need to find the other four and lead them back to HQ. To do this, you’ll also need to have the Animal Whisperer skill in order for them to follow you.

Cyborg Chicken Locations

The first Cyborg Chicken in Wasteland 3 can be found at the Garden of the Gods. It is located north of the pit of burning corpses, and in order to get it, you’ll need to have at least a level four animal whisperer. Once you have that, you just have to convince it and lead it back to the coup at the Ranger HQ.

The next chicken is located at the Sans Luxe Apartment complex behind a locked door. To get inside, you’ll need to repair a nearby generator that requires a level five mechanics skill. Once you’re able to fix the generator, the door will open and the chicken will be waiting inside the room. This time you’ll only need three points in the animal whisperer skill for it to follow you.

For the third Cyborg Chicken, you’ll need to head to the Broadmoor Heights Church. There you’ll see a small room on the side of the front entrance. To get inside, you’ll have to push a nearby button, which should be near the far left of the front entrance. You will once again need a level four animal whisperer to get it to come with you.

The last Cyborg Chicken you’ll have to find is at the Patriarch’s Bunker below Broadmoor Heights. It is specifically located in the second room on the second floor of the building. As the last Cyborg Chicken, you should come prepared with someone with a level six sneak skill to get into the area and a level five animal whisperer skill to get the chicken to follow you.

Once you gather all the chickens at Ranger HQ and have progressed further in the game, you should receive your new special companion. As a precaution, when out gathering, be sure not to take unnecessary risks as they are prone to de-spawn and even die in combat.