Best Watch Dogs: Legion Recruits – Where to Find Skilled Operatives

Watch Dogs: Legion lets you recruit anyone off the street, and you can actually find some good characters to recruit just by chance as you explore the game’s dystopian rendition of future London. Practically anyone can join DedSec in the right circumstances, even those who don’t think highly of your organization, and it’s up to you whether you want to recruit everyday people or skilled operatives. If you’re looking for certain character archetypes, jobs, or skills, then there are specific places you can look to increase your chances of finding what you’re looking for. Here’s how to find the best operatives to recruit in Watch Dogs: Legion.

Where to Find Good Characters in Watch Dogs: Legion

Each Borough of London is home to different types of people, so you can narrow your search radius by deciding what kind of character you want to recruit. If you want a Doctor, look for a hospital, If you need a Lawyer, head to the financial district. Generally, it’s a good idea to check out your surroundings before scanning for potential hires. Bagley will also mark skilled recruits on your map with a green icon on occasion, so keep an eye out for updates.

Here’s a list of locations for some useful character archetypes in Watch Dogs: Legion.

Doctor – Hospitals

– Hospitals Spy – Government Buildings, MI6 HQ

– Government Buildings, MI6 HQ Fighter – Bareknuckle Arenas

– Bareknuckle Arenas Weapon Dealer – Areas with High Criminal Activity

– Areas with High Criminal Activity Lawyer – City of London

– City of London Crypto Specialist – City of London

– City of London CEO – City of London

– City of London Street Artist – Brixton

– Brixton DJ – Brixton

– Brixton Athlete – Hyde Park

– Hyde Park Beekeeper – Hyde Park

– Hyde Park Hacker – Camden

These are just general locations and roles. Most people don’t fit snugly into one archetype, so don’t expect to find someone without any flaws. Also, don’t expect to immediately find a Spy, Doctor, or Weapon Dealer just because you’re in the right spot. These types of people are very rare, and you’ll have to sift through some common folk before you strike gold.

Guaranteed Skilled Recruits

You can get eight guaranteed skilled operatives by liberating each Borough in London and turning them Defiant. Once you finish all of the red objectives in a Borough, you’ll unlock a unique mission that rewards a skilled operative upon completion. Doing so will also mark all tech points in that region on your map. Here’s a list of all the guaranteed skilled operatives in Watch Dogs: Legion.

Hacker – Camden

– Camden Spy – City of Westminster

– City of Westminster Football Hooligan – Islington & Hackney

– Islington & Hackney Beekeeper – City of London

– City of London Getaway Driver – Tower Hamlets

– Tower Hamlets Anarchist – Southwark

– Southwark Drone Expert – Lambeth

– Lambeth Professional Hitman – Nine Elms

Watch Dogs: Legion is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. A next-gen version of the game will be released in early November alongside the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

- This article was updated on:October 29th, 2020