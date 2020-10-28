Watch Dogs: Legion – How to Upgrade Weapons

There are a variety of weapons available for use in Watch Dogs: Legion, though there are truly only four you can acquire and equip with abandon. That’s not to say they can’t be upgraded – you’re non-lethal DedSec weapons are well worth improving, even if your new operative comes with a fancy weapon or two of their own.

DedSec weapons are the only ones you can upgrade in Watch Dogs: Legion.

Due to how the Operatives system works, many of the weapons in-game are assigned as unique operator skills. If you want to use a light-machine gun you’ll want to recruit an Albion soldier, for example. That’s not to say you don’t have universal weapons for your operatives to equip, because you do within the Tech tree.

There are four non-lethal DedSec weapons in the Tech tree that can be upgraded with Tech points earned in-game. Every operative comes with two ranged-weapon slots, and recruits who do have a ranged-weapon as a skill can still equip a second, DedSec weapon. Additionally, these can be swapped out at any time, so long as you are not within a restricted zone or being pursued by the law. Melee weapons do not take up a weapon slot.

The four Dedsec weapons, their upgrades, and the associated costs for upgrading these weapons are:

LTL 68P DedSec Pistol Tier 1 – Short-range, non-lethal personal sidearm. Unlocked at start of game. Tier 2 – Increases magazine capacity to 15. 15 Tech Tier 3 – Adds a silencer for stealth attacks. 25 Tech

MP9 DedSec SMG Tier 1 – Full-automatic, non-lethal submachine gun. 20 Tech Tier 2 – Increases magazine capacity to 20. 25 Tech Tier 3 – Increased reload speed. 30 Tech

LTL SG (shotgun) Tier 1 – A non-lethal shotgun designed for short-range attacks. 20 Tech Tier 2 – Increases magazine capacity to 7. 25 Tech Tier 3 – Increases reload speed. 35 Tech

DedSec Grenade Launcher Tier 1 – Slow-firing, anti-drone weapon that launches shock rounds for wide area of effect. 30 Tech Tier 2 – Increases magazine capacity to 2. 35 Tech Tier 3 – Increases maximum carried grenade round by 2 rounds. 45 Tech



- This article was updated on:October 28th, 2020