Watch Dogs: Legion – Is the Gold or Ultimate Edition Worth It?

Should you get a more expensive version of Watch Dogs: Legion? The Gold Edition and Ultimate Edition of Watch Dogs: Legion include additional content that any fan of the series is sure to enjoy, so you should consider picking up a premium version of the game if you want the extra stuff. You can always get the base game and upgrade later as well. Here’s everything you need to know about the Gold Edition and Ultimate Edition of Watch Dogs: Legion.

What Does the Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition Come With?

The Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition is priced at $100 and includes the following items.

Watch Dogs: Legion Game

Season Pass Two new post-game story expansions Four unique heroes Three DedSec missions Watch Dogs: Complete Edition DedSec car skin



The Gold Edition of Watch Dogs: Legion just gets you the base game and the Season Pass. The Season Pass includes a ton of content, however, including two new story expansions that are coming within the next year. The first one focuses on Aiden Pearce, the protagonist of the first game, and you’ll be able to play as him, Wrench from Watch Dogs 2, and many more unique characters with the Season Pass. A member of the modern-day Assassin Order named Darcy is coming to the game as well, and so is a woman named Mina who can mind-control enemies.

What Does the Watch Dogs: Legion Ultimate Edition Come With?

The Watch Dogs: Legion Ultimate Edition is priced at $120 and includes the following items.

Watch Dogs: Legion Game

Season Pass Two new post-game story expansions Four unique heroes Three DedSec missions Watch Dogs: Complete Edition DedSec car skin

Ultimate Pack Urban Jungle Pack London Dissident Pack Four weeks of VIP status



The Ultimate Edition is basically the same as the Gold Edition, only with a few extra perks thrown in. You’ll still get all the upcoming story DLC as well as a copy of the first game. Getting the Ultimate Edition will get you the Urban Jungle Pack, which includes three unique characters, and the London Dissident Pack, which includes three masks. The characters you get from the Urban Jungle Pack have great abilities that will help you kickstart your DedSec team. You also get four weeks of VIP status, which gives you a currency booster that will let you earn more money while playing.

Watch Dogs: Legion is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. The game is also coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S when they release in early November.