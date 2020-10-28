Watch Dogs: Legion – Should You Use Permadeath?

Should you use permadeath in Watch Dogs: Legion? You’re given the choice before starting the game, and permadeath can greatly affect the way you play Watch Dogs: Legion. If you turn it on, your Operatives will permanently die if they are killed in combat with no way to revive them. This means once you lose someone, they’re gone for good. You can’t reload an old save and all their unique weapons and abilities are down the drain. It’s a punishing feature, but it also makes the game way more fun. Here’s everything you need to know about permadeath in Watch Dogs: Legion.

Should You Enable Permadeath in Watch Dogs: Legion?

To put it simply, yes, you should turn permadeath on in Watch Dogs: Legion. The game was designed with this feature in mind and having it enabled adds an extra layer of tension to every mission and combat encounter. If one of your characters dies with permadeath enabled, there are permanently killed with no way to revive them, so tread carefully during missions.

If you turn permadeath on, the game will end if there are no more Operatives left. Make sure to regularly recruit new DedSec members even if the recruits are average. It helps to have numbers to fall back on when you reach a difficult mission. Thankfully, permadeath is not active until completing the “Reporting for Duty” mission, so you’ll have some time to familiarize yourself with the game’s mechanics before you’re actually at risk of losing anyone.

If you decide you no longer want to have permadeath, you can turn it off in the settings. Just pause the game and select Gameplay and then toggle Permadeath Mode off. If you disable it, nobody will permanently die for the remainder of the campaign, but you will no longer be able to enable the mode again on the same playthrough. You can’t just cheat and disable the feature before a tough fight and enable it again once the threat is over. You have to stick with it if you want to play with it.

Watch Dogs: Legion is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. A next-gen version of the game is coming to Xbox Series X/S and PS5 when those systems launch in early November. You can upgrade to the next-gen version of the game for free if you buy it on PS4 or Xbox One.

- This article was updated on:October 28th, 2020