Update 1.10 has arrived for Watch Dogs Legion, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update is Title Update 3.0 for Watch Dogs Legion. This patch released on PC two weeks ago, but now the update is available on all platforms. This patch includes several bug fixes and lays the groundwork for the game’s upcoming online multiplayer mode. Here’s everything new with Watch Dogs Legion update 1.10.

Watch Dogs Legion Update 1.10 Patch Notes

Global Fixed an issue where certain sound effects would not play after starting a new game, or when resuming a game from the pause menu. Fixed an issue that could cause the audio to glitch and stutter in the open world. Fixed an issue that could cause players to become stuck in the cinematic after talking to Hamish in the “Power from the People” mission. Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash due to an audio bug. Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when loading into the world. Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when exiting to the Main Menu. Fixed an issue that could cause the objective to not update after the cinematic in the Lost and Found mission. Fixed an issue where a recruitment mission would not start when force quitting or crashing the application while the first dialogue sequence is occurring. Fixed an issue that caused the game to freeze when switching between the Phone and Pause menus while interacting with a server via a Spiderbot during a Borough Uprising Mission. Fixed an issue causing the Neutralize VIP marker to not follow the target during the Neutralize/Eliminate VIP objective in the Borough Uprising Mission for Wandsworth/Nine Elms. Fixed an issue that could cause the Clocktower puzzle to become impossible to complete after a Drone Expert’s Shock Drone flew into the tower during a Borough Uprising Mission for Westminster. Fixed an issue for a black screen to occur if an operative got hit after interacting with the starting point of the race in a Borough Uprising Mission for Tower Hamlets. Fixed an issue that could cause a black screen or game freeze to occur when opening the Phone or Pause Menu right after interacting with the keyboard to hijack the chase drone during a Borough Uprising Mission for Westminster and Camden. Fixed an issue where the “Hijack the News Drone” objective would incorrectly complete if the Drone Expert or Livestreamer operative would hijack their personal drone during a Borough Uprising Mission. Fixed an issue where Albion guards could disable the hijacked CT Drone rendering the player unable to control the drone during a Borough Uprising Mission for Lambeth. Fixed an issue where the player was unable to complete the mission after destroying the mission drone on the balcony of the Walkie Talkie Club during a Borough Uprising Mission. Fixed an issue where a player would occasionally be spawned in a different location when leaving the rooftop of Walkie Talkie building. Fixed an issue where the Football Hooligan operative could spawn allies inside areas where they would be unable to follow the player. Fixed an issue where the Ping function would not locate Personal Drones through walls or objects after exiting drone mode. Fixed an issue where completing Camden borough would show the Westminster celebration liberation instead. Fixed an issue where deleting a photo from the “My Photos” tab in the gallery would update the list to only display one remaining photo. Fixed an issue where the “Mission Aborted” message would not appear if the player performs an Operative Swap after starting a Parcel Fox activity. Fixed an issue where pedestrians on sidewalks would not dodge the player’s vehicle appropriately. Get out the way, I’m driving here! Fixed an issue where civilians would start spinning in place when attempting to flee. Fixed an issue where the Protest Leader’s Megaphone gadget would have no effect on NPCs in red zones. Fixed an issue where the player could easily escape high level felonies by hiding in a Subway. Fixed an issue where Clan Kelly and Albion AI vehicles may not appear red on the minimap during combat. Fixed an issue where a player could get stuck on the operative swap screen and their save slot would load infinitely, after their last available operative dies, while the other available operatives are unavailable. Fixed several clipping issues and visual gaps on several outfits and other apparel. Fixed an issue where the Halo and Snake on the viper operative would not go invisible when activating the AR cloak. Fixed an issue where a prestige operative that was killed would become active again if the game was closed while the player was on the op swap or death screen when playing with Permadeath on. Fixed an issue where a black screen could appear if the player was unable to swap Operatives after getting drunk with their last sober operative, while all other operatives are passed out. Fixed an issue where the “Investigate the Stage” objective would not progress if the player opened and closed the team app after skipping the cinematic during the Moscow Rules mission. Fixed an issue where the keypad would stop responding if the player performed an operative swap during the Safehouse entry walk-up animation. Fixed an issue that would cause podcasts to restart when entering a vehicle shortly after leaving it.

PC Implemented various quality of life improvements for the User Interface on PC, including several fixes to unclickable option buttons. Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when deleting a save file. Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when the game was booted in DirectX 12 mode. Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when changing any option in the gameplay tab from the main menu. Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when quitting to the main menu after completing a mission. Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash after exiting the benchmark in the Video settings menu. Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when attempting to hack a person or vehicle. Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when a player’s last operative is downed with Permadeath enabled. Fixed an issue where an incorrect default quality pre-set was being selected for AMD 6 series graphics cards. Fixed an issue where players were unable to select any Data Menu app while using a Tobii device. Fixed an issue where pressing the “Continue” button would always launch the first save slot even if the player had a more recent save in a different slot. Fixed an issue where MSI Ambient Link would not engage until quitting to main menu and continuing a game. Fixed an issue where a black screen would appear when interacting with a tube station and simultaneously hacking a security camera. Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash due to an engine bug. Fixed an issue that would cause FPS drops and stuttering on some PC specifications. Fixed an issue where the player’s operative state would not be saved if the game was exited while on a forced operative swap screen (Such as when the operative died, arrested, passed out or injured). Fixed an issue where the game screen would go black after enabling HDR. Fixed an issue where the game displayed various graphical artifacts when launching the game for the first time after enabling HDR. Fixed an issue where aim assist would have a wider area on higher resolution screens. Fixed an issue where camera shake would still occur even when camera effects were turned off in the settings. Fixed an issue where the photosharing feature would be unavailable on the borders of different boroughs. Fixed an issue where the game could temporarily freeze when quitting to the main menu. Fixed an issue where aim lock would not target valid objects during some missions. Fixed an issue where options settings would not save if the texture resolution confirmation message is canceled in the Graphics Settings menu. Fixed an issue where the game would not pause if the player was in the Gallery screen, and alt tabbed. Fixed an issue where the menu music would stop playing after switching spoken languages. Fixed an issue where Autodrive would automatically disable when the player hacked another vehicle. Fixed an issue where vehicle headlights and shadows would intermittently disappear. Fixed an issue where dynamic lighting was too strong with Tobii light adaptation. Improved Tobii UI functionality on game HUD elements. Fixed an issue with AMD video cards where visual artifacts were visible in game.



Watch Dogs Legion is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Watch Dogs Legion forum.