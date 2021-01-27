Watch Dogs: Legion Title Update 3.0 Patch Notes

Watch Dogs: Legion has received a new update on PC, squashing a lengthy list of heinous bugs as well as preparing Ubisoft’s play-as-anyone experience for online multiplayer. Although we have yet to receive a new launch date for multiplayer since its delay late last year, we can still expect to see the following upon release: the first Tactical Op, the Spiderbot Arena PvP mode, and 4-player cooperative missions across the open world map.

Update 3.0 is currently only available on PC, but it is said to be coming to consoles soon in some form. Consoles could receive contents similar to the patch notes found here across multiple patches in the lead-up to the multiplayer launch. Ubisoft has yet to finalize this piece.

Read on to find out what changes are awaiting you next time you launch Ubisoft Connect or the Epic Games Launcher.

Watch Dogs: Legion Update 3.0 Patch Notes

Global Fixes #1

Fixed an issue where certain sound effects would not play after starting a new game, or when resuming a game from the pause menu.

Fixed an issue that could cause the audio to glitch and stutter in the open world.

Also fixed an issue that could cause players to become stuck in the cinematic after talking to Hamish in the “Power from the People” mission.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash due to an audio bug.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when loading into the world.

Also fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when exiting to the Main Menu.

Fixed an issue that could cause the objective to not update after the cinematic in the Lost and Found mission.

Fixed an issue where a recruitment mission would not start when force quitting or crashing the application while the first dialogue sequence is occurring.

Also fixed an issue that caused the game to freeze when switching between the Phone and Pause menus while interacting with a server via a Spiderbot during a Borough Uprising Mission.

Fixed an issue causing the Neutralize VIP marker to not follow the target during the Neutralize/Eliminate VIP objective in the Borough Uprising Mission for Wandsworth/Nine Elms.

Fixed an issue that could cause the Clocktower puzzle to become impossible to complete after a Drone Expert’s Shock Drone flew into the tower during a Borough Uprising Mission for Westminster.

Also fixed an issue for a black screen to occur if an operative got hit after interacting with the starting point of the race in a Borough Uprising Mission for Tower Hamlets.

Global Fixes #2

Fixed an issue that could cause a black screen or game freeze to occur when opening the Phone or Pause Menu right after interacting with the keyboard to hijack the chase drone during a Borough Uprising Mission for Westminster and Camden.

Fixed an issue where the “Hijack the News Drone” objective would incorrectly complete if the Drone Expert or Livestreamer operative would hijack their personal drone during a Borough Uprising Mission.

Also fixed an issue where Albion guards could disable the hijacked CT Drone rendering the player unable to control the drone during a Borough Uprising Mission for Lambeth.

Fixed an issue where the player was unable to complete the mission after destroying the mission drone on the balcony of the Walkie Talkie Club during a Borough Uprising Mission.

Fixed an issue where a player would occasionally be spawned in a different location when leaving the rooftop of Walkie Talkie building.

Also fixed an issue where the Football Hooligan operative could spawn allies inside areas where they would be unable to follow the player.

Fixed an issue where the Ping function would not locate Personal Drones through walls or objects after exiting drone mode.

Fixed an issue where completing Camden borough would show the Westminster celebration liberation instead.

Also fixed an issue where deleting a photo from the “My Photos” tab in the gallery would update the list to only display one remaining photo.

Fixed an issue where the “Mission Aborted” message would not appear if the player performs an Operative Swap after starting a Parcel Fox activity.

Fixed an issue where pedestrians on sidewalks would not dodge the player’s vehicle appropriately. Get out the way, I’m driving here!

Also fixed an issue where civilians would start spinning in place when attempting to flee.

Global Fixes #3

Fixed an issue where the Protest Leader’s Megaphone gadget would have no effect on NPCs in red zones.

Fixed an issue where the player could easily escape high level felonies by hiding in a Subway.

Also fixed an issue where Clan Kelly and Albion AI vehicles may not appear red on the minimap during combat.

Fixed an issue where a player could get stuck on the operative swap screen and their save slot?would?load infinitely, after their last available operative dies, while the other available operatives are unavailable.

Fixed several clipping issues and visual gaps on several outfits and other apparel.

Also fixed an issue where the Halo and Snake on the viper operative would not go invisible when activating the AR cloak.

Fixed an issue where a prestige operative that was killed would become active again if the game was closed while the player was on the op swap or death screen when playing with Permadeath on.

Fixed an issue where a black screen could appear if the player was unable to swap Operatives after getting drunk with their last sober operative, while all other operatives are passed out.

Also fixed an issue where the “Investigate the Stage” objective would not progress if the player opened and closed the team app after skipping the cinematic during the Moscow Rules mission.

Fixed an issue where the keypad would stop responding if the player performed an operative swap during the Safehouse entry walk-up animation.

Fixed an issue that would cause podcasts to restart when entering a vehicle shortly after leaving it.

PC Fixes #1

Implemented various quality of life improvements for the User Interface on PC, including several fixes to unclickable option buttons.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when deleting a save file.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when the game was booted in DirectX 12 mode.

Also fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when changing any option in the gameplay tab from the main menu.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when quitting to the main menu after completing a mission.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash after exiting the benchmark in the Video settings menu.

Also fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when attempting to hack a person or vehicle.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when a player’s last operative is downed with Permadeath enabled.

Fixed an issue where an incorrect default quality pre-set was being selected for AMD 6 series graphics cards.

Also fixed an issue where players were unable to select any Data Menu app while using a Tobii device.

PC Fixes #2

Fixed an issue where pressing the “Continue” button would always launch the first save slot even if the player had a more recent save in a different slot.

Fixed an issue where MSI Ambient Link would not engage until quitting to main menu and continuing a game.

Also fixed an issue where a black screen would appear when interacting with a tube station and simultaneously hacking a security camera.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash due to an engine bug.

Fixed an issue that would cause FPS drops and stuttering on some PC specifications.

Also fixed an issue where the player’s operative state would not be saved if the game was exited while on a forced operative swap screen (Such as when the operative died, arrested, passed out or injured).

Fixed an issue where the game screen would go black after enabling HDR.

Fixed an issue where the game displayed various graphical artifacts when launching the game for the first time after enabling HDR.

Also fixed an issue where aim assist would have a wider area on higher resolution screens.

PC Fixes #3