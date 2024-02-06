Weapons and Tools Disappearing in Palworld | How to Fix the Grenade Glitch

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If your tools and weapons are disappearing in Palworld, chances are you have the grenade glitch to blame for it. In this guide, we’re going to explain the grenade glitch and what you can do to avoid losing more items.

Recommended Videos

How to Fix the Grenade Glitch that Makes Tools Disappear in Palworld

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The grenade glitch, which causes tools to vanish in Palworld, is a problem specific to multiplayer servers. When playing with others, your weapons and tools equipped in the first slot might suddenly disappear. This issue is named the ‘grenade glitch’ because if a player has a grenade in the first slot and uses it, all players, for some reason, lose the items that were equipped in the same slot. The grenade glitch can disrupt gameplay and potentially affect player strategies. It might also lead to frustration among players due to the unexpected loss of items.

Due to the nature of the grenade glitch, one potential workaround could be to avoid equipping grenades in the first slot when playing on multiplayer servers. This way, even if the glitch is triggered, you might avoid losing your most important tools or weapons. That said, the best way to avoid it altogether when playing with other people is by avoiding using grenades at all. I know it’s not an ideal solution, but that’s pretty much the only way to ensure other players won’t lose their items until Pocket Pair fixes this issue. At least we know they are working on the game.

Unfortunately, standard troubleshooting methods like restarting the game or verifying its file integrity won’t be effective in this case. It appears that the problem is linked to the game’s code. For now, all we can do is wait. Given the successful early access launch of Palworld, it’s likely that the developers are doing their utmost to enhance the game.

- This article was updated on February 6th, 2024