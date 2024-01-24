Full Palworld Roadmap: Bug Fixes, PvP and Future Content Releases

Image: Pocket Pair

Palworld has millions of players so it is no surprise that there is a lot of hope for plenty of extra content updates, and now the development team has a roadmap for you to follow along with.

This article will take you through the full roadmap details of Palworld, letting you know what to expect.

Full Palworld Roadmap Explained

The Early Access roadmap that has been released has no key date details but server/world issues and other bug fixes are taking priority then there will be a shift by the development team to focus on adding in the new features stated on the roadmap. There is a great range of content in development on show, including but not limited to PvP, new end-game Raid Boss content, islands, and even updates to the building system which will no doubt come in handy for your core bases.

Something that personally catches my eye from the Palworld Early Access roadmap is the improvements to base Pal AI and their pathing. It is unclear whether it is only in the bases in which the AI is being adjusted for Pals, though if it’s the general underlying systems of Pals getting an update it may add extra flavor to island journeys where Pals could be more reactive/fight even better with players. Either way, the Pal AI adjustments are a great thing to see.

Along with this, multiplayer session errors will likely be lesser once the congestion is fixed by the Palworld team. As part of the future roadmap, Xbox users are getting feature updates which could very well see the ability to rename Pals in the Xbox version added. Of course, it is visible on the roadmap that Steam to Xbox crossplay is also on the way, allowing you to play with any of your friends regardless of platform.

When is Palworld PVP Arriving? | Palworld PVP Release Date

Palworld PVP is one of the biggest anticipations for fans and it is currently shown on the roadmap in two distinct categories. General PvP and then Pal Arena which is PvP for Pals themselves which I can’t wait to try out: it sounds like it will be a hilarious time. There is no current release date for Palworld’s PvP but I would expect they may arrive at some point during this year.

There is no sign of Palworld slowing down anytime soon with traction from the community so all of the content updates stated in the roadmap are only just going to keep amping up the hype surrounding the title. Now that you know more about the roadmap, you can dive back into the game and get busy again gathering resources like wool, Paldium Fragments, and of course, catching Pals.

- This article was updated on January 24th, 2024