Palworld has many resources for you to gather and Wool becomes one you will need on a fairly frequent basis, especially for staying warm by crafting outfits.

This article will take you through how to get Wool in Palworld fast without any hassle of hunting around if you don’t want to.

Best Ways to Get Wool in Palworld

The best way to get Wool in Palworld is by building a ranch and assigning certain Pals such as Lamball and Cremis. When you have a ranch and have these Pals working away inside, they will automatically generate wool for you to collect off the ground. However, if you don’t want to be waiting around then you could always go and catch (or kill if you’re in a devious mood) Pals that drop wool like Lamball does.

A great way to quickly check what Pal’s drop wool is using the Paldeck and looking at the “Possible Drops” section on a Pal. I have personally found Lamball and Cremis to be the best early-game source of wool farming. However, that all changes when you have the ranch built.

Wool can also be bought from Wandering Merchants for 100 gold, and you can tell when a Wandering Merchant is on the way as the game will tell you a Visitor is approaching your base. They are also indicated on the compass minimap by an icon that looks like a character’s head.

How to Build a Ranch in Palworld

You can unlock the Ranch once you are level five in character level. On the Technology menu, you purchase it for two Technology Points which will then allow the Ranch to be crafted. It is only basic materials required for the Ranch but you will need to stock up a lot. You will need 50 Wood, 30 Fiber, and 20 Stone in total.

When you have got the materials needed, you can build and place the Ranch in your base then assign Pals like Lamball. I also would recommend if you have multiple bases to set up other Ranches in the same way at those other bases. This will effectively mean you get up to double the amount of Wool for the same amount of time.

Now that you know how to get Wool in Palworld, you can start gathering plenty of it while leveling up. You’ll have hordes of Wool waiting for you before you know it.

