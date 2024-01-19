How to Fix Multiplayer Session Error in Palworld

Image: Pocket Pair

Palworld players may want to join up with their friends in-game like I do at some point or another but running across a Multiplayer Session Error when trying to host a session doesn’t help this at all.

Recommended Videos

This article will take you through everything we know about how to fix the Multiplayer Session Error in Palworld.

Fixing Multiplayer Session Error in Palworld

The first thing you should do when encountering this error is check if the servers are having a genuine issue that the developers are already aware of. Similar to other error codes, if everyone else is encountering issues with the online session creation and having general server problems then that means there won’t be a fix. You will have to wait until the developers fix the servers and I recommend following their Twitter for updates on this.

However, if you have checked and there aren’t any server problems for Palworld but you are experiencing the Multiplayer Session error then the next best thing is to restart the game and try again. As simple as it sounds, sometimes this can be a great way to sort out any strange glitches online games have. Along with this, you can also try and reset your Wifi if you’ve not had any luck with a simple restart.

Once you’ve tried all of those and not had success then I recommend reaching out to others/the development team via the official Discord. There is a section named “palworld-help” and this is where you should mention the issue.

How to Keep Track of Server Status for Palworld

The server status itself for Palworld can be constantly checked through the main status page which will have a consistent monitor running. Updates will also be shared here in the form of boxes at the top of the page so this can be highly useful for quick checks alongside the Twitter account. In general, use the status page for a fast way to check the servers.

Now that you know what the process is for attempting to fix the Multiplayer Session Error, you can jump back into the brilliant hand-crafted world with friends once it is fixed.

- This article was updated on January 19th, 2024