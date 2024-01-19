Image: Pocket Pair

Palworld has plenty to explore in its world and the last thing you want is to run across the 0x803F8001 error code before you can properly indulge yourself in all of it.

I am here with some good news which is unlike many error codes, this one can be fixed by yourself. Here is how to fix error code 0x803F8001 in Palworld.

Fixing Error Code 0x803F8001 in Palworld

The 0x803F8001 error code doesn’t have anything to do with Palworld as a game, it is commonly due to a Microsoft-side error so only Xbox/Game Pass users may run across this specific error. To fix it on PC you will need to effectively refresh the Microsoft Store app itself to then try and launch Palworld again without the error. Follow the steps I have written below to do this.

Click on the Windows Icon (four squares) at the bottom-left of your desktop. Search for “Settings” and select it. Find and open the “Apps” section on the left-hand side and then go to “Installed Apps”. Search up “Microsoft Store” then select “System Components”. Click the three dots beside the Microsoft Store app and click Advanced Options. Scroll down and click on “Reset”.

Once you have done this, try and start up Palworld again and you should hopefully find it will now work for you without any issues. I recommend trying this fix before reaching out to any support team if you are encountering the error.

How to Fix Palworld’s 0x803F8001 Error on Xbox

If you are playing on console instead then the process takes longer nevertheless it should get rid of the issue. You need to head to your Xbox System settings page and then navigate to the Console information section. From there, you can choose to reset the console but make sure to choose the option that keeps games and apps. I will say you should be very careful when doing this as you don’t want to accidentally lose a ton of time installing games (and Palworld) again.

Now that you know how to fix error code 0x803F8001 in Palworld you can get back into the game and start gaining Technology Points fast.

- This article was updated on January 19th, 2024