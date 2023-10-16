What Are Red Lanterns For in Lords of the Fallen?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you wondering what those red lanterns are for in Lords of the Fallen? These mysterious lanterns, surrounded by red moths, are actually very important if you plan on playing the game online. Read further to learn about the red lanterns and their use in Lords of the Fallen.

How to Use Red Lanterns in Lords of the Fallen

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

When you encounter a red lantern in Lords of the Fallen, this means that an online player has died in the area in another realm. Soulflaying the lantern will reveal a trail toward the enemy that killed the player, allowing you to avenge their death. Killing the enemy and avenging player’s deaths will reward you with Plucked Eyeballs.

Make sure that if you want to avenge the player’s death, you Soulflay the red lantern immediately. In my experience, the lanterns seem to be on a timer and will disappear if you leave the area and return. Also, don’t rest at a Vestige, as doing so can cause the red lantern to vanish, missing your shot at helping your fellow lampbearer.

Related: All Bosses and Rewards in Lords of the Fallen

How to Use Plucked Eyeballs in Lords of the Fallen

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Players can donate Plucked Eyeballs at the Shrine of the Putrid Mother in the Umbral Realm of Skyrest. It can easily be found on the left side of Molhu, in the same room.

The Shrine of the Putrid Mother is an online shop where all online players can donate Plucked Eyeballs. As players of the community contribute Plucked Eyeballs, the bar at the bottom of the in-game shop will increase and slowly fill up. Filling the bar to the top will open new tiers to the shop, offering unique items for players to purchase.

The shop has three tiers, with the higher tiers offering the most rare items. Items range from Tincts for coloring gear pieces, armor sets, and other valuable items.

If you’re curious about how many Plucked Eyeballs the community has donated so far, you can check the number on the bottom right-hand corner of the screen when visiting the Shrine of the Putrid Mother.

- This article was updated on October 16th, 2023