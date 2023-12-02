What Do Odd Melons Do in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery (SoD)?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Come across an Odd Melon in World of Warcraft Classic: Season of Discovery and don’t know what to do? You’ve come to the right place! These mysterious melons hold the secret to unlocking the Enlightenment talent for Mages, and this guide explains precisely where to find Odd Melons and what to do with them.

How to Use Odd Melon to Unlock Enlightenment Mage Rune in WoW: Season of Discovery

Odd Melon is an NPC found in farmlands across Tirisfal in World of Warcraft Classic: Season of Discovery. Rather than a delicious fruit, these melons are actually polymorphed Undead, which I presume aren’t particularly delicious.

Using the Polymorph spell on an Odd Melon will reverse the effects, freeing an Undead sorcerer that leaves behind Apocethary Notes. You need to do this a total of six times to retrieve six notes, which can then be combined to create Spell Notes: Enlightenment.

Enlightenment is a Chest Rune with the following effect: “You deal 10% more damage while you have more than 70% mana. While below 30 mana 10% of your mana regeration continues while casting.”

Odd Melons are only useful to Mages and can be safely ignored by any other class. You can “kill” them, but the only purpose that serves is to mildly inconvenience the nearest mage. They drop no loot and probably send the Undead inside directly to the Shadowlands. You monster.

Odd Melon Locations in World of Warcraft

Odd Melons are found in farmlands in Tirisfal, the first region you visit as an Undead. If you’ve ventured into Kalimdor already, you can visit Tirisfal by taking the zeppelin to Undercity at the zeppelin tower outside Orgrimmar.

For Alliance mages, Enlightenment is learned by Polymorphing creatures with the ‘Wild Polymorph’ debuff, such as Fire Beetles and Gazelles, in Elywnn Forest

How to Learn Polymorph as a Mage in World of Warcraft: SoD

In World of Warcraft Classic, Mages can learn Polymorph at level 8 from any Mage trainer. Polymorph is an incredibly useful spell that turns an enemy into a harmless sheep that can’t do damage until the effect wears off or someone attacks it.

This guide was written while playing World of Warcraft Classic: Season of Discovery on PC.

